Business To Resume Wednesday At Dallas' Earle Cabell Federal Building 2 Days After Gunman Killed OutsideStreets are reopened, the crime scene tape outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been removed and the building will once again be open for business on Wednesday.

9 minutes ago

Child Asleep In Backseat Of Stolen Vehicle Found Safe In DallasDallas Police said a 3-year-old boy is safe after the vehicle he was asleep in was stolen while his guardian at the time went into a discount store.

3 hours ago

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, June 18.

4 hours ago

Tarrant County Commissioners Vote 3-2 To Continue Allowing Jailers To Check Immigration Status Of InmatesA program allowing jailers in Tarrant County to check the immigration status of people in custody, is going to continue for at least another year.

4 hours ago

Planes, Helicopter At Fort Worth Aviation Museum Damaged During Sunday StormSurveillance video showed a helicopter weighing around 8,000 pounds flipping over into a plane. (courtesy: Fort Worth Aviation Museum)

4 hours ago

Police In Dallas Uncover Biggest 'Chop Shop' In Last Decade Seizing 3 Dozen Stolen And Stripped GM VehiclesPolice also found circular saw blades where its believed stolen vehicles were brought before they were cut up and sold for parts.

4 hours ago

Widow Of Grand Prairie Police Sergeant Killed 15 Years Ago: ‘It’s Been A Long-Long Struggle’Fifteen years have passed since Grand Prairie Police Sergeant Greg Hunter was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call of a suspicious car in a Walmart parking lot near I-20.

4 hours ago

Public Safety A Top Priority For Dallas City HallThe good news for the city is that their next budget won't be impacted by the state property tax reform law -- requiring voter approval if the council increases property tax revenues more than three and a half percent.

5 hours ago

Earle Cabell Parking Lot Reopened After ShootingThe parking lot where a gunman was killed in front of the Earle Cabell Federal Building has re-opened.

5 hours ago