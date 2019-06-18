Streets are reopened, the crime scene tape outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been removed and the building will once again be open for business on Wednesday.
Business To Resume Wednesday At Dallas' Earle Cabell Federal Building 2 Days After Gunman Killed Outside
Child Asleep In Backseat Of Stolen Vehicle Found Safe In DallasDallas Police said a 3-year-old boy is safe after the vehicle he was asleep in was stolen while his guardian at the time went into a discount store.
Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, June 18.
Tarrant County Commissioners Vote 3-2 To Continue Allowing Jailers To Check Immigration Status Of InmatesA program allowing jailers in Tarrant County to check the immigration status of people in custody, is going to continue for at least another year.
Planes, Helicopter At Fort Worth Aviation Museum Damaged During Sunday StormSurveillance video showed a helicopter weighing around 8,000 pounds flipping over into a plane. (courtesy: Fort Worth Aviation Museum)
Police In Dallas Uncover Biggest 'Chop Shop' In Last Decade Seizing 3 Dozen Stolen And Stripped GM VehiclesPolice also found circular saw blades where its believed stolen vehicles were brought before they were cut up and sold for parts.
Widow Of Grand Prairie Police Sergeant Killed 15 Years Ago: ‘It’s Been A Long-Long Struggle’Fifteen years have passed since Grand Prairie Police Sergeant Greg Hunter was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a call of a suspicious car in a Walmart parking lot near I-20.
Public Safety A Top Priority For Dallas City HallThe good news for the city is that their next budget won't be impacted by the state property tax reform law -- requiring voter approval if the council increases property tax revenues more than three and a half percent.
Earle Cabell Parking Lot Reopened After ShootingThe parking lot where a gunman was killed in front of the Earle Cabell Federal Building has re-opened.
Next Couple Of Days Sees 'Stormy Pattern'Highs are in the mid-90s.
Remnants Of 3 Dozen Stolen GM Vehicles Seized By Dallas PoliceIt took 20 wreckers to remove all of the vehicle frames and parts that were found on property behind a barber shop in the 400 block of East Saner in West Dallas.
Suspect Michael Webb To Plead Guilty To Kidnapping 8-Year-Old Girl In Fort WorthWebb, 51, faces anywhere from 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Expert Discusses Warning Signs Of Mass ShootersIn general, warning signs can be ambiguous in regard to people prone to commit violent acts.
Fresh Grocer: Red RaspberriesStore 'em, then wash BEFORE you enjoy this tart and sweet summertime treat!
Steamy Day, Temps In The Mid-90s By AfternoonPartly cloudy. High 93F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
A Day Of Remembrance In Grand Prairie For Fallen Sergeant Gregory Lei HunterFallen Sergeant Gregory Lei Hunter was ambushed in a Walmart parking lot 15 years ago today.
Investigators Back At Scene Of Dallas Federal Building ShootingInvestigators Back At Scene Of Dallas Federal Building Shooting
Winning Texas Two Step Lottery Ticket Sold In MesquiteOne lucky North Texan is a new hundred-thousandaire! Gilma Avalos reports.
CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.
After Dallas Shooting Federal Courthouse Closed To Business & The PublicAfter Dallas Shooting Federal Courthouse Closed To Business & The Public
Police Shooting At Mansfield IHOP Leaves 1 HospitalizedA suspect remains hospitalized after an officer involved shooting at a restaurant in Mansfield. The incident happened in the early morning hours at the IHOP restaurant off Highway 287 and Highway 157.
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
A Gainesville Family Is Growing LavenderCheck out the purple flower with the unmistakeable scent.
More Storms Likely By Mid-WeekIt's going to get a lot hotter soon, as well.