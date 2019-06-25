First Day On The Job Was Big For New ATF K-9 DutchThe explosives detection dog got right to work to deal with a suspicious vehicle Monday at the Earle Cabell Federal Building.

4 hours ago

Evidence Contradicts What Fort Worth Police Said Happened When Jerry Waller Was Shot And KilledFederal courts are allowing a Fort Worth family to move forward with a claim their father was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police.

5 hours ago

Shooting In Northeast Dallas Injures Young Brother And SisterA young brother and sister were injured early Tuesday morning, after gunmen opened fire at the door of a Northeast Dallas apartment unit.

5 hours ago

Son Follows Mom Into Career In Law EnforcementHaltom City Police shared on Facebook a photo of Officer Gipson with her son, Gavin Gipson, who recently graduated from the police academy.

6 hours ago

Suspected Serial Car Burglary Caught By Fort Worth PoliceA day after Fort Worth Police shared surveillance images of a suspected serial car burglar, police announced a two-word update on their Facebook page: In custody.

6 hours ago

Life Saving Donation Given From Loss, Teen's Death Saves OthersA grieving family has come away comforted, knowing that even in their sorrow, their gift saved lives.

6 hours ago

Dallas Community Leader Teams Up With Non-Profit To Prevent CrimeAmid the recent surge in murders and violent crime in Dallas, a community leader and a non-profit group are teaming up to prevent crime.

6 hours ago

Wesley Mathews Testifies In Punishment Phase In Injury To A Child Case That Resulted In Daughter Sherin's DeathMathews attempted to offer an explanation from the witness stand Tuesday afternoon as to why he misled officers.

6 hours ago

ATF Explosives Detection Canines Visit CBS 11During his six year career, Titan has been called to assist on some very high profile cases.

6 hours ago

Warm, Dry And Cloudy TuesdayA stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

6 hours ago

Police Seek Person Of Interest In Armed Attempted Carjacking In MesquiteMesquite Police are looking for a young man "believed to have information related to" an attempted carjacking Tuesday morning.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Fresh CantaloupeThe mildly sweet and juicy flavor of cantaloupe makes it a perfect fruit for even the pickiest palates.

11 hours ago

Texas Couple Charged After Medical Examiner Says Dead Baby Had 90+ FracturesIt wasn't until the medical examiner performed an autopsy that it was discovered a 10-week-old Texas baby had more than 90 fractures to her body when she died. Matt Yurus reports.

11 hours ago

Tuesday Afternoon Weather UpdatePartly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

11 hours ago

75 People Arrested In North Texas And Oklahoma In 4-Day OperationFederal officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 75 criminal aliens and immigration violators in North Texas and Oklahoma during a 4-day enforcement action, which ended Thursday.

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

DPD Gang Unit Investigating After 13-Year-Old Shot In The HeadDallas police responding to an early morning shooting call in the Lake Highlands area arrived to find two children injured by gunfire. The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. at the Colinas Royale Apartments in the 9400 block of Royal Lane.

12 hours ago

Couple Offers Stunned Father $500 For His ChildrenA father is still reeling after he says a couple offered to buy his two children for $500. Matt Yurus reports.

12 hours ago

FTC 'Call It Quits' Robocall Crackdown CampaignThe Federal Trade Commission is announcing a major crackdown on illegal robocalls, including nearly 100 actions targeting operations across the country that they say are responsible for more than 1 billion calls.

15 hours ago