The lagoon stretches a quarter mile long, holding 10 million gallons of water. This color is achieved with a white lining reflecting the blue sky.
Crystal Lagoon In Prosper Could Start A North Texas Trend
Sponsored By
Program: CBS 11 News EveningCategories: Business, News, Local News, KTVTTV, Top Story
Latest Videos
North Texas Thunderstorm Threat DiminishedWhile rain is possible, severe weather is unlikely.
Crystal Lagoon In Prosper Could Start A North Texas TrendThe lagoon stretches a quarter mile long, holding 10 million gallons of water. This color is achieved with a white lining reflecting the blue sky.
Irving Mother Accused Of Killing 8-Year-Old Son Moved To Different JailTisha Sanchez, the Irving mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son, Joevani De La Pena, was moved from the Irving City Jail to the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday.
Private Security Now Patrolling Katy Trail With Dallas Police OfficersA recent shortage in Dallas Police resources has led Friends of the Katy Trail to hire private security to keep the area safe.
Wesley Mathews Testifies In Punishment Phase Of HIs Trial In Death Of His DaughterWesley Mathews said he detests himself for not being honest with responding officers when he reported his adopted 3-year-old daughter, Sherin Mathews missing in October 2017.
GM's Arlington Assembly Plant Getting Major UpgradeGeneral Motors announced Tuesday a $20 million investment in its Arlington Assembly Plant.
Suspected Thieves Use Missing Child Story To Get Away From Southlake GapAfter employees locked the store to look for the child, the suspects told the employees, "Never mind. She's outside." Then they made their escape.
Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, June 25.
DFW Airport's First Whataburger Opens Next MonthThe airport announced last August it was adding the Texas favorite to its lineup of restaurants in Terminal E.
More Videos
First Day On The Job Was Big For New ATF K-9 DutchThe explosives detection dog got right to work to deal with a suspicious vehicle Monday at the Earle Cabell Federal Building.
Evidence Contradicts What Fort Worth Police Said Happened When Jerry Waller Was Shot And KilledFederal courts are allowing a Fort Worth family to move forward with a claim their father was unarmed when he was shot and killed by police.
Shooting In Northeast Dallas Injures Young Brother And SisterA young brother and sister were injured early Tuesday morning, after gunmen opened fire at the door of a Northeast Dallas apartment unit.
Son Follows Mom Into Career In Law EnforcementHaltom City Police shared on Facebook a photo of Officer Gipson with her son, Gavin Gipson, who recently graduated from the police academy.
Suspected Serial Car Burglary Caught By Fort Worth PoliceA day after Fort Worth Police shared surveillance images of a suspected serial car burglar, police announced a two-word update on their Facebook page: In custody.
Life Saving Donation Given From Loss, Teen's Death Saves OthersA grieving family has come away comforted, knowing that even in their sorrow, their gift saved lives.
Dallas Community Leader Teams Up With Non-Profit To Prevent CrimeAmid the recent surge in murders and violent crime in Dallas, a community leader and a non-profit group are teaming up to prevent crime.
Wesley Mathews Testifies In Punishment Phase In Injury To A Child Case That Resulted In Daughter Sherin's DeathMathews attempted to offer an explanation from the witness stand Tuesday afternoon as to why he misled officers.
ATF Explosives Detection Canines Visit CBS 11During his six year career, Titan has been called to assist on some very high profile cases.
Warm, Dry And Cloudy TuesdayA stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Police Seek Person Of Interest In Armed Attempted Carjacking In MesquiteMesquite Police are looking for a young man "believed to have information related to" an attempted carjacking Tuesday morning.
ATF Explosives Detection Canines Visit CBS 11"Titan" and "Dutch" paid us a visit today.
Fresh CantaloupeThe mildly sweet and juicy flavor of cantaloupe makes it a perfect fruit for even the pickiest palates.
Texas Couple Charged After Medical Examiner Says Dead Baby Had 90+ FracturesIt wasn't until the medical examiner performed an autopsy that it was discovered a 10-week-old Texas baby had more than 90 fractures to her body when she died. Matt Yurus reports.
Tuesday Afternoon Weather UpdatePartly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
75 People Arrested In North Texas And Oklahoma In 4-Day OperationFederal officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 75 criminal aliens and immigration violators in North Texas and Oklahoma during a 4-day enforcement action, which ended Thursday.
Testimony As Punishment Considered For Adoptive Father Of 3-Year-Old Sherin MathewsTestimony As Punishment Considered For Adoptive Father Of 3-Year-Old Sherin Mathews
DPD Gang Unit Investigating After 13-Year-Old Shot In The HeadDallas police responding to an early morning shooting call in the Lake Highlands area arrived to find two children injured by gunfire. The shooting happened just after 2:00 a.m. at the Colinas Royale Apartments in the 9400 block of Royal Lane.
Couple Offers Stunned Father $500 For His ChildrenA father is still reeling after he says a couple offered to buy his two children for $500. Matt Yurus reports.
FTC 'Call It Quits' Robocall Crackdown CampaignThe Federal Trade Commission is announcing a major crackdown on illegal robocalls, including nearly 100 actions targeting operations across the country that they say are responsible for more than 1 billion calls.