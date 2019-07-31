Dallas Police are two days into a full-time crackdown on illegal scooter riding. People riding on sidewalks are getting tickets.
Police Issuing Tickets To Dallas Scooter Riders Breaking Law
Sponsored By
Program: CBS 11 News EveningCategories: News, Local News, KTVTTV, Top Story
Latest Videos
Hot Start To AugustThere is a chance of rain returning this weekend.
Dog That Would Not Leave Deceased Owner Headed To North Texas To Heal, Be AdoptedNine-year-old Charlie was lying on the body of his deceased owner, refusing to leave despite suffering from severe neglect and illness.
Fair Amount Of Tension Between Some Candidates In Second Round Of Democratic DebateFormer Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden found himself a target of his fellow candidates.
Police Issuing Tickets To Dallas Scooter Riders Breaking LawDallas Police are two days into a full-time crackdown on illegal scooter riding. People riding on sidewalks are getting tickets.
Police Release Dash Cam Video Of Aftermath Of 2017 Ezekiel Elliott Car Crash In FriscoThe officers discuss insurance and tell both Ezekiel Elliott and Ronnie Hill their cars are so badly damaged, they'll have to be towed.
Fans Can Watch Cowboys Practice In Frisco For FreeThere will be five practices at The Star in Frisco the week of August 20.
Kids Read To Dogs At Arlington Animal ShelterSixteen kids and dogs participated in Kiddies Paws To Read.
What Political Expert Says Texan Julian Castro Should Do At Democratic Presidential DebateIn Wednesday night's debate, Julian Castro may target one of Joe Biden's past or current policies or positions in an effort to gain traction and make headlines.
Frisco Police Release Video Of Aftermath Of 2017 Ezekiel Elliott CrashPolice released the dash cam video the day after the other person in the crash filed a lawsuit against Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys saying they worked with Frisco Police to cover up the severity of the crash.
More Videos
Paid Sick Days To Arrive In Dallas ThursdaySome small businesses are bracing for the impact of the controversial new ordinance.
Good Samaritans Rescue Driver Having Seizure On Dallas HighwayIn the video, Daniel Velasco is seen running down Highway 75 trying to help a driver that was showing signs of a seizure.
Ronald McDonald House Chief Cheer Officer Turns 5Shiloh the dog turned 5 years old and children and staff had a party for him.
North Texas Sculptor Creates NFL Hall Of Fame BustsHe is a full-time veterinarian that paid his way through college with his art. This weekend his talents will be on display for all the world to see at the NFL Hall of Fame.
Report: Half-Million Students Could Lose Free LunchesThe U.S. Department of Agriculture is denying the report.
Texas Mother Accused Of Leaving Infant In Running Car While At NightclubSamatha Vaughan's baby was round in the vehicle parked outside a nightclub around 2:00 a.m. Sunday on Copperas Cove
North Texas Woman Dies After Shooting At Birthday PartyA 30-year-old woman has died after she was shot during a birthday party in Forest Hill on July 20.
Mansfield Woman To Be Charged With Capital Murder Of 9-Year-Old NieceMansfield Police are charging a 42-year-old woman, Merica Sneed, with capital murder in the death of her 9-year-old niece.
olice Body Cam Video Shows Tony Timpa's 2016 In-Custody Death In DallasNewly released body camera video shows Tony Timpa, who was unarmed, begging for help as Dallas Police officers restrained him for 14 minutes.
WX 101: Can A Tropical Storm Reach North TexasMeteorologist Jeff Ray talks about what to expect during hurricane season.
Good Samaritans In Dallas Help Rescue Driver Having Seizure On HighwayIn the video, Daniel Velasco is seen running down Highway 75 trying to help a driver that was showing signs of a seizure.
Hot Final Night Of JulyThere is a chance of rain returning this weekend.
3 Dozen People Suffer Minor Injuries At Houston-Area Exxon Mobile Plant FireThe
Hello Babies! Spitting Cobras Hatch At Dallas ZooWhen threatened, they can spit their venom up to 7 feet away and tend to aim it at the eyes of their predator.
Body Cam Video Of Tony Timpa Restrained By Dallas Police OfficersNewly released body camera video shows Tony Timpa, who was unarmed, begging for help as Dallas Police officers restrained him for 14 minutes.
HPV VaccineThe HPV Vaccine protects against six types of cancer.
Measles VaccineMeasles can be prevented with the MMR vaccine.
Armored Truck Crash In McKinneyArmored Truck Crash In McKinney
Texas Vaccination RequirementsPediatrician, Dr. Nancy Kelly, explains how to prepare for your back-to-school vaccinations.
Vaccinations Protect The PublicChief Epidemiologist with Tarrant Co. Public Health, Russ Jones, explains how vaccinations protect the most vulnerable in our community.