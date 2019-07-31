Paid Sick Days To Arrive In Dallas ThursdaySome small businesses are bracing for the impact of the controversial new ordinance.

6 hours ago

Good Samaritans Rescue Driver Having Seizure On Dallas HighwayIn the video, Daniel Velasco is seen running down Highway 75 trying to help a driver that was showing signs of a seizure.

6 hours ago

Ronald McDonald House Chief Cheer Officer Turns 5Shiloh the dog turned 5 years old and children and staff had a party for him.

6 hours ago

North Texas Sculptor Creates NFL Hall Of Fame BustsHe is a full-time veterinarian that paid his way through college with his art. This weekend his talents will be on display for all the world to see at the NFL Hall of Fame.

6 hours ago

Report: Half-Million Students Could Lose Free LunchesThe U.S. Department of Agriculture is denying the report.

6 hours ago

Texas Mother Accused Of Leaving Infant In Running Car While At NightclubSamatha Vaughan's baby was round in the vehicle parked outside a nightclub around 2:00 a.m. Sunday on Copperas Cove

6 hours ago

North Texas Woman Dies After Shooting At Birthday PartyA 30-year-old woman has died after she was shot during a birthday party in Forest Hill on July 20.

7 hours ago

Mansfield Woman To Be Charged With Capital Murder Of 9-Year-Old NieceMansfield Police are charging a 42-year-old woman, Merica Sneed, with capital murder in the death of her 9-year-old niece.

7 hours ago

olice Body Cam Video Shows Tony Timpa's 2016 In-Custody Death In DallasNewly released body camera video shows Tony Timpa, who was unarmed, begging for help as Dallas Police officers restrained him for 14 minutes.

7 hours ago

WX 101: Can A Tropical Storm Reach North TexasMeteorologist Jeff Ray talks about what to expect during hurricane season.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Hot Final Night Of JulyThere is a chance of rain returning this weekend.

7 hours ago

3 Dozen People Suffer Minor Injuries At Houston-Area Exxon Mobile Plant FireThe

8 hours ago

Hello Babies! Spitting Cobras Hatch At Dallas ZooWhen threatened, they can spit their venom up to 7 feet away and tend to aim it at the eyes of their predator.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

HPV VaccineThe HPV Vaccine protects against six types of cancer.

10 hours ago

Measles VaccineMeasles can be prevented with the MMR vaccine.

10 hours ago

Armored Truck Crash In McKinneyArmored Truck Crash In McKinney

10 hours ago

Texas Vaccination RequirementsPediatrician, Dr. Nancy Kelly, explains how to prepare for your back-to-school vaccinations.

10 hours ago

Vaccinations Protect The PublicChief Epidemiologist with Tarrant Co. Public Health, Russ Jones, explains how vaccinations protect the most vulnerable in our community.

10 hours ago