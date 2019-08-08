Back To School Roundup Underway In Fort Worth
Back To School Roundup Underway In Fort Worth
Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastHigh humidity levels bring dangerous feels-like temperatures to North Texas. Be sure to stay cool!
So Sweet, Meyer LemonsUnlike its two popular counterparts (Eureka and Lisbon), the Meyer Lemon is favored for its mild, sweet, juicy flesh.
Texas Sales Tax Holiday/Tax-Free Weekend Begins FridayIt's that time of year again -- the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday begins August 9 across Texas.
Vietnam War Veteran Is Finally HomeThe remains of a fighter pilot who was shot down in Vietnam during the war have returned to North Texas.
Officials: 4 People Showed Up At Wrong House With Replica Assault Rifles To Film Rap Video In SouthlakeFour people with multiple replica assault rifles, fake bulletproof vests and bags of sugar meant to look like narcotics mistakenly showed up at the wrong house in Southlake to film a rap video, officials said. This led a resident to call authorities on the four males. Katie Johnston reports.
American Airlines Announces Nonstop Service From DFW To Israel Beginning In 2020American Airlines will soon be offering nonstop flights from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Israel. Katie Johnston reports.
Mom Of Accused El Paso Shooter Allegedly Called Police About Her SonMom Of Accused El Paso Shooter Allegedly Called Police About Her Son
Willie Nelson Cancels Tour To Check 'Breathing Problem'Texas music legend Willie Nelson has canceled his 2019 tour due to a "breathing problem," he announced on Twitter. Katie Johnston reports.
Forget Lions, Tigers And Bears... Zebras Are On The Loose In TexasThough the Texas heat may feel like the Sahara... it isn't. So why were a pair of zebras on the loose in New Braunfels? Katie Johnston reports.
CBS 11 News Now: Thursday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Thursday morning.
Lawyers: El Paso Suspect's Mother Called Police About Son Owning RifleThe mother of the El Paso mass shooting suspect told Allen police weeks ago that she was concerned about her son owning an "AK" type gun, family attorneys told CNN.
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
North Texas Musician Shocked To Learn His Therapist Is Father Of El Paso Mass Shooting Suspect"I didn't believe it,” Eric Keyes said. “I didn't believe it. I said are you sure? Because this is not even funny to me.”
It's All About The August HeatThe mild summer is no more. A triple-digit temperature Thursday is ahead.
Jury Finds Roofer Investigated By The Ones For Justice Guilty Of TheftGregg Averitt was already awaiting trial related to 2018 charges, but earlier this year, prosecutors argued he had violated the terms of his bond.
Team Coverage Of President Donald Trump's Visit To El PasoPresident Donald Trump visited survivors of the mass shooting Saturday as well as first responders.
Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, August 7.
Viral Campaign Helping Teachers Buy School SuppliesAccording to one estimate, 94 percent of teachers spend nearly $500 a year on school supplies.
Hospital Food Worker Dishes Out Heimlich Maneuver, Saves Choking ManHailed as a hero, one food worker's quick-thinking saved the life of a choking man at Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth.
Collapsed Crane To Be Removed Soon From Destroyed Dallas Apartment BuildingWork will begin shortly, but it could take up to two months to get it all of the collapse crane out of there.
Team Coverage Of President Trump's Visit To El PasoProtestors and supporters showed up in droves to make their point as President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited first responders and mass shooting survivors.
Heat Advisory In Effect In North TexasBe careful during some brutal triple-digital temperature days.
Weather 101: Take Care Of Your Car In The HeatIt can take some time, but high temperatures can damage the rubber of your tires, causing them to dry out
Tensions High In El Paso As President Trump VisitsPresident Trump arrived in El Paso Wednesday afternoon to visit with first responders and mass shooting victims' families.
Sears At North East Mall In Hurst Is ClosingThe store is set to close in October.
Cowboys' Jameill Showers Played College Football At UTEPThe deadly mass shooting in El Paso has impacted some Cowboys players personally.