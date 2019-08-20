New Dallas Mayor's Task Force On Violent Crime Set To Meet FridayIt's not public, but they're going to set up an organization and develop a timeline and scope of their work.

5 hours ago

School Bus Driver In Mesquite Arrested For Alleged Solicitation Of MinorRuben Castillo, 63, was a bus driver for Mesquite ISD for 11 years.

5 hours ago

Officials Working To Help 23 Local Texas Governments After Ransomware AttackAccording to the Department of Information Resources (DIR), hackers have infected at least 23 municipalities with malicious software.

5 hours ago

Uber Expansion In DallasHeadquartered in San Francisco, the ride share company announced its operations expansion will officially park in the Deep Ellum corridor for good.

5 hours ago

Fantasy Football Loser Shares Futility, Asks For Advice On Fort Worth BillboardPeople driving in the 800 block of Weatherford Street just east of downtown Fort Worth, are noticing an unusual billboard.

6 hours ago

Pulling Together: Grand Prairie Police Department Vs Fire DepartmentGrand Prairie’s finest are pulling together to prevent childhood cancer!

6 hours ago

Garth Brooks Announces Dive Bar Tour Stops In TexasAl Farb from New Country 96.3 FM has the details.

6 hours ago

11 Men Arrested In Tarrant County For Soliciting Minors Online For SexUndercover officers arrested 11 people and secured warrants for four more for trying to solicit minors online for sex in Tarrant County. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Summer Heatwave: Slightly BetterPartly cloudy skies. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

6 hours ago

Dallas County Warns Of Scammers Trying To Collect Fines For Failing To Report To Jury DutyAuthorities in Dallas County are warning the public about a scam where callers are posing as law enforcement officials and trying to collect fines for failing to report to jury duty.

7 hours ago

ENERGY STAR Recommends Thermostat Set No Lower Than 78 DegreesWhile you're away from home, ENERGY STAR recommends bumping up the thermostat to 85 degrees and at night, keep it on 82 degrees.

7 hours ago

Dallas Firefighters Find Woman's Body In Back Of Burning SUV In Parking LotA woman's body was found in the back of a burning SUV in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas Monday evening and investigators are looking into her death as a homicide, police say.

9 hours ago

1 Dead In Crash Near Arlington Entertainment DistrictOne person is dead after a crash near the entertainment district of Arlington Monday morning, police say.

9 hours ago

Fresh Grocer: The Beauty & Taste Of Valencia Pride MangosFrom their smooth skin, and unique shape Valencia Pride Mangos have a flavor like a Manila Mango and Haden Mango together. Today food contributor Tony Tantillo shows you how to pick and store Valencia Pride Mangos.

12 hours ago

We Remain Dry, Not Much In The Way Of Cloud CoverTemperatures in the 100s make for the 11th day of straight triple digit heat.

12 hours ago

Arlington ISD Students Benefit From New Safety ProgramA new partnership that takes a “secret service approach” aims to keep students and staff safe in Arlington.

12 hours ago

Dallas Activists Call For Week Of Prayer Following ViolenceThe death of a young man and child last week has many in community calling for peace.

12 hours ago

Dog Goods USA Recalls Pig Ear Treats Because Of Salmonella RiskDog Goods USA is recalling pig ears sold under the Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats brand due to possible salmonella contamination. Katie Johnston reports.

14 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.

16 hours ago

RAW VIDEO: I-20 In Arlington Covered With Chicken After Semi CrashSeveral lanes of Interstate-20 in Arlington were shutdown after a semi tractor-trailer hauling poultry crashed just after 3:30 a.m.

16 hours ago