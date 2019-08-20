Some 3,000 jobs are expected to be created in Dallas.
Deep Ellum Reacts To Uber Coming To Town
Sponsored By
Program: CBS 11 News EveningCategories: Business, News, Local News, KTVTTV, Top Story, Google
Latest Videos
North Texas Teen Believes Vaping Led To Trip To ICU"Nobody wants to admit it, but you don't just pick up one and say 'I need a hit because I'm anxious'," shares 17-year-old Tryston Zohfeld.
Another Triple-Digit Day On TapWe have had 11 100-degree days so far this year.
Teacher's School Supplies For Special Needs Students Stolen Off Her PorchA Fort Worth ISD teacher is starting the school year without the necessary school supplies for her special needs students.
American Airlines Agrees To Pay $22M To Settle False Claims Allegations Over Mail DeliveryThe airline was accused of falsely reporting the times it handed over mail from the postal service for delivery overseas.
Ezekiel Elliott Won't Face Criminal Charges Related To Las Vegas Shoving IncidentProsecutor Steve Wolfson said Tuesday the findings of a police investigation "lacked prosecutorial merit."
Deep Ellum Reacts To Uber Coming To TownSome 3,000 jobs are expected to be created in Dallas.
Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, August 20.
Griddy Electricity Customers Report Dramatic Spike In Bills During AugustAs a “wholesale” electric provider, Griddy touts the idea its customers can save hundreds of dollars annually by not paying the markup fee usually charged by other electric companies.
New Concerns Aired About Teens And E-CigarettesThe Texas Department of State Health Services said it was first notified of possible cases last week following similar reports in youth and young adults in other states.
More Videos
New Dallas Mayor's Task Force On Violent Crime Set To Meet FridayIt's not public, but they're going to set up an organization and develop a timeline and scope of their work.
School Bus Driver In Mesquite Arrested For Alleged Solicitation Of MinorRuben Castillo, 63, was a bus driver for Mesquite ISD for 11 years.
Officials Working To Help 23 Local Texas Governments After Ransomware AttackAccording to the Department of Information Resources (DIR), hackers have infected at least 23 municipalities with malicious software.
Uber Expansion In DallasHeadquartered in San Francisco, the ride share company announced its operations expansion will officially park in the Deep Ellum corridor for good.
Fantasy Football Loser Shares Futility, Asks For Advice On Fort Worth BillboardPeople driving in the 800 block of Weatherford Street just east of downtown Fort Worth, are noticing an unusual billboard.
Pulling Together: Grand Prairie Police Department Vs Fire DepartmentGrand Prairie’s finest are pulling together to prevent childhood cancer!
Garth Brooks Announces Dive Bar Tour Stops In TexasAl Farb from New Country 96.3 FM has the details.
11 Men Arrested In Tarrant County For Soliciting Minors Online For SexUndercover officers arrested 11 people and secured warrants for four more for trying to solicit minors online for sex in Tarrant County. Katie Johnston reports.
Summer Heatwave: Slightly BetterPartly cloudy skies. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Dallas County Warns Of Scammers Trying To Collect Fines For Failing To Report To Jury DutyAuthorities in Dallas County are warning the public about a scam where callers are posing as law enforcement officials and trying to collect fines for failing to report to jury duty.
ENERGY STAR Recommends Thermostat Set No Lower Than 78 DegreesWhile you're away from home, ENERGY STAR recommends bumping up the thermostat to 85 degrees and at night, keep it on 82 degrees.
Dallas Firefighters Find Woman's Body In Back Of Burning SUV In Parking LotA woman's body was found in the back of a burning SUV in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas Monday evening and investigators are looking into her death as a homicide, police say.
1 Dead In Crash Near Arlington Entertainment DistrictOne person is dead after a crash near the entertainment district of Arlington Monday morning, police say.
Fresh Grocer: The Beauty & Taste Of Valencia Pride MangosFrom their smooth skin, and unique shape Valencia Pride Mangos have a flavor like a Manila Mango and Haden Mango together. Today food contributor Tony Tantillo shows you how to pick and store Valencia Pride Mangos.
We Remain Dry, Not Much In The Way Of Cloud CoverTemperatures in the 100s make for the 11th day of straight triple digit heat.
Arlington ISD Students Benefit From New Safety ProgramA new partnership that takes a “secret service approach” aims to keep students and staff safe in Arlington.
Dallas Activists Call For Week Of Prayer Following ViolenceThe death of a young man and child last week has many in community calling for peace.
Dog Goods USA Recalls Pig Ear Treats Because Of Salmonella RiskDog Goods USA is recalling pig ears sold under the Chef Toby Pig Ear Treats brand due to possible salmonella contamination. Katie Johnston reports.
CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.
RAW VIDEO: I-20 In Arlington Covered With Chicken After Semi CrashSeveral lanes of Interstate-20 in Arlington were shutdown after a semi tractor-trailer hauling poultry crashed just after 3:30 a.m.