Agents Looking Into Lubbock Home Where Midland-Odessa Shooter May Have Bought GunFederal agents are still looking into the history of the assault-style rifle used in a Labor Day weekend rampage in Odessa.

5 hours ago

El Paso's Eastwood High Football Team Gets Warm Welcome In FriscoEastwood High is set to play Plano Senior High in a game that almost didn't happen after the El Paso deadly mass shooting.

5 hours ago

Murder Or Self Defense? Confusion Amid Road Rage ShootingGarland Police investigators know who the shooter is in a road rage homicide last month, but have they made no arrest.

6 hours ago

Governor Abbott Responds To El Paso, Odessa Shootings: Issues 8 Executive OrdersOn Twitter Wednesday, Abbott issued a warning to lawmakers, writing “Legislators can be part of the process or part of the problem.”

6 hours ago

Cedar Hill Leading Mental Health Program For First RespondersVeteran Cedar Hill Fire Captain Jason O'Neill speaks out in defiance of what he calls "the macho stereotype" that for, too long, kept first responders silent and suffering with mental health issues.

6 hours ago

Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast100 degree weather is in the forecast this weekend, but won't stay past Sunday in North Texas.

7 hours ago

Kylie Rae Harris, Country Singer From North Texas, Dies In Car Crash In New MexicoCountry singer Kylie Rae Harris of Wylie, Texas died in a three-vehicle crash in New Mexico Wednesday, her publicist confirmed to Billboard.

7 hours ago

Texas Sheriff's Sergeant Indicted After 4-Year-Old Stepson Shoots HimselfHarris County prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted a Texas sheriff's sergeant after his young stepson shot and injured himself last year with a weapon the deputy had left in an unlocked gun safe. Curtis Silva reports.

7 hours ago

Weather on Wheels: A.C. New Middle SchoolJeff Ray was on hand to talk to kids about how weather impacts their lives.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

12-Year-Old Soccer Player Fighting To Keep Leukemia From Sidelining HerHaylie Geraci’s fight with cancer is etched in her art. The creative work inspires the 12-year-old soccer player to fight. Last year Haylie was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia.

11 hours ago

Wesley Mathews Denied New Trial After Life Sentence For Death Of Daughter SherinWesley Mathews, who was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his adopted daughter Sherin, was denied a new trial as he believed his previous trial was unfair.

11 hours ago

Jeff Jamison's Weather UpdateAbundant sunshine. High 99F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

12 hours ago

Hurricane Dorian Updates: Category 2 Storm Pounds CarolinasHurricane Dorian continued northeast as its winds diminished slightly to 110 ... putting the storm at strong Category 2 force as it drew closer to the Carolinas

12 hours ago

It's Not Always Greener On The Other SideIn this age of social media and being connected 24/7, author and motivational speaker Kelly Accetta explains why comparing yourself to others is never a great idea.

13 hours ago

Are You Overemotional?Life coach Kelly Accetta explains how the key to controlling your emotions in controlling your thoughts.

13 hours ago

I Am Woman, Here Me Roar!Kelly Accetta offers advice to women who have been a victim of sexual or physical violence.

13 hours ago

Are You Your Own Worst Enemy?Author Kelly Accetta explains how to stop derailing your life.

13 hours ago

Police: Man Opens Fire On Ex-Girlfriend's Car After She Drops Kids At SchoolPolice in Arlington are searching for a man who they say opened fire on his ex-girlfriend after the woman dropped her kids off at school. Geoff Petrulis reports.

13 hours ago

Rotting Corpse Of Texas 5-Year-Old Found Hidden In Apartment Closet, Mother ArrestedA Texas mother was arrested earlier this week after her 5-year-old daughter's body was found rotting in an apartment closet, police said. Geoff Petrulis reports.

13 hours ago