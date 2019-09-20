Typhoid Fever Cases Confirmed Regarding Worker At McKinney Restaurant; Possible Exposure At Frisco's Talley ElementaryHealth officials are giving a warning to parents after a possible exposure of typhoid fever at Talley Elementary School in Frisco this week.

4 hours ago

Richardson ISD Student Allegedly Uses Taser On Lake Highlands High School Staff MemberA Richardson ISD student faces felony charges and expulsion from school after witnesses said he used a Taser on a staff member.

5 hours ago

North Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing His Fiancée In DentonWhen Denton Police got to the scene, Anton Thorp, 39, surrendered without incident and was detained by officers.

5 hours ago

Flu Cases Beginning To Pop Up In North TexasDoctors say now is the time to get a flu shot.

5 hours ago

Michael Webb, Charged By Feds With Kidnapping Girl In Fort Worth, Now Indicted For Sexual Assault Of ChildWebb has been indicted in Tarrant County on one count of aggravated kidnapping, six counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.

5 hours ago

'The Dash' Available For Quick Trips Via Electric Bus In Fort WorthFour brand new bright red buses, branded as “The Dash,” will start a circuit route connecting locations like Sundance Square, with the popular West Seventh area, museums and the new Dickies Arena.

5 hours ago

Electricity Out At Fort Worth Main Animal Shelter, Adoption Fees Waived TodayThe shelter decided to waive the adoption fees for Friday only to help get some of the pets out of the shelter.

6 hours ago

Fort Worth Proposes Safety Improvements To Curve In Residential NeighborhoodFort Worth is proposing safety improvements to an area known for catching drivers off guard.

6 hours ago

McKinney Police Collecting Old Cell Phones To Help Domestic Violence VictimsAn essential tool to help women escape abusive relationships is becoming harder to come by, according to those who operate women's shelters.

6 hours ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastSome clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph

6 hours ago

Beer And Bratwurst: Addison Oktoberfest In Full SwingAre you ready for Addison Oktoberfest, September 19 – 22 at Addison Circle Park?

6 hours ago

Walmart To Stop Selling Electronic CigarettesWalmart said Friday that it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs in the wake of a string of several hundred mysterious illnesses and eight vaping-related deaths.

6 hours ago

Suspects In Custody After Aggravated Robbery At Donut Shop, Standoff At Apartment In EvermanMultiple suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at a donut shop and a standoff at an apartment complex in Everman. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Nolan Catholic Pep Rally - Yay!Putting on a strong show of school spirit, students at Nolan Catholic High School are ready to take on the Eastern Hills Highlanders.

11 hours ago

It's Official: Big Tex Is On His Feet Y'all!All 55 feet of the icon of the State Fair of Texas is ready to greet you.

11 hours ago

Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastNorth Texas can expect cooler, low 90 degree temperatures next week, just in time for the first day of fall on Monday.

11 hours ago

Big Tex Returns With New Look For State Fair Of TexasBig Tex has officially returned — and with a new look — to the State Fair of Texas, which opens Sept. 27.

11 hours ago

Millions Around The World March To Demand Action On Climate ChangeMillions of people around the world marched to demand action on climate change.

11 hours ago

Police Prep For Protest Ahead Of Amber Guyger TrialLaw enforcement prepares for protests ahead of Amber Guyger murder trial .

11 hours ago

Imelda Leaves 2 Dead In Texas, Others StrandedOfficials in Harris County, which includes Houston, said there had been a combination of at least 1,700 high-water rescues and evacuations to get people to shelter as the longevity and intensity of the rain quickly came to surprise even those who had been bracing for floods.

11 hours ago