Is That A Chill In The Air? Yes, It Is!Partly cloudy skies. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.

6 hours ago

Vehicles Being Removed From Site Of Deadly Dallas Crane CollapseElan City Lights Apartments, crane collapse, crane accident, crane removal, crane toppled, Dallas, Dallas crane collapse, deadly crane collapse, cars, construction, Deep Ellum, straight line winds

7 hours ago

Trump Says Former Texas Governor Rick Perry Urged Him to Call UkrainePresident Donald Trump reportedly told a group of Republican lawmakers that it was Energy Secretary Rick Perry who had prompted the phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a "favor" regarding former Vice President Joe Biden.

10 hours ago

11 hours ago

Crews To Begin Removing Cars From Crane Collapse ApartmentsFour months after a deadly crane collapse in Dallas, residents who lived at the damaged apartment complex may soon be reunited with their cars.

11 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

12 hours ago

Friend Of Joshua Brown Wants Killer Caught, Thinks Brown 'Did Great' During Amber Guyger TrialDonte Anderson talked to Joshua Brown the night he was killed. He said Brown was staying home that night and seemed in good spirits.

19 hours ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastNorth Texas saw strong to severe storms Sunday as a cold front moved in. Fall-like temperatures start appearing this week.

19 hours ago

21 hours ago

Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateNorth Texas is seeing strong to severe storms as a cold front moves in with cooler temperatures.

1 day ago

Police Confirm Joshua Brown, Key Witness In Amber Guyger Trial, Was Shot To DeathJoshua Brown, a prosecution witness during the Amber Guyger murder trial, was positively identified by police and the medical examiner as the victim of a deadly shooting in Dallas.

1 day ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastAfter a hot October weekend, North Texas will start seeing fall-like temperatures on Monday.

2 days ago

Joshua Brown, Prosecution Witness In Amber Guyger Murder Trial, Fatally Shot At Dallas Apartment ComplexJoshua Brown, who was a key prosecution witness during the Amber Guyger murder trial and Botham Jean’s neighbor, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Dallas Friday evening, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

2 days ago

Crews To Begin Removing Vehicles From Elan City Lights Wreckage After Deadly Crane Collapse In DallasNearly four months after a crane collapsed onto a Dallas apartment complex and killed one resident, crews will begin removing vehicles from the parking garage that was destroyed by the collapse.

2 days ago

Authorities Seek Man Who Fatally Shot Owner Of North Texas Motorcycle Repair ShopAuthorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed the owner of a motorcycle repair shop in Tarrant County on Thursday, police say.

2 days ago

Armed Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Shot By Mesquite Officer In DallasAn armed suspect driving a stolen vehicle was shot by a Mesquite officer after a chase that ended in Dallas Saturday afternoon, police say.

2 days ago

Man Shot, Killed By Carrollton Officer During Struggle At Gas StationPolice say they responded to a RaceTrac in the 1700 block of W. Frankford Road after a person called them about a man with a gun who was slumped over inside a vehicle.

2 days ago

Police: Man Shot, Killed By Carrollton Officer At Gas StationA man was shot and killed by a Carrollton officer Saturday evening at a gas station, police say. No officers were injured during the incident.

2 days ago

Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateNear-record heat on this October Saturday but a cold front will soon roll in Sunday evening.

2 days ago

2 days ago