Mark Yancey talks with CBS 11 Political reporter Jack Fink about his upcoming run against John Cornyn for U.S. Senate.
Mark Yancey Challenging Fellow Republican John Cornyn for U.S. Senate
101-Year-Old State Fair Of Texas Greeter, Rose Landin, Keeps Guests Coming BackOne employee's life-long love for the State Fair of Texas keeps visitors coming back to say ‘Hello’.
Crews Begin Removing Vehicles From Scene Of Deadly Dallas Crane CollapseIt took nearly four months, but on Monday morning vehicles trapped at the scene of a deadly crane collapse were lifted into the sky above Dallas and slowly lowered to the ground.
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Files Lawsuit Against Boeing Over Grounding Of 737 MAXThe Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed a lawsuit against Boeing for "deliberately misleading the organization and its pilots about the 737 MAX aircraft."
Pair Steals $3,550 In Gas After Disabling Pump's Shut Off SwitchPolice in Dallas are searching for two men who stole $3,550 worth of gas from the Shell Gas Station on Stemmons Freeway.
Cold Front Finally Moves Through North TexasWe were finally not in the 90s on Monday and temps were actually a little below average.
Mesquite Student Arrested For Social Media Threat To 2 SchoolsMesquite ISD and police were made aware of the threat on Sunday, about an event that would happen Monday at West Mesquite High School and/or Frazier Middle School.
Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Begins 10-Year Prison Sentence In GatesvilleAmber Guyger has been transferred to Mountain View State Prison in Gatesville to begin her 10-year prison sentence for the September 2018 murder of Botham Jean.
Dove Hunt CompilationIt’s dove season in North Texas! So, this weekend, we’ve compiled highlights from past DFW Outdoorsman dove hunts that’ll surely put you in the mood to get out in a field and get after these fast-flying little feather rockets.
Is That A Chill In The Air? Yes, It Is!Partly cloudy skies. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Vehicles Being Removed From Site Of Deadly Dallas Crane CollapseElan City Lights Apartments, crane collapse, crane accident, crane removal, crane toppled, Dallas, Dallas crane collapse, deadly crane collapse, cars, construction, Deep Ellum, straight line winds
Trump Says Former Texas Governor Rick Perry Urged Him to Call UkrainePresident Donald Trump reportedly told a group of Republican lawmakers that it was Energy Secretary Rick Perry who had prompted the phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a "favor" regarding former Vice President Joe Biden.
CBS 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Monday morning.
Crews To Begin Removing Cars From Crane Collapse ApartmentsFour months after a deadly crane collapse in Dallas, residents who lived at the damaged apartment complex may soon be reunited with their cars.
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
Friend Of Joshua Brown Wants Killer Caught, Thinks Brown 'Did Great' During Amber Guyger TrialDonte Anderson talked to Joshua Brown the night he was killed. He said Brown was staying home that night and seemed in good spirits.
Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastNorth Texas saw strong to severe storms Sunday as a cold front moved in. Fall-like temperatures start appearing this week.
CBS 11 News Now: Sunday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Sunday evening.
Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateNorth Texas is seeing strong to severe storms as a cold front moves in with cooler temperatures.
Police Confirm Joshua Brown, Key Witness In Amber Guyger Trial, Was Shot To DeathJoshua Brown, a prosecution witness during the Amber Guyger murder trial, was positively identified by police and the medical examiner as the victim of a deadly shooting in Dallas.
Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastAfter a hot October weekend, North Texas will start seeing fall-like temperatures on Monday.
Joshua Brown, Prosecution Witness In Amber Guyger Murder Trial, Fatally Shot At Dallas Apartment ComplexJoshua Brown, who was a key prosecution witness during the Amber Guyger murder trial and Botham Jean’s neighbor, was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Dallas Friday evening, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office confirmed.
Crews To Begin Removing Vehicles From Elan City Lights Wreckage After Deadly Crane Collapse In DallasNearly four months after a crane collapsed onto a Dallas apartment complex and killed one resident, crews will begin removing vehicles from the parking garage that was destroyed by the collapse.
Authorities Seek Man Who Fatally Shot Owner Of North Texas Motorcycle Repair ShopAuthorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed the owner of a motorcycle repair shop in Tarrant County on Thursday, police say.
Armed Suspect in Stolen Vehicle Shot By Mesquite Officer In DallasAn armed suspect driving a stolen vehicle was shot by a Mesquite officer after a chase that ended in Dallas Saturday afternoon, police say.
Man Shot, Killed By Carrollton Officer During Struggle At Gas StationPolice say they responded to a RaceTrac in the 1700 block of W. Frankford Road after a person called them about a man with a gun who was slumped over inside a vehicle.
Police: Man Shot, Killed By Carrollton Officer At Gas StationA man was shot and killed by a Carrollton officer Saturday evening at a gas station, police say. No officers were injured during the incident.
Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateNear-record heat on this October Saturday but a cold front will soon roll in Sunday evening.
CBS 11 News Now: Saturday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Saturday evening.