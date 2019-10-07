New Calls For Outside Investigator To Search For Joshua Brown's KillerBrown was a witness who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial.

4 hours ago

101-Year-Old State Fair Of Texas Greeter, Rose Landin, Keeps Guests Coming BackOne employee's life-long love for the State Fair of Texas keeps visitors coming back to say ‘Hello’.

5 hours ago

Crews Begin Removing Vehicles From Scene Of Deadly Dallas Crane CollapseIt took nearly four months, but on Monday morning vehicles trapped at the scene of a deadly crane collapse were lifted into the sky above Dallas and slowly lowered to the ground.

5 hours ago

Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Files Lawsuit Against Boeing Over Grounding Of 737 MAXThe Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed a lawsuit against Boeing for "deliberately misleading the organization and its pilots about the 737 MAX aircraft."

5 hours ago

Pair Steals $3,550 In Gas After Disabling Pump's Shut Off SwitchPolice in Dallas are searching for two men who stole $3,550 worth of gas from the Shell Gas Station on Stemmons Freeway.

6 hours ago

Cold Front Finally Moves Through North TexasWe were finally not in the 90s on Monday and temps were actually a little below average.

6 hours ago

Mesquite Student Arrested For Social Media Threat To 2 SchoolsMesquite ISD and police were made aware of the threat on Sunday, about an event that would happen Monday at West Mesquite High School and/or Frazier Middle School.

6 hours ago

Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Begins 10-Year Prison Sentence In GatesvilleAmber Guyger has been transferred to Mountain View State Prison in Gatesville to begin her 10-year prison sentence for the September 2018 murder of Botham Jean.

6 hours ago

Dove Hunt CompilationIt’s dove season in North Texas! So, this weekend, we’ve compiled highlights from past DFW Outdoorsman dove hunts that’ll surely put you in the mood to get out in a field and get after these fast-flying little feather rockets.

8 hours ago

Mark Yancey Challenging Fellow Republican John Cornyn for U.S. SenateMark Yancey talks with CBS 11 Political reporter Jack Fink about his upcoming run against John Cornyn for U.S. Senate.

8 hours ago

Is That A Chill In The Air? Yes, It Is!Partly cloudy skies. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Trump Says Former Texas Governor Rick Perry Urged Him to Call UkrainePresident Donald Trump reportedly told a group of Republican lawmakers that it was Energy Secretary Rick Perry who had prompted the phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a "favor" regarding former Vice President Joe Biden.

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

Crews To Begin Removing Cars From Crane Collapse ApartmentsFour months after a deadly crane collapse in Dallas, residents who lived at the damaged apartment complex may soon be reunited with their cars.

16 hours ago

17 hours ago

Friend Of Joshua Brown Wants Killer Caught, Thinks Brown 'Did Great' During Amber Guyger TrialDonte Anderson talked to Joshua Brown the night he was killed. He said Brown was staying home that night and seemed in good spirits.

1 day ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastNorth Texas saw strong to severe storms Sunday as a cold front moved in. Fall-like temperatures start appearing this week.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateNorth Texas is seeing strong to severe storms as a cold front moves in with cooler temperatures.

1 day ago