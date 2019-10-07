To fight the appeal, the board warned customers they could have to pay $63.61 each.
Fighting Water Rate Increase Could Cost Customers In Collin County
Grand Jury Declines To Indict Bartender Lindsey Glass Who Served Man Before Plano Mass Shooting, Attorneys SayGlass was arrested for serving drinks to a man in September 2017 who later went to his estranged wife's home and fatally shot her and seven others as they gathered to watch a Dallas Cowboys game.
Judge In Amber Guyger Murder Trial Opens Up About Hug, BibleJudge Kemp, seen wiping tears from her eyes, concluded the impact statement portion, then proceeded to personally greet and hug the Jean family, and Guyger herself.
Police Looking For Suspects, Motive In Murder Of Guyger Murder Trial WitnessThere are new calls for an outside investigator to look into the murder of a man who testified during the murder trial of fired Dallas Police officer Amber Guyer.
Nonprofit Sends Warning After Falling Victim To Customer Service Phone ScamIt's the number you dial when you need help, but the person on the other end of the call could be stealing from you.
Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, October 7.
Heroes On The Water Founder Jim Dolan Shares Program's ImpactThe program is open to any wounded service member, past or present
Denton Firefighter Back On Duty 10 Months After Leg AmputatedNot only did Gary Weiland have to learn to walk again with a prosthesis, he also had to train for months to get back to the job he loves.
Judge Tammy Kemp Speaks About Actions After Amber Guyger SentencingTexas District Judge Tammy Kemp is talking about her actions in the moments after the sentencing of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.
New Calls For Outside Investigator To Search For Joshua Brown's KillerBrown was a witness who testified in the Amber Guyger murder trial.
101-Year-Old State Fair Of Texas Greeter, Rose Landin, Keeps Guests Coming BackOne employee's life-long love for the State Fair of Texas keeps visitors coming back to say ‘Hello’.
Crews Begin Removing Vehicles From Scene Of Deadly Dallas Crane CollapseIt took nearly four months, but on Monday morning vehicles trapped at the scene of a deadly crane collapse were lifted into the sky above Dallas and slowly lowered to the ground.
Southwest Airlines Pilots Association Files Lawsuit Against Boeing Over Grounding Of 737 MAXThe Southwest Airlines Pilots Association filed a lawsuit against Boeing for "deliberately misleading the organization and its pilots about the 737 MAX aircraft."
Pair Steals $3,550 In Gas After Disabling Pump's Shut Off SwitchPolice in Dallas are searching for two men who stole $3,550 worth of gas from the Shell Gas Station on Stemmons Freeway.
Cold Front Finally Moves Through North TexasWe were finally not in the 90s on Monday and temps were actually a little below average.
Mesquite Student Arrested For Social Media Threat To 2 SchoolsMesquite ISD and police were made aware of the threat on Sunday, about an event that would happen Monday at West Mesquite High School and/or Frazier Middle School.
Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Begins 10-Year Prison Sentence In GatesvilleAmber Guyger has been transferred to Mountain View State Prison in Gatesville to begin her 10-year prison sentence for the September 2018 murder of Botham Jean.
Dove Hunt CompilationIt’s dove season in North Texas! So, this weekend, we’ve compiled highlights from past DFW Outdoorsman dove hunts that’ll surely put you in the mood to get out in a field and get after these fast-flying little feather rockets.
Mark Yancey Challenging Fellow Republican John Cornyn for U.S. SenateMark Yancey talks with CBS 11 Political reporter Jack Fink about his upcoming run against John Cornyn for U.S. Senate.
Is That A Chill In The Air? Yes, It Is!Partly cloudy skies. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Vehicles Being Removed From Site Of Deadly Dallas Crane CollapseElan City Lights Apartments, crane collapse, crane accident, crane removal, crane toppled, Dallas, Dallas crane collapse, deadly crane collapse, cars, construction, Deep Ellum, straight line winds
Trump Says Former Texas Governor Rick Perry Urged Him to Call UkrainePresident Donald Trump reportedly told a group of Republican lawmakers that it was Energy Secretary Rick Perry who had prompted the phone call in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for a "favor" regarding former Vice President Joe Biden.
CBS 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Monday morning.
Crews To Begin Removing Cars From Crane Collapse ApartmentsFour months after a deadly crane collapse in Dallas, residents who lived at the damaged apartment complex may soon be reunited with their cars.
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
Friend Of Joshua Brown Wants Killer Caught, Thinks Brown 'Did Great' During Amber Guyger TrialDonte Anderson talked to Joshua Brown the night he was killed. He said Brown was staying home that night and seemed in good spirits.
Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastNorth Texas saw strong to severe storms Sunday as a cold front moved in. Fall-like temperatures start appearing this week.
CBS 11 News Now: Sunday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Sunday evening.
Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateNorth Texas is seeing strong to severe storms as a cold front moves in with cooler temperatures.