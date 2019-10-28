Cold Front Moves In Tuesday Afternoon, More RainRain chances increase late tomorrow. Lows in the 40s Halloween night.

36 minutes ago

Dallas Charter School CEO Convicted Of Fraud, Then Returns To SchoolFormer Nova Academy CEO Donna Woods, 65, faces up to 80 years in prison after a jury earlier this month found the school administrator guilty of multiple counts of fraud.

40 minutes ago

Fort Worth Citizens Gather For Public Forum To Meet Diversity And Inclusion Director CandidatesOne of the major goals is to have someone help bridge the divide between police and the community.

48 minutes ago

Some North Texas Cities Hoping For Federal Disaster Aid After TornadoesFEMA crews are assessing cities, including Richardson, this week.

51 minutes ago

Brother Of Accused Greenville Shooter Says Hunt County Sheriff Arrested Wrong Guy"In my opinion, I believe we have an innocent man sitting in there for no reason," said the suspect's brother Gabriel Gonzales.

54 minutes ago

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, October 28.

4 hours ago

Dallas Teacher Overwhelmed By Community Support After TornadoesThomas Jefferson High English teacher Lisa Alfonso was moved to tears and laughter.

5 hours ago

Judge Issues Publicity Restrictions In Trial Against Former Officer Who Fatally Shot Atatiana JeffersonThe judge's order prevents anyone connected with the case from making statements about witnesses, evidence or any opinion about Aaron Dean’s guilt or innocence.

5 hours ago

One For Texas: Happy BaggettA local developer and philanthropist is dying of cancer, but he’s on a mission in his final days.

5 hours ago

Civil Rights Attorney Says McKinney Police Went Too Far In Arresting, Injuring Teen OutsideA civil rights attorney and the parents of three teenage boys say McKinney Police went too far during an incident over the weekend at a movie theater.

6 hours ago

Family Of 23-Year-Old Greenville Shooting Victim DevastatedSaturday was supposed to be a celebration of Byron Craven Jr's life. Instead, his family is experiencing unimaginable pain from his death.

6 hours ago

I-Team: Dallas Charter School CEO Convicted In Kickback Scheme, Then Returns To SchoolFormer Nova Academy CEO Donna Woods, 65, faces up to 80 years in prison after a jury earlier this month found the school administrator guilty of multiple counts of fraud.

6 hours ago

Drizzle Tonight, Cold Front Moves In Tuesday AfternoonRain chances increase late tomorrow. Lows in the 30s Halloween night.

6 hours ago

Attorney Says McKinney Police Went Too Far In Arresting, Injuring Teen Outside Movie TheaterCell phone video shows 4-year-old Jasper Miller III on the ground and held down by one officer while another holds his arm up in the air behind his back.

6 hours ago

Brandon Gonzales Charged With Capital Murder In Hunt County Party ShootingBrandon Gonzales, 23, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and his bond is set at $1,000,000.

7 hours ago

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks Announces Capital Murder ArrestBrandon Gonzales, 23, is charged with capital murder of multiple persons and his bond is set at $1,000,000.

8 hours ago

‘Supernatural’ Star, Jared Padalecki Arrested For Assault, Public Intox At Austin Bar“Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki is facing two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication after an alleged altercation at a bar he owns in Austin. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

NASA Sun Pic Resembles Flaming Jack-O'-Lantern -- Happy HalloweenIn a move meant to get everyone in the spirit for Halloween, NASA posted a throwback pic that will scare your socks off. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Lake Fork A. GrillsWoody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team go bass fishing with one of our favorite guides, on the world-famous Lake Fork Reservoir. It’s a hot afternoon, so the fishing can be tricky, but our guide, Andrew Grills, gets us on some typically large and feisty Lake Fork largemouth bass. Join us for another great day fishing and some insider tips, at this very special place for bass fishing in North Texas!

10 hours ago

11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

11 hours ago

Parkland Hospital Making Sure It’s Tiniest Patients Get In On The Halloween FunVolunteers and staff at Parkland Hospital are making sure the tiniest newborns and their families get in on the Halloween fun this week. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

Downtown Street Closed After Bus Swallowed by SinkholeDowntown Street Closed After Bus Swallowed by Sinkhole

12 hours ago

DFW Airport, American Airlines Offering Non-Stop Service To New ZealandTravelers passing through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will soon have another non-stop option when going to the South Pacific.

12 hours ago

Fast Moving Wildfires Prompt Mandatory Evacuations In CaliforniaFast Moving Wildfires Prompt Mandatory Evacuations In California

12 hours ago