Dallas Animal Services Overcapacity For Dogs, Adoptions Free Through SundayDAS is offering a free adoption special through Sunday on all pets at the main location at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road or the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center at 16821 N. Coit Road.

11 minutes ago

A Cold Start To FridayWe'll warm up to the upper 50s with sun!

16 minutes ago

Some Are Convinced Certain Fort Worth Buildings Are HauntedCBS 11 took a closer look inside two places in Fort Worth believed to be some of the most haunted in Texas and across the country.

19 minutes ago

Former Lyft Driver Glen Richter Indicted For Capital MurderGlen Richter, 49, has been indicted for capital murder of a young woman whose body was left in a burning SUV.

28 minutes ago

North Texas Family Mourning Loss Of Patriarch Who Was MurderedPolice say Pablo Campos had just pulled into his driveway and gotten out of his car when someone shot him multiple times and robbed him.

30 minutes ago

Halloween Brings Smiles For Those Touched By TornadoesKids and parents took their joy back, ten days after tornadoes took away homes and ruined neighborhoods in North Dallas.

33 minutes ago

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, October 31.

4 hours ago

Texas Agencies Warn Tornado Victims About ‘Deductible Scam’Two state agencies are warning North Texans about a new company targeting victims of the recent tornadoes.

4 hours ago

2 Young Men Indicted For Murder Of 9-Year-Old Brandoniya Bennett In Her Dallas ApartmentDavonte Benton, 19, and Tyrese Simmons, 19, are charged in the deadly shooting inside Bennett's apartment at the Roseland Townhomes in August.

4 hours ago

Tornado-Ravaged North Texas Neighborhood Donates Treats To Try To Make Halloween SweetNeighbors said they realized the traditional trick-or-treating wouldn't work in the Richland Park area because storm debris still lines many streets and is piled on top of sidewalks.

4 hours ago

North Texas Mother Of 10, Gina Bishop-Corwin Arrested For Drug TraffickingAuthorities said a group of ten men and women were trafficking illegal drugs including fentanyl.

5 hours ago

6-Year-Old Battles Rare Form Of Cancer With Warrior SpiritTrick-or-treating looks a little different this Halloween for a Fort Worth six-year-old battling a rare form of cancer.

5 hours ago

Texas Treasures: Catfish PlantationCome for the food at this popular Texas eatery, and stay for the spooky experience.

5 hours ago

Button Up Before Trick-Or-Treating Tonight!A Halloween night expected to be one of the coldest on record is no treat for parents.

5 hours ago

Police Shut Down Spa For ProstitutionDallas Police say money from the Jade Spa went to help set up a celebrated new restaurant in Southlake.

5 hours ago

Highland Park Mother Of 10 Arrested For Drug Trafficking

5 hours ago

Victims Identified In Wrong Way CrashTwo people were killed after a crash involving a wrong-way driver in Mesquite early Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

Scary Cold! Expect Spooky ShiversClear skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

6 hours ago

Patients Get Into The Spirit At Cook Children's Medical CenterDoctors and patients at Cook Children's Medical Center are getting in the Halloween spirit.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

This Halloween Take A Tour Of The World's Largest Bat ColonyBats have long been associated with Halloween but the mammals are more than just nocturnal flying creatures… they have a major impact on agriculture and even Texas tourism. The world's largest bat colony is in Comal County -- just outside San Antonio.

9 hours ago

Anne Elise Parks' Halloween Weather UpdateIt's a cold Halloween day so be sure to bundle up if you're going to go trick-or-treating tonight.

10 hours ago

Happy Halloween From CBS 11CBS 11 News This Morning Celebrates Halloween.

13 hours ago

Police: Man Shot, Killed During Robbery At His Home In North DallasA man was shot and killed late Wednesday evening during a robbery at his home in north Dallas, police say.

15 hours ago