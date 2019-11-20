The city is warning concertgoers not to park on residential streets or their cars will likely get towed.
Fort Worth's New Dickies Arena May Test Patience Of People Living Nearby
Sponsored By
Program: CBS 11 News EveningCategories: Local Community, News, Local News, KTVTTV, Top Story, Google
Latest Videos
Rain On The Way ThursdayTemps will still be mild as we get some needed rain.
Recruiting Scams Targeting Texans: 'I Thought I'd Finally Found A Job'If you’re searching for a job, beware. You could be the latest target of cyber thieves.
Fort Worth's New Dickies Arena May Test Patience Of People Living NearbyThe city is warning concertgoers not to park on residential streets or their cars will likely get towed.
Candidate Surging In Polls Defends Experience At Democratic DebateThe debate in Atlanta marks the first time Pete Buttigieg faced other White House hopefuls as an undisputed member of the top tier.
Police Identify 2nd Suspect, Christian Treyshun Hill, In Allen High School Football Player's MurderChristian Treyshun Hill, 18, of Dallas, is wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.
Area Children's Hospitals Seeing Influx Of Patients This Week, Resulting In Longer WaitsEmergency room doctors say before coming to the ER, depending on the severity of your child’s case, you might want to call their pediatrician first or visit an urgent care clinic.
Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, November 20.
Annual Chi Omega Christmas Market Up And Running At Fair ParkA dozen local charities will benefit from the money raised.
North Texas Police Stepping Up Patrols Around Shopping CentersThe holiday shopping season is here and that means more thieves could be out to target shoppers.
Neighborhood Fed Up With Street Racers Taking Over Dallas Shopping Center Parking Lot At NightIt’s disturbing the peace in a Dallas neighborhood and some residents wonder why police aren’t doing more about it.
New Program Aims To Help Turn Military Veterans Into Business OwnersBunker Labs will start their Dallas-area operation with a networking party with veterans.
DISD To Once Again Offer Students Free Meals During Thanksgiving BreakParticipating schools throughout the district will be serving morning snack from 9 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.
Warning: Recruiting Scams Targeting North TexansIf you’re searching for a job, beware. You could be the latest target of cyber thieves.
Texan Julian Castro Does Not Qualify For Wednesday Night's Democratic DebateCastro is poling at or below 1% and will not join 10 other candidates at the debate in Atlanta.
Richland Police Investigate Officer-Involved ShootingIt happened on South Sunset Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
City Of Fort Worth Defends Firing Of Former Police Chief Joel FitzgeraldFort Worth leaders denied in court they fired Fitzgerald because he planned to meet with the FBI.
Allergen-Free Dining At UNT - Huzzah!The University of North Texas has opened a new dining hall that’s completely free of the most common food allergens.
Wednesday Weather UpdateVariable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
WOW: Whitley Road Elementary SchoolCBS 11 Meteorologist Jeff Ray rolled into this Keller ISD School to talk about weather and other cool stuff!
Lawsuit Seeks To Close Dallas' NorthPark Center Parking Lots After Deadly Crash In MarchThe families of two victims who were hit by a car in a parking garage at NorthPark Center in March have filed a lawsuit against the Dallas mall.
Cook Children’s Experiencing Extreme Number Of PatientsNearly 600 children were seen in Cook Children’s Emergency Department on Monday. That’s nearly double the average number of patients seen in a typical day.
10 Mexican Citizens Sue Walmart Due To Deadly El Paso Mass ShootingThe suit was filed in coordination with the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso, the Mexican government said in a news release.
Father, Son Arrested For Illegally Hunting Deer On Texas College CampusA father and son in the Houston area were arrested Monday and are being accused of illegally hunting deer on a college campus. Katie Johnston reports.
Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastBe sure to enjoy Wednesday as rain chances and a cold front appear just before the weekend.