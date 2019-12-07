Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateAfter two more warm days, winter makes a come back. This time it brings a little snow/sleet to parts of north Texas.

7 hours ago

Jeff Ray's Weather ForecastThere will be cooler temperatures in North Texas this week, but it'll warm back up by Saturday.

16 hours ago

Families Of Fallen Soldiers Get Pep Rally Send Off At DFW Airport To Disney WorldFamilies of fallen soldiers got a pep rally send off to Disney World at DFW Airport Saturday.

16 hours ago

Hundreds Of Shelter Animals Still Available To Find Their Fur-Ever Homes SundayHundreds of shelter animals are still available to find their fur-ever homes for only $10 at the Will Rogers Coliseum Cattle Barn 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

16 hours ago

2020 Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg Visits North Texas, Aims To 'Turn Texas Blue'The former mayor of New York pitched to North Texans on how he intends to make history as he runs as a Democratic candidate in the 2020 Presidential Election.

16 hours ago

Driver Dies After Crashing Lamborghini Into Guardrail On President George Bush TurnpikeThe driver of a Lamborghini died after crashing into a guardrail on President George Bush Turnpike Friday night.

17 hours ago

Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateNice weekend but the rain in December in the forecast just as the work week starts. After a couple of days in the 70s, winter temperatures return.

1 day ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastNorth Texas has warmer days ahead with weekend temperatures peaking at 71 degrees.

2 days ago

Navy IDs Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Gunman As Gabriel Romero Of TexasThe Department of Defense identified the shooter as Gabriel Antonio Romero, 22.

2 days ago

Amid Uber's Reported Sexual Assaults, Victim Shares Her StoryUber said 99.9% of rides happen without incident, but a sexual assault victim feels that statement downplays the thousands of assaults that do happen — including hers.

2 days ago

2 days ago

1 Shovel Of Dirt At A Time: New Efforts In Place To Replant Dallas TreesThe landscape of Dallas is barer than it was a year ago, thanks to three weather events that claimed thousands of trees. But now, efforts to replace those trees are beginning, including one Friday morning at Kidd Springs Park in Oak Cliff.

2 days ago

Senator John Cornyn Pushes For Action On 'Epidemic' Tied To Online E-Cig Sales To Teens U.S. Sen. John Cornyn was in Fort Worth pushing for action on what he called an epidemic tied to online sales of e-cigarettes to teenagers.

2 days ago

A 'Rash' Of Fifth Disease Making The Rounds In North TexasIt’s the season of sickness, and one virus that’s making the rounds is fairly common among children. It’s called Fifth Disease.

2 days ago

Flu Numbers On The Rise In North Texas & They're Not Slowing DownFlu numbers are on the rise in North Texas and they're not slowing down anytime soon, officials warn.

2 days ago

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Not Happy After Latest LossThe criticism and attacks against him and his team may have finally gotten to Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones from what we heard earlier today.

2 days ago

Uber Confirms 5,981 Reported Sexual Assaults On US Rides In Two YearsIn 2018, there were 235 incidents of rape reported, up from 229 reported in 2017.

2 days ago

Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateNorth Texas can expect dry and sunny weather next week with temperatures peaking at 71 degrees!

2 days ago

Weather 101: Common Ground Community GardenCommon Ground in North Richland Hills has gardeners of all ages from North Richland Hills, Hurst, Watauga, Colleyville, Keller and Grapevine.

2 days ago

Friday Afternoon Weather UpdateA mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. High 63F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Ford Recalling 250K+ Big Pickups Because Tailgates Can Open UnexpectedlyThe recall covers F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks from the 2017 through 2019 model years. All the trucks have electric tailgate latch release switches in the tailgate handle.

2 days ago

Frustrations Boil Over In Cowboys NationFans are once again, upset after yet another Cowboys loss.

2 days ago

Texas-Sized Expansion At Santa's Wonderland Complete Just In Time For ChristmasWe are about three weeks away from Christmas and there have been big changes at one of the biggest Christmas attractions in Texas. Katie Johnston reports.

2 days ago