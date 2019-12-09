Jaxon Smith-Njigba Of Rockwall Wins 2019 Landry AwardFor the past ten years, the Landry Award has been awarded to the top high school football player in North Texas who exhibits high character and leadership attributes.

Cold Air Is Here; Precipitation Chances High Into Tuesday MorningThe rain should end around 10:00 a.m. for most areas.

Plano ISD To Vote On Extending School Day By 5 Minutes Next YearThe school board is expected to vote Tuesday on elementary and middle school students starting their day five minutes early.

TxDOT Not Taking Chances With Potential Rain-Snow MixTxDOT has dispatched brine trucks to highways all over North Texas, but the potential mix of rain and snow could still cause problems for your morning commute.

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news on Monday, December 9.

Bartonville Police Find Possible Stolen Amazon Packages DumpedA pile of possibly stolen Amazon packages were found in a dumpster Saturday and police are hoping to deliver them to the rightful customers.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Makes First Public Comments About Demand For Violent Crime Reduction PlanMayor Johnson spoke at the Chamber of Commerce State of the City luncheon on Monday.

Community Remembers Lyft Passenger Killed In CrashSharon Haley, 61, was remembered with a balloon release at the site of the crash in Fort Worth.

Brine Trucks Out In North TexasTxDOT is preparing for a chance of slick conditions.

Midlothan Police Officer Chris Douglas Honored On The Ones For TexasJennifer Lindgren shows us how making a positive impact is a daily habit for the officer scene blocking traffic for a woman in a wheelchair.

Fort Worth Fire Department's Accelerant Detection Dog 'Buzzy' Makes A Difference On Day 1Buzzy, a yellow Labrador Retriever, is one of only a few dozen dogs in the country trained by the ATF to sniff out accelerants at fire scenes.

Campaign Filing Deadline For 2020 Races Is TonightThe deadline to file to run for office next year is at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Boy Born With Half A Heart Teams Up With Police For Kid's Christmas Toy Driveaving half a heart hasn't stopped Elliott “Tin Man” Wyche from spreading immense love and joy this holiday season.

Daniel Scesney Named New Grand Prairie Police ChiefOfficials said Monday that Assistant Chief Daniel Scesney, 45, was promoted by the city manager to replace Steve Dye. He will take the position officially on Jan. 18, 2020.

There's A Chill In The AirRain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.

I-Team: Dallas Has Spent $9.7M On Police Misconduct Lawsuits Since 2015The Dallas City Council will vote on whether or not to spend $610,000 to settle a high-profile police misconduct lawsuit stemming from the 2013 shooting of Kelvion Walker.

Texas Woman's University & TCU Students Pass Footballs For $100K In TuitionThe NCAA football conference championship games had a lot of highs and lows. But the highs for two Texas students, not on the field, were measured in dollars and cents. Katie Johnston reports.

Cowboys Cut Struggling Kicker Brett Maher, Sign Kai ForbathBrett Maher has kicked (and missed) his last field goal with the Dallas Cowboys. Katie Johnston reports.

TxDOT Gearing Up For Winter Weather, Laying Brine Before Possible Wintry Mix FallsThere's a chance a wintry mix could fall in parts of North Texas on Tuesday and that has some road crews getting a jump start. Katie Johnston reports.

11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

Amazon Packages Found Dumped In North Texas TownA pile of possibly stolen Amazon packages were found in a dumpster in Bartonville Saturday and police are hoping to deliver them to the rightful customers.

Texas Deli Owner Collects And Replies To Hundreds Of "Letters To Santa"Stop by Gino's in Texas and it looks like your average deli – but inside it's almost like a secret portal to the North Pole. Katie Johnston reports.

