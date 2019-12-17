Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news on Tuesday, December 17.

48 minutes ago

Animal Advocates Say City Of Dallas Is Turning Blind Eye To Dog FightingIn December, Paul Allen Lacy pleaded guilty to possession of dog fighting paraphernalia.

1 hour ago

Small Group Of North Texans Demonstrate In Support Of President Trump ImpeachmentThere was a "Nobody is Above the Law" rally outside Democratic Congressman Colin Allred's office in Richardson.

1 hour ago

Cable Installer Charged With Capital Murder Of Irving GrandmotherRoy Holden, Jr. worked for Spectrum, but was off duty at the time of the crime and has since been terminated.

2 hours ago

Masked Suspects Tie Up Couple, Beat Man During Robbery In Dalworthington GardensPolice in Dalworthington Gardens are looking for two suspects who terrorized and robbed a couple in their home Monday evening.

2 hours ago

Inside The US Open Table Tennis Championships In Fort WorthNearly 800 of the world's best players are in North Texas competing.

2 hours ago

WX 101: Winter SolsticeChief Meteorologist Scott Padgett explains the Winter Solstice in this week's Weather 101!

2 hours ago

Bond Denied For Former Mexican Government Top Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking ConspiracyGenero Garcia Luna will remain in custody of U.S. Marshals in Dallas until he goes to trial in New York.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Midlothian Texas Man Who Tried To Get Abortion For 12-Year-Old He Abused, Gets 50 YearsA Midlothian, Texas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison without parole, after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child.

4 hours ago

Suspected Drunk Driver Hits, Kills Woman On Sidewalk In Dallas Near Turtle CreekA woman has died after she was hit by a suspected drunk driver while on a sidewalk in Dallas near Turtle Creek, police said.

6 hours ago

Arlington City Council To Vote On $550M Hotel, Convention Center Project In Entertainment DistrictAs Arlington's entertainment district continues to grow, city officials will be looking to keep adding to it to make it a mecca of North Texas.

7 hours ago

8 hours ago

Cold Tuesday Evening Before Another Likely FreezeMornings will continue to be chilly this week with highs in the upper 50s.

8 hours ago

Man Found Shot To Death In Fort Worth Motel Parking LotA man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of a motel in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, police say. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Elderly Woman Dies After Fire At Dallas CondominiumAn elderly woman who was pulled from her burning condominium unit in Dallas died from her injuries.

11 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.

11 hours ago

Officials: Teen Arrested After Gun Found At Grapevine High School Wasn't StudentOne of the four teenagers arrested after a gun was found at Grapevine High School on Friday wasn't a student at the school and was able to get in the building through a door that was propped open, district officials said Monday.

11 hours ago

Elderly Woman In Critical Condition After Dallas Condo FireAn elderly woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire at a Dallas condominium early Tuesday morning.

14 hours ago

Anne Elise Parks' AM Weather UpdateBrr! Be sure to bundle up Tuesday morning as temperatures start off in the low to mid 30s.

14 hours ago

Jeff Ray's Weather ForecastIt's another cold week here in North Texas, but the last weekend before Christmas is looking nice with temperatures in the 60s.

21 hours ago

CBS 11's I-Team Finds Gift Card Scam North Texans Should Look Out For This Holiday SeasonCBS 11's Ginger Allen uncovered a gift card scam North Texans should keep a look out for the holiday season.

21 hours ago

Tensions Flare At McKinney Town Hall Meeting Held By City CouncilmanCouncil Member La'Shadion Shemwell asked McKinney police to intervene as he sparred with a former supporter over his record Monday night.

21 hours ago