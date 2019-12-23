Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, December 23.

New Methods Taking Flight To Deliver Products To Stores, Front DoorsInstead of relying on trucks, some big names in business are testing the skies, including a company based in Fort Worth.

Arlington Jewelry Store Burglar Has Swiped $50K+ In GoodsPolice say he's hit at least two jewelry stores and attempted to break into another. Now detectives are asking for help identifying the burglar.

Pranksters Soap Up Southlake Town Square Fountain, 1 Person Injured After Slipping, FallingPolice said two people who took off in a white, four-door sedan with a sunroof and chrome wheels, soaped up the fountain around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday.

Last-Minute Christmas Rush Underway In North TexasParking lots are packed with procrastinators.

Brother Admits To Murdering Pregnant Sister, Staging Her Death As Suicide In The ColonyA 19-year-old man has been arrested after police said he admitted to strangling his pregnant sister to death and leaving her body in an alleyway in The Colony.

Fort Worth Firefighters Deliver Holiday Meals To Dozens Of Families In NeedThe department used money raised throughout the year to make the Christmas season a little better for those who can use a hand.

Temps Warming Up To Well Above AverageIt will be close to 70° on Christmas Day in the DFW area.

Child Struck, Killed In Shopping Center Driveway In Carrollton; 2nd Child In HospitalPolice said they were walking on the sidewalk and about to cross the driveway when the driver turned to enter the driveway and hit the children.

RAW: Possible Mail Theft Suspect In GrapevineGrapevine police released video of a possible suspect after receiving reports of stolen mail.

Dallas Officer Remains Critical After Crashing During Alleged Race In Residential AreaA Dallas officer remains in critical condition after he crashed into a tree while he was allegedly racing another vehicle in a residential area Sunday afternoon, police said.

77-Year-Old Assaulted As Men Snatch Her Purse At WalmartPolice say it was just after sunset when the suspects entered the front doors of a North Texas Walmart grocery store and walked up behind the elderly victim.

CBS 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Monday morning.

Missing Austin Mother Was Found Strangled To Death In Trunk Of Car, Kidnapping Suspect In CustodyThe search for a missing Austin mother ended after officials confirmed her body was found at Houston-area home last Thursday and one person is currently in custody in connection to her death.

Missing Arlington Teen's Vehicle Found Under Suspicious Circumstances, Police SayJust after 9 a.m. Dec. 19, 19-year-old Evan Lacey's family reported that he was missing and was last seen leaving their residence in the 1500 block of Wolf Creek Drive around 7 a.m. Tuesday as he was headed to work.

Off-Duty Dallas Police Officer In Serious Condition After Speeding, Crashing Into TreeAn off-duty Dallas police officer is in serious condition after being involved in a "major accident" Sunday afternoon, the department said.

