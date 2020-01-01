Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news on New Year's Day 2020.

Start Slow And Easy On 'Getting In Shape' ResolutionsEach year about 40% of Americans set resolutions with diet and exercise topping the list.

Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found In Wooded Area Outside Grapevine Apartment ComplexGrapevine Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found in a wooded area near an apartment complex.

Deadline Fast Approaching For Dallas October Tornado Victims To Get Debris To CurbThe city says Thursday, January 2, is the last time it will offer special bulk trash pickups in the tornado impact zone.

Church Security Has Been And Continues To Be A Concern Across North TexasFrom Sutherland Springs to now White Settlement, it is an ugly truth that no place is immune to concerns about security.

Outdoor Hockey In Texas? Sure Thang!The Winter Classic was quite a hit with fans and they got to see the Stars win at the Cotton Bowl.

Beloved Dallas ISD School Crossing Guard Starts New Year With New KidneyMarian Jones, Ms. Marian to people around Dallas ISD's Lakewood Elementary School, gave smiles and hugs even though she was undergoing kidney dialysis. An organ donor changed all of that.

Baby Due In February Arrives Just After Midnight New Year's Day In FriscoTitus Alexander Walters was the first baby born in 2020 at a Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

Clouds, Mild Temps ContinueIt was a breezy day across North Texas and that will continue Thursday.

Houston Area Woman Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Celebratory Gunfire' On New Year's DayThe "matriarch" of a southeast Texas family died early Wednesday morning after authorities believe she was hit by "celebratory gunfire" as the clock rang midnight on New Year's Day.

Water, Wastewater Rates Increase In Arlington And Fort Worth On New Year's DayStarting Wednesday, January 1, water and wastewater utility customers in Arlington and Fort Worth will notice an increase in their monthly bill.

Wild Wednesday: Leopard TortoisesMeet Michelangelo and Rafael! They are two leopard tortoises at the Dallas Zoo and they paid a visit to the CBS 11 studios for Wild Wednesday.

Anne Elise Parks' New Year's Day Weather UpdateNew Year's Day remains cloudy and slightly cool the rest of the day. Thursday will be warmer.

Driver Arrested For DUI After Crashing Into Apartment In North Richland HillsOne person has been arrested for DUI after crashing into an apartment in North Richland Hills Wednesday morning, police said.

Weather 101: Recycling Your Christmas TreeNow that Christmas is over, some North Texans are probably wondering what to do with their real trees. Here are options for those wanting to probably recycle them.

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

Plano Man Dies After Being Run Over By Own Pickup Truck At His HomeA 64-year-old man has died after he was run over by his own pickup truck at his home in Plano late Tuesday evening, police said.

2 Dead After Head-On Crash In Fort WorthTwo people are dead after a head-on crash in southwest Fort Worth late Tuesday evening, officials said.

Anne Elise Parks' AM Weather UpdateLooks to be a slightly cool and cloudy New Year's Day with some low rain chances.

New Year's Day Could Bring A Little RainWe'll see temps approach the mid-50s on Wednesday.

Mansfield Police K9 Oso Retires On New Year's EveOso is retiring after six years of helping apprehend bad guys and getting illegal drugs off the streets. He gets to live out his life with his handler.

Top Scams Of 2019Consumers in North Texas reported losing nearly $350,000 to scam artists in 2019.

Christmas Gift, Lawn Fire In McKinney Resonates With Parents Around The GlobeThe trouble began when Cayden Parsons, 12, was curious about whether his Christmas gift could be used to set a newspaper on fire.

