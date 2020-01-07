Genevieve Collins is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately unseating incumbent Democratic Congressman Colin Allred in Texas' 32nd Congressional District.
Interview: Texas Republican Congressional Candidate Genevieve Collins
Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, January 7.
Gov. Abbott Reports Rise In Attempted Cyber Attacks On TexasGovernor Greg Abbott and state officials said they are keeping a very close eye on this. They made their remarks after the Governor’s second meeting of his Domestic Terrorism Task Force.
Iran Attacks US Military Base In IraqIran has launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against at least two military bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.
Dallas School To Turn Basketball Game Into Something Special For Sick ChildrenThe superintendent of Faith Family Academy of Oak Cliff thought if the Dallas Stars can collect stuffed animals for a good cause, why can’t her boys’ basketball team.
Teen Shot While Riding A Bike In Allen, SUV Hit By Same GunfireThe victim, Chris Del Cid Vasquez, told police he heard what sounded like gun shots and felt something strike his right arm and leg.
City Of Fort Worth Employees Encouraged To Get FitMore and more City of Fort Worth employees are getting fit thanks to on-the-job encouragement.
South Oak Cliff High School Wows StudentsSouth Oak Cliff High School reopened to students and the general consensus is wow!
Dallas Police Chief Tells Residents At Listening Session: ‘When Violence Escalates, Enforcement Actions Must Escalate’Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall held her first face-to-face meeting with citizens this year.
Bicyclist Shot In AllenChris Del Cid Vasquez says he's clueless as to who would want to shoot him.
Cool, Clear Tuesday NightWe'll stay dry until Thursday and Friday.
Contempt Of Court Case Against Dallas County District Attorney DismissedThe case stemmed from a TV interview Creuzot did that aired the day before the Amber Guyger murder trial began.
Weather 101: What Causes Fog?Fog happens when warmer air interacts with cold air.
Police In Fort Worth Looking For Driver In Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman Inside ApartmentPolice said the suspect was reportedly speeding in the parking lot at 3708 Vaucluse Drive when it struck another vehicle which crashed into an apartment.
Consumer News: New Stickers On Texas Gas Pumps, Troubled Car Dealership Under New ManagementDrivers who want to complain about fuel quality, skimmers or price gouging will soon find stickers with contact information on pumps in the state.
Dallas County Reports 5th Flu-Related DeathThe victim was 85 years old and lived in Cedar Hill.
Texas Lottery Prize Winners Can Now Collect Up To $5 Million At Local Claim CentersMany of you may ‘feel it in your bones’ that this is the year you win the lottery. Well, now if you hit a big jackpot you don’t have to drive to Austin to collect all of your loot. Katie Johnston reports.
Cowboys Officially Hire Mike McCarthy As New Head CoachThe Dallas Cowboys' hiring of Mike McCarthy is official as the team is set to introduce him as their new head coach Wednesday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.
Fresh Grocer: BananasNever store bananas in the fridge.
11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
New Year, New School For South Oak Cliff!The doors of South Oak Cliff High School are open for the first time in years.
Search Continues For Person Who Shot, Killed Toddler"This was cold blooded murder."
Transgender Boy Now Living In Texas Sues NY Over Sex On Birth CertificateA transgender teen now living in Texas says discriminatory policies are forcing him to rely on a birth certificate that inaccurately portrays his identity. Katie Johnston reports.
19-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit By DART TrainA 19-year-old man died Monday evening after he was hit by a DART train near Dallas Love Field airport. Katie Johnston reports.