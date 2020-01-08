Rain Returns To North Texas On ThursdayThere could be some severe weather on Friday.

1 hour ago

North Texas' Navarro College Getting National Attention For 'Cheer'Netflix just released a docu-series on the Navarro College cheer squad.

1 hour ago

American Cancer Society Reports Largest Drop In Cancer DeathsThe result is fueled by progress against the deadliest forms of the disease.

1 hour ago

Tarrant County DA Sharen Wilson Going On Leave For Medical ProcedureWilson did not elaborate, but wanted the public to know her department is in "exceptional hands" while she's gone.

1 hour ago

US Army, Selective Service Warning Of Misinformation About Reinstating The DraftMilitary recruiting operations are going forward as normal. The military is an all-volunteer force, with about 1.2 million active duty troops.

1 hour ago

Finding Help For HarrisonHarrison is a North Texas third-grader who got a leukemia diagnosis in October and a donor drive is set for Sunday to find a match for the 9-year-old as he fights a rare form of blood cancer.

3 hours ago

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, January 8.

5 hours ago

Census Bureau Hiring In North TexasThe Census Bureau says it's having to work harder to fill seasonal positions this year.

5 hours ago

Dallas County DA John Creuzot Speaks About Dropped Contempt Of Court Charge"I was subjected to a biased and vendetta like attack on me personally by Judge Kemp bears no resemblance to proper legal proceedings," said Creuzot.

5 hours ago

North Texas Congressional Leaders Weigh In On US-Iran ConflictAfter President Trump addressed the nation, Texas Senator John Cornyn applauded his policy and decision to kill Iran's top military commander.

5 hours ago

Gas Drilling Rig Pops Up Near Downtown Fort WorthA rare sight re-emerged this week near downtown Fort Worth.

6 hours ago

East Oak Cliff Families Say They're 'Under Siege'Dallas’ violent crime hike this past year can be seen in every part of the city, but families in parts of south and east Oak Cliff say they are under siege and their city council member has called for more police intervention.

6 hours ago

Arlington's Via Rideshare Program Expands AgainThe latest expansion takes the rideshare further south towards Arlington Highlands and Tarrant County College's Southeast campus.

6 hours ago

Lost At Sea For 10 DaysA local boat captain shares his harrowing survival story with a smile.

6 hours ago

Possible Next Generation US Assault Aircraft V-280 Valor Unveiled In ArlingtonPaul Wilson, Bell’s Chief Engineer on the V-280 program, said the aircraft fulfills the need of the modern military and provides agility never before seen in combat.

6 hours ago

Wednesday Evening Weather UpdatePartly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

7 hours ago

How To Best Talks To Kids About Current EventsIf the country’s current tensions with Iran aren’t on your child’s radar, don’t put it there

7 hours ago

Mike McCarthy Introduced As New Head Coach Of Dallas Cowboys"The goal will never change here," McCarthy said. "It's about winning Super Bowls."

8 hours ago

Police: Texas Man Assaulted Girlfriend After Complaints About 'Horrible' Smelling FartsPolice say a North Texas man choked and headbutted his girlfriend because she complained about the smell after he passed gas. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Man Dies After Being Pinned Between Construction Equipment In DallasA 52-year-old man has died after police say he was pinned between two pieces of construction equipment in Dallas Wednesday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

11 hours ago

Wild Wednesday: Baby GiraffesWild Wednesday: Baby Giraffes

11 hours ago

11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

12 hours ago

Lawmakers Reacts To Rising Tensions In IranIran struck back at the United States early Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guards commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes.

12 hours ago

Texas Man Uses Christmas Trees To Make Canes For VeteransAs people across the U.S. throw out their holiday decorations one man in Texas is repurposing discarded Christmas trees for a good cause. Katie Johnston reports.

13 hours ago