Interview: Texas Republican 32nd Congressional District Candidate Floyd McLendonTexas Republican Floyd McLendon is running in the primary for the 32nd Congressional District.

2 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

3 hours ago

Woman Killed In Fort Worth House FireIt was 4:30 a.m. when crews were called to the home in the 2100 block of Hudson Street. When firefighters arrived they found only light smoke coming from the house, but once inside heavy fire was in the front room.

3 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

4 hours ago

Here Comes The RainRain started moving into the Metroplex late Tuesday night. It will stick around Wednesday.

12 hours ago

McKinney City Councilman La'Shadion Shemwell Challenging Recall Election In Court"I should not have to take your disrespect," Shemwell said to the mayor and city council during Tuesday night's meeting.

12 hours ago

5 US Airports Screening International Passengers For Deadly CoronavirusThe CDC announced added screenings for the illness at airports in Chicago and Atlanta along with San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.

12 hours ago

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news on Tuesday, January 21.

15 hours ago

A Look Inside The Dairy Cattle Show"Chit Chat" is a Jersey heifer that was in the running for Grand Champion.

16 hours ago

Wait Continues For Small Business Owners In North Dallas Impacted By TornadoThree months after a tornado tore through North Dallas, most rebuilding efforts have yet to begin. And that wait is costly for small business owners whose doors are still a long way from reopening.

16 hours ago

Family Devastated After Someone Kills Prized Longhorn Steer Named 'Bud' A family in Montague County is desperate to find who killed their prized steer longhorn named 'Bud.'

16 hours ago

DART Looking At Alternatives For 'Silver Line' Passenger Rail ProjectThe $1.2 million project will extend from Plano to DFW Airport.

16 hours ago

Vehicle Jumps Sidewalk, Crashes Into Fence And Tree At Notorious Fort Worth CurveAnother major car crash was caught on camera Monday on a notorious Fort Worth curve that produced a viral video two years ago.

16 hours ago

Food Fight: Fletcher's Corn Dogs In Court Over Famous Family Name.Dipped. Fried. And fabulous. Fletcher's Corn Dogs have been a State Fair of Texas staple for decades -- and now there's a food fight of sorts simmering, over that famous family name.

16 hours ago

Denton Police: Suspect Wielding Cleaver, Frying Pan Shot Dead At Apartment Near UNTPolice in Denton say a man who allegedly charged officers, with a cleaver and frying pan in his hands, was shot dead.

17 hours ago

Tarrant County Criminal DA's Office Warns About Bringing THC-Infused Edibles Back From Other StatesIn Texas, they're not legal and Tarrant County DA Sharen Wilson says it can be like getting caught with crack cocaine or heroin.

17 hours ago

Man Tased By Dallas County Sheriff's Deputy Credits Mother For Deputy's Arrest: 'She Pushed The Issue'Jeremiah Ramos, 22, in jail on drug charges, said Austin Palmer abused his authority by using a taser on him while he was handcuffed.

17 hours ago

Rain Should Arrive In North Texas OvernightThere is a 70% to 80% chance of rain on Wednesday.

18 hours ago

Burglary Suspect Dies After Falling Off U-Haul Truck During Chase In TexasA suspect is dead and two others have been arrested after a burglary led to a police chase in a U-Haul truck in Houston early Tuesday morning, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Dallas Zoo Celebrates Arrival Of Baby ZebraThe Dallas Zoo is celebrating a first. The zoo said on Twitter Tuesday its first Hartmann's mountain zebra was born at the zoo on January 6.

18 hours ago

‘Imposters’: DeMarcus Lawrence Responds To Reported ‘Hot Boyzz’ Trademark Filing By 49ers’ Kwon AlexanderA Dallas Cowboys player appears to be in a battle of his own ahead of this season’s Super Bowl as he looks to protect his defense’s signature name. Katie Johnston reports.

18 hours ago

Choice Cuts – CameronThis weekend, DFW Outdoorsman takes a walk down memory lane as we relive some of the outdoor adventures we’ve shared with former Cowboys linebacker, Cameron Lawrence. Cam has been a guest many times on DFW Outdoorsman, and we’ve really enjoyed having his outdoors skills, his endless enthusiasm and his infectious laugh along for the ride. You’re sure to enjoy this scrapbook of some of the best times we’ve shared with our good friend, Cameron Lawrence.

19 hours ago

Fresh Grocer: Cantaloupe MelonCantaloupe melon makes a refreshing snack in the summer, and it contains nutrients that can benefit a person's health

22 hours ago