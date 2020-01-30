Cold Start To Friday, Nice AfternoonThe weekend should be filled with great get-outdoors weather!

8 minutes ago

North Texas 5th Grader Stands Before Lawmakers, Pushes For Free State Park AccessTen-year-old Lily Kay has been to roughly two dozen national parks. Under federal law, fourth graders and their families get in for free.

12 minutes ago

Wylie High School Football Star Azaan Abellatif Remembered At VigilAzaan Abdellatif, a cornerback on the Wylie Pirates, who was recently named to the 2019 All-District Team, never woke up Wednesday morning.

14 minutes ago

'Horror-Movie Style Letter' Is '100% Confession' In Murder Of Dallas Lawyer, Family SaysThe son of a high-profile lawyer, murdered nearly four years ago, says a new piece of evidence is “100%” a confession.

20 minutes ago

2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In South Arlington On Matlock RoadArlington Police said around 7:20 p.m. officers responded to the crash along Matlock Road near I-20.

25 minutes ago

State Department Tells Americans Not To Travel To China Due To CoronavirusEarlier in the day American Airlines pilots union sued airline to stop flights to China.

27 minutes ago

Interview With Republican Candidate For 32nd Congressional District Jon HollisJon Hollis is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately unseating incumbent Democratic Congressman Colin Allred in Texas' 32nd Congressional District.

1 hour ago

CBS 11 News Now: Thursday EveningCBS 11 News Now: Thursday Evening

4 hours ago

Suspended DPD Officers Say It Was Wrong For Chief Renee Hall To Do TV Interview Before She Hears AppealsAn attorney for 16 Dallas Police officers say Chief Renee Hall compromised her ability to hear their case fairly after giving an exclusive interview to CBS 11.

4 hours ago

Fort Worth Police Department Increases Recruiting Efforts, Looking To Fill Dozens Of Positions“We’re looking to get to the number that the city allows us to have, to serve our city, to be able to answer calls, to have less victims, to deter crimes, numerous things,” said department spokesman Buddy Calzada.

4 hours ago

Report: Millions Of Southwest Airlines Passengers Flew On Planes With Unconfirmed Maintenance RecordsA yet to be released report by the Transportation Department allegedly details a pattern by Southwest Airlines of flying passengers on planes with unconfirmed maintenance records.

4 hours ago

Texas Treasure: Dallas Cowboys Legend Roger StaubachTo get an idea as to how much things have changed over the years, CBS 11 talked to a Texas Treasure -- Roger Staubach, the quarterback who won the Dallas Cowboys' first Lombardi Trophy.

5 hours ago

WhiteHouse, Texas Is KC Chiefs Country This WeekThe folks there are rooting for their hometown hero Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

5 hours ago

2nd Teen Arrested For Capital Murder Of Duncanville High School Football PlayerAuthorities said Jarrod Raymond Ford, Jr. was taken into custody at the Dallas County Jail and charged with capital murder.

5 hours ago

DeSoto Police Believe Dallas' Violent Crime Problem Is Spilling Into Their CityAs Dallas' violent crime problem continues, one neighboring suburb says they’re now being affected.

5 hours ago

First Business Reopens In Preston Center Since Dallas TornadoAbout 30 Nothing Bundt Cakes employees have been waiting since October for the bakery to reopen and it finally happened this morning.

5 hours ago

Dallas County Health Officials Take Data Driven Look At Unhealthiest Zip CodesDallas County health officials took a data driven look at the unhealthiest zip codes and called on all stakeholders to work toward solutions.

6 hours ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastNorth Texas has a beautiful weekend in store with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s to 70s.

6 hours ago

The Ones For Wellness: Over-ApologizingCBS 11's Brooke Katz sits down with Parkland Hospital's Dr. Rebecca Corona and talks "sorry syndrome."

6 hours ago

North Texas Music Teacher Arrested, Charged With Indecency With A ChildA 55-year-old North Texas music teacher turned himself in to authorities this week after an arrest warrant on child sex charges was issued.

6 hours ago

Allied Pilots Association Files Suit To Stop American Airlines' Flights To ChinaThe Allied Pilots Association (APA) filed a lawsuit Thursday in Dallas County seeking a temporary restraining order to immediately halt the carrier’s U.S. to China services.

6 hours ago

Patriot Paws Giving BackVolunteers are crucial for Patriot Paws to succeed, find out how you can join forces to help our veterans.

7 hours ago

Patriot Paws PupsPatriot Paws places 10 to 15 service dogs with disabled veterans in North Texas every years.

7 hours ago