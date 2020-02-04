Mansfield High School Football Coach Daniel Maberry Passes Away From CancerMansfield High principal Trent Dowd informed students and parents of Daniel Maberry’s death after a two-year battle with lymphoma.

2 hours ago

Winter Weather Arriving In North TexasWe are expecting winter weather to enter into North Texas overnight into Wednesday morning from the west.

2 hours ago

DART Prepares For Winter WeatherIn Dallas, DART rail and bus teams are closely monitoring the weather to make sure there isn’t a disruption in service.

2 hours ago

North Texas Politicos Weigh In On President Trump's State Of The Union AddressPresident Donald Trump gave the annual State of the Union Address Tuesday night and he said the state of our union is stronger than ever.

2 hours ago

Agencies Prepare For The Worst With Potential For Freezing Precipitation Wednesday In North TexasThe winter weather could impact travel on Wednesday. TxDOT crews have been out the past two days, pre-treating roads with brine ahead of the storm.

3 hours ago

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, February 5.

6 hours ago

From Thoughts And Prayers To Fresh Paint And New HopeJaylon Miller was shot five times when someone sprayed his family's South Dallas home with bullets killing his 1-year-old nephew.

6 hours ago

Buttigieg, Sanders Lead As Iowa Releases Partial ResultsThe Iowa Democratic Party released partial results of its kickoff presidential caucus after a daylong delay late Tuesday showing a former Midwestern mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and an outspoken progressive senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, leading the opening contest of the party's 2020 primary season.

6 hours ago

Professional Tennis Returns To DallasThe RBC Championships of Dallas feature three of the top 100 ranked men's players in the world.

7 hours ago

Family Vacation Layaways Make Travel More Accessible For Some, But Could Come At A PriceThese days you can put just about anything on layaway, including that upcoming family vacation.

7 hours ago

Criminal Trial For Former Dallas Police Officer Accused Of Killing Mother Of 2 BeginsThe trial for a former Dallas police officer charged in a deadly shooting of a pregnant, mother of two is underway.

7 hours ago

Police Identify 22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead Inside Irving DumpsterPolice said Tuesday they have identified the 22-year-old victim as Jessica Hernandez.

7 hours ago

Ex-Boyfriend Arrested On Capital Murder Charge For Shooting At Texas A&M University-CommerceJacques Dshawn Smith, 21, is behind bars in connection to the crime.

8 hours ago

Winter Weather Fast Approaching North TexasWe are expecting winter weather to enter into North Texas overnight into Wednesday morning from the west.

8 hours ago

Plano Nurse Shares Personal Story About Heart DiseaseCarolyn Peabody recalled how a year ago she was having a heart attack without realizing it. Then Brooke Katz sits down with cardiologist Dr. Nina Asrani about heart attack symptoms.

8 hours ago

Dallas, Fort Worth Monitoring Weather For Potential School Closings WednesdayJason Allen and Brooke Rogers report from Fort Worth and Dallas on how the big school districts are looking ahead to what's in store with the winter weather.

8 hours ago

2nd Student Dies After Driver Slams Into High School Runners In OklahomaDoctors in Oklahoma announced Tuesday that a 2nd teen, in a group of high school runners plowed down by the driver of a pickup, has died. Curtis Silva reports.

9 hours ago

Former Dallas Officer On Trial Accused Of Shooting, Killing 21-Year-Old Genevive DawesFormer Dallas Officer On Trial Accused Of Shooting, Killing 21-Year-Old Genevive Dawes

11 hours ago

911 Call After Deadly Shooting At Texas A&M University-CommerceA 911 call was released of a student who walked into her dorm to find a hole in her wall after a shooting had taken place that killed two sisters and injured a child. Officials said the shooting was a "targeted, isolated" incident.

12 hours ago

Texas A&M University-Commerce Identifies 2 Sisters As Shooting VictimsTexas A&M University-Commerce officials have identified the two women who were fatally shot as Deja Matts, 19, and her sister Abbaney Matts, 20. Curtis Silva reports.

12 hours ago

11AM Winter Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Winter Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

13 hours ago

Preparing North Texas Roadways For Possible Icy ConditionsOverpasses, bridges and major interchanges are expected to be the most likely places where there could be problems with ice on Wednesday..

13 hours ago

Mesquite Woman Claims $1 Million 'Instant Millionaire" Scratch Ticket PrizeA woman in Mesquite won $1 million playing the Instant Millionaire game. The $20 scratch off ticket was purchased at the Best for Less convenience store, on Pioneer Road. Curtis Silva reports.

14 hours ago

Texas City Celebrates 'Hometown Hero,' Super Bowl MVP Patrick MahomesA small city in East Texas has a lot to be excited about as residents celebrate their "hometown hero" Patrick Mahomes and his team's Super Bowl win. Katie Johnston reports.

15 hours ago