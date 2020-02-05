Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 24th Congressional District Desi MaesDesi Maes is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately replacing the retiring Rep. Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District.

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, February 5.

Mansfield High School Football Coach Daniel Maberry Remembered For Inspiring Student-AthletesThe 47-year-old lost his battle with lymphoma this week, and leaves behind a legacy as a mentor, a community leader and a source of guidance for many young athletes.

President Trump Addresses Surprise Medical Bills During State Of The Union SpeechI-Team reporter Brian New has been reporting on the reality of hospital price transparency for more than a year.

Watch Out For Potholes Around DFWThings may get worse before they get better.

A Look At National Signing DayStudent athletes across the nation took part in National Signing Day today. CBS 11 Sports Anchor Bill Jones breaks down today's college football recruiting rankings.

North Texans React To State Of The Union AddressAt Judy's Café in Garland, 10th grader Kylee McMakin and her grandmother Judy expressed their distaste for the divisive politics served up on Capitol Hill last night.

Suspect In Texas A&M University-Commerce Double Homicide, Jacques Smith Charged In New Year's Eve MurderThe suspect in the deadly shooting of two sisters at Texas A&M University-Commerce this week, Jacques Smith, now faces a third count of capital murder added for the death of Steven W. Daniels Jr.

Wintry Blast Felt West Of Fort WorthWith temperatures right on the edge, today's storm's impact was different in just about every city and county.

Rangers Tout Some Of The Fancier Features Of Globe Life FieldAmong the features at the new stadium, the Balcones Speakeasy, an exclusive club experience behind home plate. Fans who purchase tickets to go there get all-inclusive food and beverages.

Weather On Wheels: Jeff Ray Visits Mansfield ISDWeather On Wheels: Jeff Ray Visits Mansfield ISD

City Of Dallas Prepares For Freezing Weather To Protect People, Pets, PlantsThe City of Dallas prepared for freezing temperatures to protect people, their pets and plants.

Erin Moran's Weather ForecastAfter a couple days of cold and rainy weather, North Texas can enjoy some sun through Saturday.

The Ones For Wellness: Weight Loss WednesdayThe Ones For Wellness: Weight Loss Wednesday

The Ones For Justice Helps Fight For Refunds After North Texas Music Festival CancelledLast July, Music Event Productions cancelled Music Fest 2019 due to "low ticket sales," according to emails received by customers. But they had a hard time getting their money back.

Texas A&M University-Commerce Releases Campus Safety Improvement Plan In Wake Of Deadly ShootingThe University plans to increase patrols, improve lighting and expand the hours of the campus shuttle services among other things.

Life Without Parole For Texas Man Involved In Murder-For-Hire Shooting, Stabbing Of Single MomIt was a love triangle and ultimate murder-for-hire plot that ended with a daughter finding her mother shot and stabbed to death inside a North Texas home in 2017. Katie Johnston reports.

Big 12 Baseball Championship To Be Played At Globe Life Field In 2022North Texas is getting another Big 12 championship as the conference announced Wednesday that its annual baseball tournament will be played in Arlington for three years starting in 2022. Katie Johnston reports.

Wild Wednesday: Love Stinks! Adopt A SkunkFor $40 you can adopt a skunk from the Fort Worth Zoo to show your love for all animals - the human kind, too!

Pet Of The Week: ThelmaThis precious 3-month-old kitten loves to cuddle, is chipped, spayed and vaccinated.

Anne Elise Parks' Winter Weather UpdateMost of the Metroplex saw cold rain while some of the western counties of North Texas saw snow and ice.

Western Counties Of North Texas See Snow, Ice During Wintry WeatherParts of North Texas like Jack County saw snow and ice during a winter storm that moved through the area.

7-Eleven Tests Cashierless Store At North Texas HeadquartersA new 700-square foot 7-Eleven store has opened in Texas, but this one doesn't have a human cashier... or for that matter any cashier at all. Katie Johnston reports.

Sachse Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket PrizeFor the second day in a row, it was announced that a North Texas resident has become a millionaire from a scratch ticket. Katie Johnston reports.

