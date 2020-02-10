Interview: Texas Democratic Candidate For 24th Congressional District Kim OlsonKim Olson is running in the Democratic primary with the goal of ultimately replacing the retiring Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District.

48 minutes ago

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, February 10.

2 hours ago

Homeowners In A Pickle Over Pickleball Played At Churchill Park In DallasSome homeowners in Dallas are in a pickle over pickleball. The sport, which is a hybrid of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is all the craze, but the noise is driving some neighbors crazy.

2 hours ago

New Push To Stop Growing Problem Of Street Racing In DallasDallas Police presented a plan to the Dallas City Council on Monday.

3 hours ago

Ones For Texas: Arlington Heritage MemorialThree cemeteries at Arlington Heritage Memorial are designated for graves of African Americans prior to 1950 only.

3 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Launches Summer Job Program For StudentsDallas Mayor Eric Johnson launched a new program offering students summer jobs.

3 hours ago

Tarrant County Announces New Efforts To Stop School ThreatsWith fake threats of violence in schools rising, police in Tarrant County today announced new efforts to stop them.

3 hours ago

Family Of Dallas Mother Killed Say 'Wellness Check Could Have Saved' HerHer death and subsequent death of their father left two little boys without parents. Now the mother of Latiffiney Rodgers says the tragedy could have been stopped.

3 hours ago

Campaign Launched To Pay Off Home Of Mansfield High Football Coach Who Died Of CancerThe Mansfield community is rallying behind the family of beloved football coach Daniel Maberry who recently lost his two-year fight with cancer last week.

4 hours ago

Explaining Amber AlertsSgt. Clif Shelton of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office talks about when and why Amber Alerts are issued and when and why they are not.

4 hours ago

Rainy Monday Evening Across MetroplexThere were some thunderstorms and pea-sized hail Monday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Memorable Send-Off At DFW Airport For Teen Amputees Heading Out On Ski TripAmerican Airlines hosted the send-off for the 14 teens that included a visit from Star Wars characters and the airport's comfort dogs.

4 hours ago

Moving Days Underway For Dirt At Dickies ArenaNow that the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo are over the “dirt guys” from Special-T-Tracks are cleaning out 16 million pounds of dirt from the Dickies Arena

5 hours ago

Janet Jackson's Black Diamond World Tour Stops In Dallas This SummerLegendary entertainer Janet Jackson is returning to Dallas this summer. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Arizona Woman Accused Of Defrauding Clients With Special Needs Captured In Kaufman CountyAn Arizona woman accused of swindling money from at least four people with special needs as a fiduciary has been captured in North Texas. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Current Voice Of Big Tex, Bob Boykin, Dies At 73Texas has lost an iconic voice as Bob Boykin, the current voice of Big Tex at the State Fair, has died at the age of 73. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Video: Children Racing LlamasIn Ecuador's Andes, llamas are the four-legged athletes of choice and children the jockeys. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Monday Afternoon Weather UpdateCloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Amber Alert: 2 Dallas Boys Now Safe After Mother Found MurderedTwo Dallas boys, 7-year-old Jorden Rodgers and 1-year-old Julien Rodgers, have been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for them after their mother was found murdered inside an apartment, police said.

10 hours ago

2 Adults, 2 Juveniles Arrested For Capital Murder Of 21-Year-Old At Dallas ApartmentTwo adults and two juveniles have been arrested and charged with capital murder for the shooting of a 21-year-old man inside his apartment in Dallas, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Texas Teen DeAndre Arnold Attends Oscars With 'Hair Love' TeamDeAndre Arnold, a teenager from Texas who was forced to either cut his dreadlocks or miss his graduation, attended the Oscars Sunday evening as a guest of the team behind the animated short film "Hair Love." Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

Amber Alert Issued For 2 Dallas ChildrenAn Amber Alert has been issued out of Dallas for abducted boys 7-year-old Jorden Rodgers and 2-year-old Julien Rodgers.

12 hours ago

Dallas Police To Make Case For Tougher Street Racing Laws At Public Safety MeetingIn an effort to crack down on the growing problem of street racing in Dallas, police will make the case Monday afternoon to the city council for tougher laws.

13 hours ago