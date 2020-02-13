Wake Up To Hard Freeze On FridaySome areas will drop into the upper 20s.

2 hours ago

Dog Missing Nearly 14 Years Shows Up In Fort Worth; Reunited With Houston FamilyRemi, the five-pound Yorkshire Terrier mix, was picked up by Fort Worth Animal Control last month. A microchip linked Remi to Aaron Webster and family in Houston.

2 hours ago

Dallas City Council Votes For 2nd Set Of Firefighter Gear To Prevent Cancer The $9 million investment from the city will provide 1,750 sets fire gear (coats and pants) that will allow fire fighters to properly clean contaminated protective clothing while remaining available to respond to emergencies with their back-up gear.

2 hours ago

Homeless North Texans Seek Warmth, Shelter At DFW Airport On Freezing Night"It’s going to be packed in here, you see how cold it is outside," said Beatrix Cox, who sleeps at the airport with her husband on cold nights.

2 hours ago

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 24th Congressional District Beth Van DuyneBeth Van Duyne, a former Mayor of Irving and former Regional HUD Administrator in Fort Worth in the Trump Administration, is running in the Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District.

3 hours ago

Interview: Texas Democratic Candidate For 24th Congressional District Jan McDowellJan McDowell is running in the Democratic primary with the goal of ultimately replacing the retiring Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District.

4 hours ago

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, February 13.

5 hours ago

Area Mascots Compete On Mechanical Bull At Texas Live!After taking turns on a mechanical bull trying to hold on as long as they could “Rowdy” claimed the win with a 33 second ride.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

Police Break Up Homeless Campsite Nearby Dallas Residents Said Was 'Growing Out Of Control'The huge pile of sand under a bridge on Royal Lane is no longer a bed or a bathroom for dozens of homeless people during the last several months.

6 hours ago

Police: Fireworks Led To Lockdown, Heavy Response At Carter Junior High In ArlingtonPolice responded after they got a call from a school resource officer about students hearing what they thought were gunshots.

6 hours ago

Houston Astros Cheating Scandal ApologyThe Houston Astros sign-stealing saga is still raging as members of the team met in front of media on Thursday to apologize for their wrongdoings.

7 hours ago

Former Dallas Officer Christopher Hess Found Not Guilty Of Aggravated Assault In Deadly Shooting Of Genevive DawesFormer Dallas police officer Christopher Hess has been found not guilty of aggravated assault in the deadly shooting of Genevive Dawes in January 2017.

7 hours ago

Former White Settlement Firefighter Sentenced For DWI Crash That Killed BabyAlexander See will serve four months in jail and ten years probation after pleading guilty to intoxication manslaughter.

7 hours ago

Non-Profit Gifts Homeless Dallas ISD Students With Valentine's GoodiesRight now, 2,800 homeless students are enrolled in Dallas ISD schools. A good portion of them attend either North Dallas, W.T. White or South Oak Cliff High School.

7 hours ago

New Technology Allows Police, Firefighters To Clear Crash And Crime Scenes FasterThe state-of the-art device scans everything in its site -- 360 degrees -- and provides 3-D photographs of a crime scene, major crash, or an arson fire.

7 hours ago

Hard Freeze Coming OvernightAlthough the sun is returning after three days of dreary weather, the cold temperatures remain until the weekend.

8 hours ago

Nursery Hard At Work Ahead Of Freeze To Protect Plants"We are optimistic that we are going to be OK on our plant material," said Tommy Rowden with North Haven Gardens.

8 hours ago

Lunch Debts At Texas District's Elementary Schools Paid Off By Anonymous DonorOne Texas school district is thankful this week after an anonymous donor paid off the lunch debts of students at all its elementary schools. Katie Johnston reports.

12 hours ago

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Schools Closes Due To Flu ConcernsThe private school is closed until next Tuesday while crew deep clean the building.

12 hours ago

Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastAlthough the sun is returning after three days of dreary weather, the cold temperatures remain until the weekend.

13 hours ago

Astros Owner And Players Apologize For Cheating Scandal, Rangers Player RespondsAstros owner Jim Crane says he does not believe what they did impacted the game, a Rangers outfielder disagreed on social media. Katie Johnston reports.

13 hours ago

CDC Says 15th Confirmed Case Of Coronavirus In Texas PatientA 15th case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., and this time it's from a patient who is under quarantine in Texas. Katie Johnston reports.

14 hours ago

Officials: Vandals Set Fires, Threw Fireworks Into Toilets At Mansfield ParkThe Mansfield Parks and Recreation superintendent called it the worst vandalism he's seen in his 20 years of working in this field. Katie Johnston reports.

14 hours ago