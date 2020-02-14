Dallas County Female Jail Inmates Find Some Freedom While Behind BarsThe women took part in an expressive dance campaign to celebrate the fact they have not been defeated by violence.

Erin Moran's Weather ForecastA beautiful weekend is in store with sunny skies and temperatures peaking at 72 degrees.

In A World Constantly Swiping Right, Local Widow Paid Dating Service $6K Only To End Up AloneLove is in the air this week, but it could come at a steep price. A local widow said she paid nearly $6,000 dollars to a dating service, only to end up alone.

Building Implosion To Cause Traffic Delays SundayMain lanes of Central Expressway and surrounding side streets will be closed Sunday morning as a building implosion takes place.

American Airlines Plans To Resume Boeing 737 MAX Commercial Flights August 2020American Airlines announced Friday that the Boeing 737 MAX is scheduled to resume commercial flights by August of 2020.

Firefighter Hospitalized After Debris Fell On Him While Battling Fire In DallasA firefighter was hospitalized after debris fell on top of him while crews were battling a fire in northwest Dallas early Friday morning, officials said.

Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastAlthough Friday will remain chilly, the weekend looks to be nice and dry.

Picking Sweet Valentine's Day Flowers And Gifts Without The StressIt’s the busiest day of the year in the flower business, but whether you’re buying for a loved one or a friend on Valentine’s Day, the options are often overwhelming.

17-Year-Old Arrested In Dallas For Stealing Vehicle With Child InsideA 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he stole a vehicle with a child inside Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

1 Dead In House Fire In Dallas1 Dead In House Fire In Dallas

CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.

Patches Of Ice Cause Traffic Headaches In DallasPatches of ice have caused crashes and traffic headaches for drivers in Dallas as a cold front brought below-freezing temperatures to the area.

2 Dallas Officers Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Their CarTwo Dallas officers who stopped to help a disabled vehicle were injured late Thursday evening after a pickup truck crashed into their squad car.

Anne Elise Parks' Valentine's Day ForecastIt looks to be a dry but chilly Valentine's Day with highs in the low 50s. But the sun will be out!

Wake Up To Hard Freeze On FridaySome areas will drop into the upper 20s.

Dog Missing Nearly 14 Years Shows Up In Fort Worth; Reunited With Houston FamilyRemi, the five-pound Yorkshire Terrier mix, was picked up by Fort Worth Animal Control last month. A microchip linked Remi to Aaron Webster and family in Houston.

Dallas City Council Votes For 2nd Set Of Firefighter Gear To Prevent Cancer The $9 million investment from the city will provide 1,750 sets fire gear (coats and pants) that will allow fire fighters to properly clean contaminated protective clothing while remaining available to respond to emergencies with their back-up gear.

Homeless North Texans Seek Warmth, Shelter At DFW Airport On Freezing Night"It’s going to be packed in here, you see how cold it is outside," said Beatrix Cox, who sleeps at the airport with her husband on cold nights.

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 24th Congressional District Beth Van DuyneBeth Van Duyne, a former Mayor of Irving and former Regional HUD Administrator in Fort Worth in the Trump Administration, is running in the Republican primary for the 24th Congressional District.

Interview: Texas Democratic Candidate For 24th Congressional District Jan McDowellJan McDowell is running in the Democratic primary with the goal of ultimately replacing the retiring Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District.

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, February 13.

Area Mascots Compete On Mechanical Bull At Texas Live!After taking turns on a mechanical bull trying to hold on as long as they could “Rowdy” claimed the win with a 33 second ride.

Houston Family's Dog Returned Nearly 14 Years After Going MissingAaron Webster and his family were reunited this month with Remi who was picked up by Fort Worth Animal Control.

