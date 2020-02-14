Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news on Friday, February 14.

Interview: Texas Democratic Candidate For 24th Congressional District John BigganJohn Biggan is running in the Democratic primary with the goal of ultimately replacing the retiring Republican Rep. Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District.

Former Boy Scoutmaster In Tarrant County Arrested On Allegation Of Indecency With A ChildSixty-year-old Brett Hall was a scoutmaster 2006-2013 with Tarrant County Troops 205 and 214, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said.

Bernie Sanders Campaigning In North Texas Friday NightHundreds lined up outside Mesquite Arena to hear the Democratic presidential candidate speak.

Decatur ISD To Begin Random Drug Testing For Students In Extracurricular ActivitiesIt will be a pilot program this spring and will be voluntary for now.

Happy Graduation To Latest Group Of Canine Companions!Founded in 1975, Canine Companions for Independence is a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships.

Duncanville Pamtherette Celebrated As Best In The NationAthlete Deja Kelly was named to McDonald's prestigious All-American team.

Pete Buttigieg Says His Message Will Win Over Texas DemocratsAfter coming in a close second in New Hampshire and winning in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg said his message will win over Democrats in Texas, a state with far more Latinos and African-Americans.

Fort Worth Animal Shelter Hopes To Find Dogs Forever Homes Through Slumber PartiesThe Fort Worth Animal Shelter is hoping to find shelter dogs forever homes through their new event "Shelter Dog Slumber Party."

17th Flu-Related Death In DallasA 54-year-old man has died from the flu in Dallas.

Mother Who Left Children Home Alone While Going To Bar Arrested After 7-Year-Old With Medical Issues Found DeadLauren Dean of Bay City, Texas faces charges including abandonment and endangering a child.

Dallas County Female Jail Inmates Find Some Freedom While Behind BarsThe women took part in an expressive dance campaign to celebrate the fact they have not been defeated by violence.

Erin Moran's Weather ForecastA beautiful weekend is in store with sunny skies and temperatures peaking at 72 degrees.

In A World Constantly Swiping Right, Local Widow Paid Dating Service $6K Only To End Up AloneLove is in the air this week, but it could come at a steep price. A local widow said she paid nearly $6,000 dollars to a dating service, only to end up alone.

Building Implosion To Cause Traffic Delays SundayMain lanes of Central Expressway and surrounding side streets will be closed Sunday morning as a building implosion takes place.

American Airlines Plans To Resume Boeing 737 MAX Commercial Flights August 2020American Airlines announced Friday that the Boeing 737 MAX is scheduled to resume commercial flights by August of 2020.

Firefighter Hospitalized After Debris Fell On Him While Battling Fire In DallasA firefighter was hospitalized after debris fell on top of him while crews were battling a fire in northwest Dallas early Friday morning, officials said.

Anne Elise Parks' Weather ForecastAlthough Friday will remain chilly, the weekend looks to be nice and dry.

Picking Sweet Valentine's Day Flowers And Gifts Without The StressIt’s the busiest day of the year in the flower business, but whether you’re buying for a loved one or a friend on Valentine’s Day, the options are often overwhelming.

17-Year-Old Arrested In Dallas For Stealing Vehicle With Child InsideA 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he stole a vehicle with a child inside Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports.

1 Dead In House Fire In Dallas

CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.

Patches Of Ice Cause Traffic Headaches In DallasPatches of ice have caused crashes and traffic headaches for drivers in Dallas as a cold front brought below-freezing temperatures to the area.

2 Dallas Officers Injured After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Their CarTwo Dallas officers who stopped to help a disabled vehicle were injured late Thursday evening after a pickup truck crashed into their squad car.

