26 minutes ago

Cold Cloudy Skies With Possible Stray ShowersCloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

51 minutes ago

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy After Hundreds Of Sex Abuse LawsuitsThe Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits and thousands of alleged victims.

1 hour ago

RV Fire & Explosion Leaves 1 Dead in Fort WorthRV Fire & Explosion Leaves 1 Dead in Fort Worth

4 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.

5 hours ago

Man Dies After Shooting, Crash In Fort WorthA man has died after a shooting and then crash in Fort Worth Monday evening, police said.

6 hours ago

6 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

7 hours ago

Cold Front Moves Through North TexasFrom 78 degrees on Monday cooling down to a high of 55 or so on Tuesday.

14 hours ago

Digital Screens Are Tracking Our Behavior For Target AdvertisingEveryday fixtures are watching consumers in the car, at the mall, in the elevator, even while they're filling up their tanks at gas stations. The question up for debate is whether the public should be worried.

14 hours ago

Recent Warm Weather Spurt Doesn't Mean It's Time To Plant“If they plant something now and we get a late freeze, it’s going to burn the foliage or burn the bloom, and they may have to start all over again."

14 hours ago

Dallas Residents Whose Properties Were Destroyed By October Tornado Will Soon Get Code Violation NoticeThe city of Dallas says it has held off on pursuing the violations, but has seen health and safety concerns become more pronounced.

14 hours ago

Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK."

16 hours ago

Interview: Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred Seeks Reelection In 32nd Congressional DistrictColin Allred has no opponent in the Democratic primary, but he is aiming for reelection in the November general election in the Texas' 32nd Congressional District.

17 hours ago

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, February 17.

17 hours ago

Joe Burrow In Fort Worth To Collect His Davey O'Brien AwardKeith Russell interviews Joe Burrow before the awards dinner.

18 hours ago

'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Drawing Crowds With Camera PhonesIt might be Dallas' most Instagrammable spot right now.

18 hours ago

Dallas, Tarrant County Elections Administrators Ready For Early VotingBoth counties have made some changes since November to ensure things go smoothly.

18 hours ago

Innocent Driver Killed In Street Racing Crash In DallasAround 5 a.m. Sunday morning, 45-year-old Kendrick Lyons was on his way to donate plasma when he was struck by a black 2010 Chevy Camaro who was racing a gray 2016 Chevy Camaro.

18 hours ago

Dallas Leader’s RoundtableSix black men and women represent the well-being of 1.4 million City of Dallas residents.

19 hours ago

3 Teenagers Killed In Violent Car CrashThe victims were identified as 18-year-old Yuxuan Wang (driver), 16-year-old Yuchen Jin (front passenger), and 18-year-old Jin Chen (rear passenger) all from Plano.

19 hours ago

1 Killed, 3 Others Injured In Shootout Between Rival Motorcycle Gangs At Midland BarOfficers were called to the Your Place bar around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered four people had been shot, one fatally, according to the Midland Police Department.

19 hours ago

Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Richardson Officer David SherrardThe trial for Brandon McCall began Monday in McKinney. He faces two counts of murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

19 hours ago

Kid With Go Pro Demonstrates How To Enjoy Great Weather!CBS 11 photojournalist Mike Kinney put a Go Pro on a kid who was enjoying the spring-like weather in Febraury.

19 hours ago