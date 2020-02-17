Recent Warm Weather Spurt Doesn't Mean It's Time To Plant“If they plant something now and we get a late freeze, it’s going to burn the foliage or burn the bloom, and they may have to start all over again."

6 minutes ago

Dallas Residents Whose Properties Were Destroyed By October Tornado Will Soon Get Code Violation NoticeThe city of Dallas says it has held off on pursuing the violations, but has seen health and safety concerns become more pronounced.

16 minutes ago

Texas Motor Speedway's Eddie Gossage On Ryan Newman Crash At Daytona 500The Vice President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway Eddie Gossage said, "That's breathtaking. It really is a scary, scary moment and you hope and pray that Ryan is OK."

2 hours ago

Interview: Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred Seeks Reelection In 32nd Congressional DistrictColin Allred has no opponent in the Democratic primary, but he is aiming for reelection in the November general election in the Texas' 32nd Congressional District.

3 hours ago

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, February 17.

3 hours ago

Joe Burrow In Fort Worth To Collect His Davey O'Brien AwardKeith Russell interviews Joe Burrow before the awards dinner.

4 hours ago

'Leaning Tower Of Dallas' Drawing Crowds With Camera PhonesIt might be Dallas' most Instagrammable spot right now.

4 hours ago

Dallas, Tarrant County Elections Administrators Ready For Early VotingBoth counties have made some changes since November to ensure things go smoothly.

4 hours ago

Innocent Driver Killed In Street Racing Crash In DallasAround 5 a.m. Sunday morning, 45-year-old Kendrick Lyons was on his way to donate plasma when he was struck by a black 2010 Chevy Camaro who was racing a gray 2016 Chevy Camaro.

4 hours ago

Dallas Leader’s RoundtableSix black men and women represent the well-being of 1.4 million City of Dallas residents.

5 hours ago

3 Teenagers Killed In Violent Car CrashThe victims were identified as 18-year-old Yuxuan Wang (driver), 16-year-old Yuchen Jin (front passenger), and 18-year-old Jin Chen (rear passenger) all from Plano.

5 hours ago

1 Killed, 3 Others Injured In Shootout Between Rival Motorcycle Gangs At Midland BarOfficers were called to the Your Place bar around 8:30 p.m. Sunday and discovered four people had been shot, one fatally, according to the Midland Police Department.

5 hours ago

Trial Begins For Man Accused Of Killing Richardson Officer David SherrardThe trial for Brandon McCall began Monday in McKinney. He faces two counts of murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

5 hours ago

Kid With Go Pro Demonstrates How To Enjoy Great Weather!CBS 11 photojournalist Mike Kinney put a Go Pro on a kid who was enjoying the spring-like weather in Febraury.

5 hours ago

Cold And Potentially Wet Weather ReturnsHope you enjoyed the warm and sunny last couple of days.

6 hours ago

Taking Advantage Of A Warm, Gorgeous MondayPeople were outside in droves taking advantage of this break in the winter weather.

6 hours ago

Are Digital Billboards Watching You?When you see digital billboard ads or the ads on gas pumps switch, it may not always be random.

6 hours ago

President's Day ForecastEnjoy the warmth while it lasts, because a cold front is headed our way.

11 hours ago

Suspect Arrested In Connection To Dallas Street Racing DeathAlejandro Valdez, 27, faces a charge of racing causing death.

11 hours ago

Horrific Crash Kills 3 People In PlanoThree people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Plano early Monday morning.

11 hours ago

Flower Mound Marcus Golf Coach Kerry Gabel Battling Stage 4 Kidney CancerWhile he continues his battle, Flower Mound Marcus High School golf coach Kerry Gabel can rest assured that his entire community is behind him.

14 hours ago

Man Accused Of Killing Richardson Officer David Sherrard Goes On TrialThe trial for Brandon McCall is expected to begin Monday in McKinney. He faces two counts of murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

14 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Monday morning.

15 hours ago

Americans Who Were Quarantined On Cruise Ship Land In California, TexasTwo charter flights carrying Americans who were quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan have landed at military bases in California and Texas as health officials look to avoid any further spread of the novel coronavirus.

15 hours ago