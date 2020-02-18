Jason Witten Says He Wants To Play Another Year, Ideally With CowboysOf course, I want that to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I always will be a Dallas Cowboy, but I also understand that might mean with all the changes, I might have to go somewhere else." Witten said.

8 minutes ago

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, February 18.

41 minutes ago

UT Arlington Men's Basketball Team Creates Bond With 7-Year-Old Battling Cancer"He always has a smile on his face. You can never have a bad day when Jaxon's around," said UTA guard McCade Marquis.

56 minutes ago

Plano Church Offers Free, Fancy Prom DressesThe idea of the 12th annual St. Andrew Prom Closet is to make sure the price tag doesn’t sideline any Cinderellas. Instead, they pick the dress, shoes, and accessories free of charge.

1 hour ago

Former Lewisville Detective Named Director Of Security For Catholic Diocese Of Fort WorthMichael Short's hiring is meant to ensure Bishop Michael Olson's directive to strengthen security and safety at the Diocese's parishes and schools continues to move forward in the wake of recent attacks against religious communities.

1 hour ago

Boy Scouts Seek To Boost Support For Abuse VictimsFacing a possible bankruptcy due to sex-abuse litigation, the Boy Scouts of America issued a new apology Tuesday to survivors of abuse and announced plans for expanded services to support them.

1 hour ago

Dallas Homeowners Hard Hit By Tornado Face Fines For Not Cleaning UpIn the coming days, more than 100 residents who appear to be violating code will receive letters in the mail asking them to take steps to address the issues.

1 hour ago

Water System Maintenance To Impact Smell, Taste For Murphy ResidentsDuring the month of March, Murphy residents may detect a slight difference in the taste and smell of their water, according to the Public Works Superintendent.

2 hours ago

'Super Flush' Held At Globe Life Field As It Is Now 94% CompleteThe Texas Rangers' new home, Globe Life Field, is now 94% complete with less than a month left until the stadium's first event.

2 hours ago

Bad Boys: Fort Worth Police Arrest 8 Men In President's Day Prostitution StingMultiple men were arrested in an east Fort Worth prostitution sting Monday.

2 hours ago

Prosecutors Show Video Confession, Blood-Stained Police Uniform During Day 2 Of Brandon McCall Capital Murder TrialCollin County prosecutors used a blood-stained uniform to show a jury the brutal way a Richardson Police officer died in February 2018.

2 hours ago

Early Voting Begins TodayThe first day of voting for the March 3 primary is now on the books.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

DISD Preparing To Tout Student Successes At 'State Of The District' EventDISD staffers are preparing to tout student successes at the annual 'State of The District' event, giving local businesses and community leaders an opportunity to see how district programs impact student lives up close.

3 hours ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastA couple more days of showers are in store but the sunshine will return to North Texas by Friday!

3 hours ago

5 hours ago

Red River TurkeySpring turkey season is approaching fast, so let’s revisit a recent hunt for ole Tom. Woody and the DFW Outdoorsman Team take a trip to Red River County, for an Eastern turkey hunt. We camo-up and join our friends, champion turkey caller Lee Lindeman, and his son and hunting guide Layne Lindeman, to stalk, setup a sneaky hiding spot and attempt to call this elusive bird in close. Do we get a gobbler? Tune-in and join the hunt!

6 hours ago

Bing CherriesWhen it comes to cherries, the Bing variety tops the list in terms of popularity and production.

8 hours ago

Cold Cloudy Skies With Possible Stray ShowersCloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

RV Fire & Explosion Leaves 1 Dead in Fort WorthRV Fire & Explosion Leaves 1 Dead in Fort Worth

11 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Tuesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Tuesday morning.

12 hours ago

Man Dies After Shooting, Crash In Fort WorthA man has died after a shooting and then crash in Fort Worth Monday evening, police said.

13 hours ago

14 hours ago