Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateWe'll have rain today but dry weather sets in starting Monday.

7 hours ago

Erin Moran's Weekend Weather ForecastNorth Texas could see some light showers Sunday evening.

16 hours ago

'Taskforce Comanche' Troops Received Warm, Unique Welcome HomeTroopers with "Taskforce Comanche" received a warm and unique welcome home Saturday from Comanche Nation.

16 hours ago

Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg To Return To North Texas Ahead Of Super TuesdayDemocratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg announced Saturday that he will return to Tarrant County this week to campaign ahead of Super Tuesday.

16 hours ago

North Texans Gather To Say Final Goodbyes To The Leaning Tower Of DallasNorth Texans are taking this weekend to say their final goodbyes to the Leaning Tower of Dallas which gets entirely demolished Monday.

16 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Saturday EveningCBS 11 News Now: Saturday Evening

19 hours ago

Erin Moran's Weather ForecastLight showers can be expected throughout North Texas Sunday evening.

20 hours ago

UT Dallas Holds Event Focused On Building Political Ambition In Female StudentsHundreds of young women attended the event Saturday to learn about their impact on politics.

20 hours ago

3 Curl Duck HuntThis weekend, we revisit a late season waterfowl hunt we took with our good friends from Three Curl Outfitters. We stayed at their lodge in the Waxahachie area, we toured the property and we got up early for a fun morning hunt. The guys from 3Curl are skilled at getting their hunters on the birds, and they are a lot of fun to be around too. They shared some of their duck hunting tips and we tackle the challenges of squeezing three hunters, a wet dog, a camera guy and three cameras into a duck blind. This was a fun hunt, with a lot of duck hunting “secrets” revealed for the benefit of our DFW Outdoorsman viewers! So, after your early morning duck hunt this weekend, tune in to DFW Outdoorsman for some more fun on our duck hunt with 3Curl Outfitters!

22 hours ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastAnother beautiful weekend is in store for North Texas!

2 days ago

10-Year-Old Richardson Girl Wakes Up With Raccoon In Her BedA 10-year-old girl from Richardson woke up with a raccoon in her bed.

2 days ago

Atmos Requests Higher Rates To Help Pay For Improvements Nearly 2 Years After Explosion Killed ChildAtmos Energy is requesting higher rates to help pay for improvements nearly two years after a gas explosion killed a young girl in northwest Dallas.

2 days ago

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 32nd Congressional District Jeff TokarJeff Tokar is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately unseating incumbent Democratic Congressman Colin Allred in Texas' 32nd Congressional District.

2 days ago

Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, February 21.

2 days ago

Say Your Final Goodbyes To 'Leaning Tower Of Dallas'The remainder of an office building dubbed the "Leaning Tower of Dallas" is set to be removed between 9:00 a.m. and noon on Monday, February 24.

2 days ago

'I Just Hope It's Not True': North Texan With Dwarfism Reacts To Theory That 9-Year-Old Boy Faked Being BulliedThe story of a 9-year-old Australian boy with dwarfism seen sobbing on social media because of alleged bullying is now getting criticized and called into question.

2 days ago

Self Defense Instructor Shares Tips In Wake Of 2 Women Joggers Attacked In Collin CountySelf defense experts say when adrenaline is pumping, things like pepper spray or a gun can be knocked out of your hands and you need to know what to do next.

2 days ago

Iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy Set To Come To North Texas This MonthThe iconic Vince Lombardi trophy is set to come to North Texas February.

2 days ago

Victim's Stepson 'Broken-Hearted' Following Deadly Hit-And-Run In Plano"The man would literally give you the shirt off his back if he thought he could help somebody,” said Michael Adams.

2 days ago

Dallas ISD's State Of The District Event Highlights Student Talent, SuccessDallas ISD's State of The District showcase highlighted student talent, success and tenacity.

2 days ago

1 Dead, Another In Serious Condition Following Auto-Pedestrian Crash In Fort WorthOne person is dead and another is in serious condition following an auto-pedestrian crash in Fort Worth.

2 days ago

Man Visiting Apartment Unit In Allen Shot; 3 Suspects In Custody, 1 At LargeA 39-year-old man who was visiting another resident was shot inside an apartment unit, but there is no word yet on his condition.

2 days ago

Keller High School Basketball Coach Randall Durant Resigns After Bullying ComplaintsThe boys varsity basketball coach at Keller High School resigned from his coaching position Friday morning.

2 days ago

