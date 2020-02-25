Cold Wednesday Morning With Chance Of FlurriesWe may not reach 50 degrees on Wednesday.

17 minutes ago

Bernie Sanders Faces Attacks In South Carolina Democratic DebateDemocrats unleashed a roaring assault against Bernie Sanders’ electability and seized on Mike Bloomberg’s past with women in the workplace in a raucous debate Tuesday night.

20 minutes ago

Keller ISD Hosts First Of 4 Community Forums On VapingVaping prevention efforts are beginning in the middle schools.

28 minutes ago

Fort Worth ISD Board Of Education Votes To Change Boundaries, Attendance Zones For Dozens Of SchoolsIt passed by a vote of 7-1, but those opposed to the changes say the fight isn't over.

35 minutes ago

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, February 25.

4 hours ago

Traveling Replica Of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Makes Stop In GarlandVolunteers will begin assembling the memorial and it will be on display Thursday through Sunday at Firewheel Town Center.

4 hours ago

Shavon Randle's Older Cousin Testifies In Desmond Jones Murder TrialLadoris Randle said her boyfriend initiated a criminal plot to abduct her.

5 hours ago

Texas Parents Warned Not To Be Naive About Teen Vaping Epidemic At Panel Discussion Streamed Across The StateThe Texas PTA hosted a vaping panel discussion in Austin and streamed it live to dozens of local PTA watch parties across the state. The panel included state health and education officials, students and parents.

5 hours ago

Stakes Climbing In Democratic Presidential Debate In South Carolina Tonight On CBSAnalysts expect front-runner Bernie Sanders to be in the crosshairs Tuesday night.

5 hours ago

Widow Takes Stand In Punishment Phase Of Brandon McCall Capital Murder TrialNicole Sherrard and her 15-year-old daughter were the last two witnesses the prosecution called during the punishment phase of Brandon McCall’s capital murder trial.

5 hours ago

Texas Rangers Finish Reviewing Officer Shooting In Denton That Killed College Student Darius TarverThe Denton County District Attorney’s office now plans to present the case to grand jury to determine if the shooting of Darius Tarver could be criminal in any way.

5 hours ago

Close Call: Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into North Richland Hills HomeA North Richland Hills family was jolted awake early Tuesday morning when a suspected drunk driver crashed into their garage.

5 hours ago

Gusty Winds Developing After MidnightPartly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

6 hours ago

Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler Right Here In North Texas!Can't make it to Mardi Gras in New Orleans? We've got you covered.

6 hours ago

No Criminal Charges Likely After Mother And Infant Show Up Unharmed At Mesquite Police Department Following Amber AlertAn Amber Alert was issued for Nyla Crockett out of Mesquite Monday evening, and police were also searching for her mother, Chernario Crockett.

6 hours ago

The Ones For Wellness: A Look At Brain AneurysmsWhile most brain aneurysms cause no symptoms, individuals with large brain aneurysms that have not yet ruptured may experience severe localized headaches, blurred vision, changes in speech and neck pain, depending on the size and location of the aneurysm.

6 hours ago

Rideshare Companies Now Offering Services That Cater To Your ChildrenParents know it's impossible to be in two places at once. But a new service emerging in the Metroplex could be the next best thing.

7 hours ago

Supreme Court Rules Parents Can't Sue US Border Patrol Agent Who Killed Teen Son In MexicoThe Supreme Court said Tuesday that the parents of a Mexican youth who was shot to death in Mexico by a U.S. Border Patrol agent standing on American soil cannot try to sue the agent in U.S. courts for damages. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 24th Congressional District Sunny ChaparalaSunny Chaparala is running in the Republican primary with the goal of ultimately replacing the retiring Rep. Kenny Marchant in the 24th Congressional District.

8 hours ago

6 North Texas Cities Rank In Top 30 Of Hardest-Working Cities In US, Study ShowsA new study released Monday found that North Texas is one of the top areas in the country when it comes to hard-working residents. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Flamingo PearsSuper juicy, Flamingo pears are ideal for baking or eating raw with cheese.

11 hours ago

FWPD On Leaning Tower Of Dallas: "We. Took. Care. Of. It."There was a little tongue-in-cheek fun on Tuesday as workers entered their second day of the slow-paced demolition of the building now known as the Leaning Tower of Dallas.

11 hours ago

Great Car Washing WeatherConsiderable clouds this morning. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

11 hours ago