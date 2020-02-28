Desmond Jones Sentenced To 99 Years In Connection To 13-Year-Old Shavon Randle’s DeathDesmond Jones, one of four men accused of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Shavon Randle in 2017, was found guilty Friday of engaging in organized criminal activity.

9 minutes ago

Interview: Texas Republican Candidate For 12th Congressional District Chris PutnamChris Putnam is running in the Republican primary against incumbent Kay Granger in the 12th Congressional District.

47 minutes ago

VIDEO: Fort Worth Police Officer Saves Suicidal Woman Trying To Jump Off BridgePolice in Fort Worth are praising one of their officers after she literally grabbed hold of a suicidal woman and prevented her from jumping off a bridge. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Interview: Texas Incumbent Republican Candidate For 12th Congressional District Kay GrangerKay Granger is running in the Republican primary for re-election in the 12th Congressional District.

1 hour ago

Sunny And Bright, Hello Spring? Maybe!Sunny. High 67F. Winds light and variable.

4 hours ago

Sizable DiamondBack Rattlesnakes Pulled From Underneath Weatherford HomeTwo brave members of Dallas-Fort Worth Wildlife Control calmly removed a couple of Western diamondback rattlesnakes from underneath a house in Weatherford this week.

4 hours ago

5 hours ago

Texas Player Misses Larger Jackpot But Wins $2 Million In Mega Millions DrawingThere are probably some tax bracket adjustments being made for one Texan who is now a millionaire after a Mega Millions lottery win. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.

8 hours ago

Stabbing At Texas High School Leaves 2 InjuredTwo students were injured, one of them seriously, after a stabbing attack at an El Paso high school on February 27. The incident happened at the Americas High School just before 1:00 p.m. Officials say the second victim was injured as they tried to intervene when the first victim was stabbed.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Jury Senteced Richardson Cop Killer Brandon McCall To DeathAfter eight hours of deliberations a Collin County jury sentenced convicted capital murderer Brandon McCall to death. McCall shot and killed Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard in February 2018.

9 hours ago

11 hours ago

Sunny But Cold Start To FridayWe're going to enjoy a warmup this weekend!

18 hours ago

University Of North Texas To Offer First Masters Degree In Artificial Intelligence In TexasThe program starts this fall. UNT is already accepting applications for the first class of students.

18 hours ago

Jury Sentences Brandon McCall To Death For Killing Richardson Officer In 2018The Collin County jury deliberated about eight hours.

18 hours ago

Dallas ISD Suing 7-Year-Old Former StudentThe TEA has weighed in on this fight twice, both times in favor of the boy's parents.

18 hours ago

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, February 27.

22 hours ago

Red Oak Lady Hawks Keep RollingThe Lady Hawks have not lost a game since the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020.

22 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD Hosts Aerial Robotics Showcase 'Game Of Drones'Drones and robotics are being used to teach STEM to students all over North Texas.

22 hours ago

International Travelers Wrestle With Staying Or Going Amid Coronavirus Concerns“I mean we can’t stop. We can’t run from everything,” one traveler at DFW International Airport said. “I’m aware of what I need to do.”

22 hours ago

Coronavirus Keeping Medicine Factories In China Closed"China controls almost 100% of the generic medications that are prescribed in the United States."

22 hours ago

Military Vets, Spouses Attend Job Fair Tailored Specifically For ThemClose to 100 companies set up shop at AT&T Stadium looking to hire military veterans in North Texas.

23 hours ago