Texas Man Casts Super Tuesday Vote At 1:30 A.M. WednesdayA Texas man wasn't going to let an hours-long wait deter him from casting his vote on Super Tuesday -- even if it meant waiting until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Slow-Speed Chase In Rowlett Ends In Front Of Daycare In RockwallSlow-Speed Chase In Rowlett Ends In Front Of Daycare In Rockwall

3 hours ago

Police: Texas 10-Year-Old Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Another Child On School BusA 10-year-old student from Early, Texas has been arrested for sexually assaulting another child on a school bus last month, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Wild Wednesday: Texas TortoiseWild Wednesday: Texas Tortoise

4 hours ago

Chance Of Rain 100%Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.

4 hours ago

Super Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends RunSuper Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run

5 hours ago

More Tech, Social Media Companies Pull Out Of SXSW Over Coronavirus FearsConcerns about the coronavirus and its spread is now impacting one if Texas' largest media, technology and music conference and festivals -- South By Southwest. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Kay Granger Overcomes Chris Putnam In Republican Primary For Texas' 12th Congressional DistrictWith 96% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger overcame challenger Chris Putnam 58% to 42% in the Republican primary for Texas' 12th Congressional District which is includes parts of Tarrant, Parker and Wise Counties.

8 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

9 hours ago

Hit & Run Driver Kills 7-Year-Old Boy In Fort WorthPolice in Fort Worth are investigating a late night hit-and-run accident that killed a 7-year-old boy. Police records show it was around 10:15 p.m. when a person made an emergency call reporting that their "little brother just go run over."

9 hours ago

MJ Hegar Waiting To Learn U.S. Senate Runoff OpponentMJ Hegar wants to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn but she's going to have to make it thorough another election to do it.

9 hours ago

4 Injured In Fire At Apartment Complex In Fort WorthFour people, including two firefighters, were injured early Wednesday morning after flames ravaged an apartment complex in Fort Worth, officials said.

9 hours ago

Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary To Finish Triumphant Super TuesdayJoe Biden capped off a triumphant Super Tuesday with a win in Texas over Bernie Sanders.

9 hours ago

Jeff Ray's Wet AM Weather UpdateJeff Ray's Wet AM Weather Update

10 hours ago

Tight Race In Texas For Former VP Joe Biden, Senator Bernie SandersOf all 14 Super Tuesday states, Texas is the closest race for former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders

17 hours ago

Erin Moran's Weather UpdateRemember to grab your umbrellas because North Texas has a 100% chance of rain Wednesday.

18 hours ago

Beth Van Duyne Leads GOP Primary For Texas' 24th Congressional DistrictVan Duyne was Mayor of Irving from 2011 to 2017 before going to work for the Trump Administration.

18 hours ago

Super Tuesday Brought 25 Voting Centers In Collin County Wait Times Over 40 MinutesTwenty-five voting centers in Collin County had wait times over 40 minutes as North Texans got off work during Super Tuesday.

18 hours ago

Kay Granger Leads Chris Putnam In Republican Primary For Texas' 12th Congressional DistrictWhile Granger is backed the President, Putnam has his share of endorsements that include Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.

18 hours ago

Runoff Likely Between MJ Hegar And Royce WestLong-time Texas State Senator Royce West appears like he will face MJ Hegar in a Democratic runoff election to see who will face Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn in November.

18 hours ago

Bernie Sanders Leads Texas, Joe Biden A Close SecondThere are 228 delegates at stake in Texas.

18 hours ago

Bernie Sanders Addresses Supporters In VermontSenator Bernie Sanders addresses supporters at rally in Essex Junction, Vermont on Super Tuesday.

19 hours ago

Texas Sen. Royce West Says He's "Confident" He Will Be In RunoffTexas State Senator Royce West says he is "confident" he will be in a runoff for Democratic Senate nomination

19 hours ago

"Bloomberg Is The Spare Tire Of The Party," Warren Norred's Thoughts On Mike BloombergConservative activist Warren Norred gives his thoughts on former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and how long he might stay in this race.

19 hours ago