Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, March 4.

1 hour ago

Analyst: Big Texas Super Tuesday Win Helps Make Joe Biden The 'Comeback Kid'Former Vice President Joe Biden and North Texas Democrats celebrated after his big night on Super Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Confusing Intersection In Plano Gets A MakeoverIt’s one of the most confusing and frustrating intersections in Plano.

3 hours ago

Texas U.S. Senate Primary Election ResultsMJ Hegar and Royce West are advancing to a runoff for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

3 hours ago

Dallas Now Home To Coronavirus Testing KitsPeople can now get tested locally for COVID19 in Dallas.

3 hours ago

Police Seek Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed 7-Year-OldPolice in Fort Worth are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a little boy last night.

3 hours ago

Motivational Speaker Leading Effort To Get Thousands Of 'Letters Of Gratitude' To Medal Of Honor Recipients"This is your opportunity to say thank you, and I think it’s so important now,” said Janine Stange, who is visiting North Texas this week.

3 hours ago

Mother Of Man Shot In Lake Highlands Apartment Believes Son Knew KillerIt's been two weeks since a Dallas man ​was found shot to death in his Lake Highlands apartment. So far, police have not announced an arrest.

3 hours ago

North Texas Doctor Talks About CoronavirusDr. Diana Cervantes with the UNT Health Science Center spoke on CBS 11 at 4 p.m.

3 hours ago

After Rainy Wednesday, Sunny And Dry Days AheadNicer weather is just a day away!

4 hours ago

New App Touted As 'World's First Robot Lawyer'The DoNotPay app vows to fight parking tickets, recover foreign transaction fees, sue companies and even take on robocallers.

4 hours ago

Texas Man Casts Super Tuesday Vote At 1:30 A.M. WednesdayA Texas man wasn't going to let an hours-long wait deter him from casting his vote on Super Tuesday -- even if it meant waiting until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Slow-Speed Chase In Rowlett Ends In Front Of Daycare In RockwallSlow-Speed Chase In Rowlett Ends In Front Of Daycare In Rockwall

7 hours ago

Police: Texas 10-Year-Old Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Another Child On School BusA 10-year-old student from Early, Texas has been arrested for sexually assaulting another child on a school bus last month, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Wild Wednesday: Texas TortoiseWild Wednesday: Texas Tortoise

9 hours ago

Chance Of Rain 100%Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High around 60F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.

9 hours ago

Super Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends RunSuper Tuesday Shakes Up Presidential Race, Bloomberg Ends Run

9 hours ago

More Tech, Social Media Companies Pull Out Of SXSW Over Coronavirus FearsConcerns about the coronavirus and its spread is now impacting one if Texas' largest media, technology and music conference and festivals -- South By Southwest. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Kay Granger Overcomes Chris Putnam In Republican Primary For Texas' 12th Congressional DistrictWith 96% of precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Congresswoman Kay Granger overcame challenger Chris Putnam 58% to 42% in the Republican primary for Texas' 12th Congressional District which is includes parts of Tarrant, Parker and Wise Counties.

12 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

13 hours ago

Hit & Run Driver Kills 7-Year-Old Boy In Fort WorthPolice in Fort Worth are investigating a late night hit-and-run accident that killed a 7-year-old boy. Police records show it was around 10:15 p.m. when a person made an emergency call reporting that their "little brother just go run over."

13 hours ago

MJ Hegar Waiting To Learn U.S. Senate Runoff OpponentMJ Hegar wants to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn but she's going to have to make it thorough another election to do it.

13 hours ago

4 Injured In Fire At Apartment Complex In Fort WorthFour people, including two firefighters, were injured early Wednesday morning after flames ravaged an apartment complex in Fort Worth, officials said.

13 hours ago

Joe Biden Wins Texas Primary To Finish Triumphant Super TuesdayJoe Biden capped off a triumphant Super Tuesday with a win in Texas over Bernie Sanders.

13 hours ago