Attendance Will Be Limited At Dickies Arena For AAC Basketball TournamentWith cancellations and announcements like this, CBS 11 takes a look at the ripple effect.

Actor Tom Hanks Says He And Wife Actress Rita Wilson Test Positive For COVID-19Hanks says they both started feeling tired, like they had colds and some body aches, chills and fever.

Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Reacts To NBA Suspending Season After Utah Jazz Player Preliminarily Tests Positive For COVID-19A source tells the AP Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, March 11.

Dallas ISD Shares Coronavirus Action PlanIt includes the possibility of having to close schools.

Episcopal Rector In Fort Worth Has First 'Presumptive Positive' Tarrant County Case Of COVID-19The rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth -- Rev. Dr. Robert Pace -- has the first "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County.

TCU Extends Spring Break, Will Resume Classes Online Due To Coronavirus In Fort WorthThere are no cases of COVID-19 on the TCU campus, but there is a confirmed case nearby.

Dallas' Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled Due To COVID-19 ConcernsAfter a review of the event by county health and city officials, the City of Dallas Convention and Event Services cancelled the special event permits for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and block party.

Dallas ISD Food Fest Serves Plenty Of Yummy Options For StudentsCafeteria food is making a tasty comeback and students are all here for it. Dallas ISD’s Food & Child Nutrition Services (FCNS) annual Food Fest has once again given kids the opportunity to decide what goes on their school lunch menus.

Coronavirus Strikes Out Original Schedule For Opening Series Between Rangers, MarinersWashington Gov. Jay Inslee's decision to ban gatherings of more than 250 people in most of the Seattle metro area as the state braces for potentially tens of thousands more coronavirus cases, is impacting North Texas baseball.

Sold Out US Soccer SheBelieves Cup Going On As Scheduled In FriscoCoronavirus concerns are leading to event cancellations left and right, but at Toyota Stadium the SheBelieves Cup final is still going on as scheduled.

North Texas Woman Discovers Her Work-From-Home Gig Is Possible Illegal Reshipping OperationIt started out as the perfect work-from-home job. But when things didn't add up, a Fort Worth woman called The Ones For Justice.

Welcome Back To The 80s (Degrees That Is)Temperatures started in the 60s, but warmed up to 84 by the afternoon.

WOW: Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett Gives A Fun Lesson To 500 North Texas Kids And Families About WeatherCheck out this week's edition of Weather on Wheels!

The Rest Of Houston's Livestock Show And Rodeo Cancelled As Precaution Against Coronavirus"As heartbreaking as it is, we are making this decision in the best interest of those who love our event," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

Dallas Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant Arrested On DUI Charges In FloridaDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant has been arrested in Florida for allegedly driving under the influence. Katie Johnston reports.

Wild Wednesday: Three-Banded ArmadilloWild Wednesday: Three-Banded Armadillo

Coronavirus Test Closes Entire Alvarado School DistrictOfficials with the Alvarado ISD canceled all classes Wednesday after learning an adult in the "community" is in self-quarantine after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Prepare For Rain In North TexasA mix of clouds and sun. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Rain is on the horizon.

Globe Life Field Coming TogetherFans are getting more and more excited as workers put the finishing touches on the new ballpark. Yay!

Police Search For Man Who Tried To Take Upskirt Photos Of Teen In WeatherfordPolice in Weatherford are searching for a man who allegedly tried to take photographs/video of a teenager while she was in a department store fitting room. Katie Johnston reports.

Wylie Resident Walks Away With $1 Million After Claiming Texas Lottery Scratch Ticket PrizeA person in Wylie has joined the millionaires club after winning $1 million off of a Texas Lottery scratch ticket. Katie Johnston reports.

