Wylie HS Principal Visiting Every Graduating SeniorA drive-by celebration on Thursday had extra-special meaning for one student.

27 minutes ago

Gov. Abbott Defends Plan To Reopen Businesses Amid Criticism From Democrats, Some ConservativesGovernor Greg Abbott defended his decision to gradually reopen businesses starting Friday amid criticism by Democrats and some Conservatives.

1 hour ago

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, April 30.

2 hours ago

3 hours ago

Texas Cosmetologists Protest Statewide Ban On Salons: 'I've Lost My Home, My Car'Most -- like many of the 30 million Americans who have have filed initial unemployment claims since mid-March -- are struggling.

3 hours ago

Dallas Park Activities Resume FridayGolf courses and tennis courts reopen for the first time in a month.

3 hours ago

Governor Greg Abbott Responds To Criticism On Eve Of Partially Reopening TexasThere is plenty of concern about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is also concern about the state's economy.

3 hours ago

Honoring The Class Of 2020Congrats seniors and good luck!

4 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Discusses Reopening Businesses, Economic Recovery PlansDallas Mayor Eric Johnson said Thursday his job now as the Mayor of Dallas is to ensure Governor Greg Abbott's plan to partially reopen businesses is successful.

4 hours ago

Anitoch Church In Dallas Offers Virtual Hugs, Hot Dogs And A PrayerAt Anitoch Church in Dallas, the line forms early for 'Drive-Thru Thursdays' where members can grab a hot dog and a prayer.

4 hours ago

Bars And Restaurants Prep To Open On Lower GreenvilleAs part of Governor Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas — restaurants can open tomorrow, but only at 25 percent capacity.

4 hours ago

What Public Facilities Are Open Depends On Where You LivePark facilities that open in some cities tomorrow, will remain closed in others.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Changes How House Hunting Is Done In North TexasHouse hunting in North Texas looks a little different these days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

4 hours ago

Erin Moran's Weather ForecastSunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s is expected for North Texas this weekend.

5 hours ago

Now Hiring: U.S. Renal Care Looking For Nurses, Patient Care TechniciansU.S. Renal Care provides dialysis treatments for countless of patients at their clinics throughout the North Texas region.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

The Ones For Wellness: Autism AwarenessThe Ones For Wellness: Autism Awareness

5 hours ago

Fort Worth Officer Seriously Injured In Motorcycle CrashThe crash happened at the intersection of Camp Bowie and Bigham Boulevard at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.

5 hours ago

DFW Sports Stars Auctioning 'One-Of-A-Kind' Items For North Texas Food BankBeloved sports stars in the Dallas/Fort Worth area are teaming up to provide "one-of-a-kind" items for auction in order to raise money for the North Texas Food Bank. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

North Texas Man Suspected In Shooting At Cuban Embassy In Washington DCA North Texas man armed with an assault rifle opened fire toward the Cuban Embassy in Washington early Thursday, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

10 hours ago

Mid-Day Thursday Weather UpdateAbundant sunshine. High around 85F. Winds light and variable.

10 hours ago

3 People Killed After Pickup Crashes Into Stalled Vehicle In DallasThree people are dead after a crash on I-35E in Dallas early Thursday morning, authorities said.

10 hours ago