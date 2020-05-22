Aerials Of Tornado Damage In Bowie, TexasAerial view of tornado damage in Bowie, Texas.

2 hours ago

Severe Weather In Montague County, TexasSevere Weather In Montague County, Texas

3 hours ago

Patriot's Quincy Adeboyejo Returns Home To Cedar Hill To Help Those In NeedDetermined to give back, Adeboyejo teamed up with current receivers on the Cedar Hill football team to go door to door in Dallas handing out boxed lunches to those in need.

19 hours ago

CBS 11 Celebrates 2020 Graduates: Friday, May 22 10pm NewscastCBS 11 Celebrates 2020 Graduates: Friday, May 22 10pm Newscast

19 hours ago

Severe Thunderstorm Chances Creep Toward The MetroplexStay weather aware! Severe thunderstorm chances are creeping toward the northwestern part of the metroplex.

19 hours ago

North Texas Implements Phase 2 Of Re-Opening During Memorial Day WeekendNorth Texas is implementing phase 2 of reopening during Memorial Day weekend.

20 hours ago

Fort Worth Police Looking For 12-Year-Old Girl Last Seen ThursdayLaloni Jones was last seen around 7 p.m. at the YMCA located at the corner of Ederville Road Sandy Lane.

20 hours ago

Raw Video: CBS 11 Storm Chaser In Severe Storms Near Bowie TexasRaw Video: CBS 11 Storm Chaser In Severe Storms Near Bowie Texas

20 hours ago

Cause Unknown For Roof Collapse At North Texas PreschoolInvestigators are still looking into what may have caused part of a roof to collapse at a preschool in Trophy Club.

23 hours ago

Storm Chances Friday Evening And Into SaturdayNorth Texas is expected to see storms -- some could be severe -- Friday evening and into Saturday.

23 hours ago

2020 Graduates: 6PM Segment May 222020 Graduates: 6PM Segment May 22

23 hours ago

How COVID-19 Pandemic, Shutdown Orders Hurt North Texas FarmersHere's how the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown orders have negatively impacted farmers in North Texas.

23 hours ago

Summer Travel Season Expected To Be 'Very Strange' At DFW, Love Field AirportsAround 50,000 passengers passed through DFW Airport Friday on what typically is the kick-off to the summer travel season. That’s 150,000 fewer passengers than a year ago.

1 day ago

How Pandemic Is Affecting Road Travel This Memorial Day WeekendThe coronavirus will undoubtedly affect one of the busiest travel weekends of the year. The question is by how much.

1 day ago

CBS 11 News Now: Friday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday evening.

1 day ago

Historic Warplanes Fly Over North Texas For Memorial Day Weekend, Frontline WorkersThe sights and sounds of a flyover in North Texas ahead of Memorial Day weekend and to honor frontline workers.

1 day ago

North Texas Bars Putting Restrictions In Place As They Begin ReopeningBars in Texas are being allowed to reopen just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. However, there will be restrictions in place.

1 day ago

With Firefighters' Jobs Being Expanded During Pandemic, Federal Officials Outline Plan To Keep Them FundedActing Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was in Fort Worth to talk about a plan to help cities afford to keep their firefighters as their jobs get tougher during the pandemic.

1 day ago

Roof Collapses At North Texas Preschool With Children, Staff InsidePart of a roof at a preschool in Trophy Club has collapsed, and officials said there were children and staff inside at the time.

1 day ago

Celebrating The Class Of 2020Congrats graduates and good luck!

1 day ago

Now Hiring: Uplift EducationUplift Education has been a leading charter school network across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex for about 20 years now.

1 day ago

7 Day ForecastVariable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

1 day ago

2020 Graduates: 11AM Segment May 222020 Graduates: 11AM Segment May 22

1 day ago