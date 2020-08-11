TCU Students Back On CampusFor the first time since March, TCU students are back on campus.

21 minutes ago

Amber Alert: Texas Authorities Searching For 5 Children Believed To Be In DangerAn Amber Alert has been issued for five children in Texas who are believed to be in "grave or immediate danger." Katie Johnston reports.

25 minutes ago

Friday Evening Weather UpdateMainly clear skies. Low 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

32 minutes ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Proclaims Day Of Prayer And Fasting To Eradicate CoronavirusDallas Mayor Eric Johnson has issued an official declaration calling for a day of prayer and fasting to be held August 19 for the eradication of the coronavirus. Geoff Petrulis reports.

49 minutes ago

Texas Man Hospitalized With COVID-19 Marries Fiancée While In Medical Center ICUA Texas man who fell ill with COVID-19 the week he was supposed to marry his fianceé was still able to say 'I do' thanks to a group of thoughtful hospital workers. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Excessive Heat Warning For North TexasAbundant sunshine. Near record high temperatures. High near 105F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

5 hours ago

Memorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa GuillenMemorial In Texas Today For Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

6 hours ago

Dallas ISD Continues Push To Make Sure Students Are Prepared For Virtual LearningDallas ISD Continues Push To Make Sure Students Are Prepared For Virtual Learning

6 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.

9 hours ago

Union Representing Teachers Pushing For Virtual Learning Until 2021Union Representing Teachers Pushing For Virtual Learning Until 2021

10 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

11 hours ago

Good Luck Beating The Heat!It's EXTREMELY hot in North Texas. High of 106 on Friday.

19 hours ago

North Texas Mom And Newborn Test Positive For Coronavirus In What May Be First Case Of Its KindParkland Hospital said 173 women have given birth there after having tested positive for the virus and had to be separated from their babies. Five of the newborns later tested positive themselves.

19 hours ago

Large Water Main Break In East Fort Worth Gushes 100+ Feet Into The AirIt happened in the 10000 block of Green River Trail near Bridge Street.

19 hours ago

TxDOT Subcontractor Struck And Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In ArlingtonInvestigators believe an SUV was traveling westbound on I-20 near Collins Street when the driver began switching lanes and rear-ended a Jeep which also was traveling westbound.

19 hours ago

Dallas County To Release New Recommendations For Schools Next WeekBrooke Katz reports on the concerns about school safety during the pandemic.

19 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases Among Children Up 90% In Last Month: 'Kids Get COVID, They Can Spread It'CBS 11 took a closer look at the data in North Texas.

19 hours ago

RAW: Large Water Main Break In Fort WorthCrews worked to fix a large water main break in Fort Worth Thursday.

22 hours ago

Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, August 13.

22 hours ago

Forney High School Band Looks For Harmony During PandemicForney ISD has decided students can still take part in extra curricular activities even if they do learning online.

22 hours ago

Covid And The Classroom: Segment 3 ThursdayA look at how to set up a home classroom.

22 hours ago

Ones For Wellness: Sanitizing Children When They Return Home From SchoolHere are steps you should take to help keep your child safe and healthy when they return home from school.

23 hours ago

Covid And The Classroom: Segment 1 ThursdayRobbie Owens has a look at online learning's emotional impact.

23 hours ago