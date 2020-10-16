Sunny And Mild SaturdayIt's going to be another nice weekend.

North Texas Woman Who Allegedly Posed As Nurse And Stole From Seniors ArrestedLaketa Calhoun was arrested on a theft charge by Addison Police on behalf of Garland Police who had a warrant for her arrest.

Annual North Texas Fair And Rodeo Begins Despite PandemicSimilar events, like the State Fair of Texas and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, have been forced to cancel in recent months because of the pandemic, but this fair found a way to continue the 92-year tradition.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rising In North TexasNationally more than 8,000,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

North Texas Mayors Impacted By Last October's Tornadoes Talk Of Progress SinceKen Molestina reports.

Baylor Researchers Studying How Masks Impact People While ExercisingBaylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research Center in Frisco conducted the two-week long study in September. The data is still being analyzed.

Dallas ISD School Set To Reopen Monday After Shutting Down 3 Days Due To Staff Coronavirus CasesHotchkiss Elementary School is set to reopen Monday, October 19 after being closed since Wednesday, October 14 due to seven staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

'The Numbers Are Moving Against Us': Dallas County Reports 462 New Coronavirus Cases, 20 DeathsDallas County also announced 20 new deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths in the county to 1,079.

Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, October 16.

Theatre Group At TWU Takes The Stage... On A Parking LotA theatre group at Texas Woman's University in Denton is making sure its art is still been seen and heard.

Murals Begin Popping Up Along Trinity River TrailsThe flood protection levees that frame Fort Worth are now also framing art. Outdoor murals have started appearing along the Trinity River trails.

North Texas Fair And Rodeo In Denton To Go On As PlannedThe North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton will go on as planned this weekend but with some changes.

Erin Moran's Weather UpdateThe weekend starts off with some fall-like temperatures, but Sunday will see a slight warm-up.

Final Weekend Of State Fair Of Texas Food Drive-ThruPhotojournalist Sal Rios shows us how things have been going.

Raw Video: Vehicle Slams Into Salon In Keller, Worker InjuredA vehicle crashed into a salon in Keller Friday afternoon, injuring a worker, police said.

Waxahachie ISD Requiring All Students, Except Those With Health Reasons, To Return To In-Person LearningWith the exception of medical reasons, Waxahachie ISD announced Thursday it will be requiring all students to return to in-person learning in November. Katie Johnston reports.

North Texas 5th-Grader On A Mission To Donate 100K Meals To People In Need By ThanksgivingA 5th grader in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District has a habit of setting very lofty goals for himself... he also has a habit of exceeding them. Katie Johnston reports.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Gives Update On Rise In COVID-19 Cases, HospitalizationsDallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Gives Update On Rise In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

Voters In Lewisville Not Letting Poll Worker Diagnosis Keep Them From Casting BallotsVoters In Lewisville Not Letting Poll Worker Diagnosis Keep Them From Casting Ballots

Anne Elise Parks' Mid-Day Weather UpdateSome nice, fall-like temperatures as we head into the weekend.

Dak Prescott Gives Update On Injury, Visits Practice FacilityDak Prescott Gives Update On Injury, Visits Practice Facility

30 Charged In Meth Distribution Ring Run Out Of Fort Worth Clothing StoreThirty members of an alleged methamphetamine distribution ring have been charged with drug crimes, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox announced Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Lewisville Polling Locations Reopens After Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19Lewisville Polling Locations Reopens After Worker Tests Positive For COVID-19

CBS 11 News Now: Friday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday morning.

