9 Weeks In, Anna ISD Drops Online Learning, Face-To-Face Instruction Returns Nov. 3After offering nine weeks of online learning, the Anna ISD Board of Trustees approved the administrative recommendation to suspend at-home learning.

Rays And Dodgers Fans Converge In Arlington For World SeriesGlobe Life Field is the neutral site for the 2020 World Series.

Garland Family Remembers October Tornado 1 Year LaterAn EF-2 tornado was on the ground for 6 minutes and traveled 2.5 miles. But it only took seconds for it to destroy the home Eric Tatum lived in and grew up in.

Richardson Neighborhood Revived 1 Year After Devastating Tornado: 'Just About Every Home Is Livable'In the weeks and months that followed the October 20, 2019 tornado, big hauling trucks removed almost 60,000 yards of debris and repairs began.

North Pole Express Coming Back To GrapevineSocial distancing protocols mean capacity on the train will be at 50%.

Trick Or Treating During A PandemicBrooke Katz looks at how to do it safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Hiring: Staffing Company Randstad Looking To Place 1,000 Workers Throughout DFWRandstad is an international company that helps its large corporate clients with staffing solutions based on those clients needs. In other words they place people with jobs.

3 Found Dead Inside Irving Home After Apparent Murder-SuicideAround noon Tuesday, a woman called 911 asking for police to go check on her brother who she said was suicidal.

Cowboys Fans Are Worst Complainers In NFL, According To SurveyCowboys fans take pride in rooting for their team and lamenting any calls or plays that don't go their way. Every fan base does this to some extent. But, according to a new survey, Cowboys fans complain the most. Katie Johnston reports.

A Look At Competitivel Race For Texas' 24th Congressional DistrictJack Fink talked to Democrat Candace Valenzuela and Republican Beth Van Duyne.

Police: 1 Houston Officer Dead, Another Injured Before Shooting Suspect's ArrestA Houston police officer was shot twice in the head and died Tuesday before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter -- Elmer Manzano, 51 -- was arrested, authorities said. Katie Johnston reports.

Cowboys Defense Allowing Points At Historic Rate, Frustrations Reportedly Mounting With Coaching StaffThe Cowboys had a rough outing on Monday Night Football, falling 38-10 to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. The game marked the fifth straight game in which the Cowboys have allowed more than 30 points. On the season, they have given up a total of 218 points, which puts them on pace for some history. Katie Johnston reports.

24th District Republican Congressional Candidate Beth Van Duyne Discusses Campaign 2020Republican Congressional Candidate For The 24th District Beth Van Duyne Discusses Issues And The 2020 Election With Jack Fink

24th District Democratic Congressional Candidate Candace Valenzuela Discusses Campaign 2020Democratic Congressional Candidate For The 24th District Candace Valenzuela Discusses Issues And The 2020 Election With Jack Fink

Raw Video - 1 Houston Officer Dead, Another Injured Before Shooting Suspect’s ArrestA Houston police officer was shot twice in the head and died Tuesday before a SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where the suspected shooter — Elmer Manzano, 51 — was arrested, authorities said.

LSAC Dove 2020This weekend, Woody travels to Throckmorton Texas for the annual Lone Star Ag Credit Dove Hunt and appreciation day. This trip is always a good time spent in the field with old friends and new, shooting dove and swapping stories. We also take a trip down memory lane with Judy Rhodes from Diva WOW, as she stalks a Hawaiian Black Ram right here in North Texas, and we get to chat about how Lone Star Ag Credit can help any of us finance our own piece of Texas. So, join us this weekend for another fun day afield on “DFW Outdoorsman”.

Fresh Grocer: Dandelion GreensDandelion leaves are completely edible and bursting with flavor. They're also known to have many health benefits: dandelion greens are packed with vitamin A, vitamin K, iron, and calcium.

Tuesday Mid-Day Weather UpdateSun and clouds mixed. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Praising the love of BBQ at Meat ChurchOne Waxahachie storefront is your one-stop-shop for all your grilling needs. From apparel to classes Meat Church has it all but the real star of the show is their incredible rubs. Owner Matt Pittman explains how he accidentally created his booming business for a tv show and gives ESP's Taryn Jones a taste tour of his seasonings.

CBS 11 News NowWaking up too late to have caught our morning newscasts? Watch this and get up to date on all of this morning's headlines.

Cloudy, Possible Rain This MorningCloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Why Hasn't Marsh Lane Shopping Plaza Been Rebuilt After Last Year's Tornado?Many want to know why the tornado ravaged shopping center at the corner of Marsh and Walnut Hill remains untouched. CBS 11 Investigative reporter Brian New looks into it, tonight at 6.

