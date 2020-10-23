Rockwall Police Chase Ends With Pickup Crashing, Catching Fire Burning Teenager Alive InsideThe teenage driver of a pickup involved in a chase with Rockwall police was entrapped and burned alive after she crashed and the truck caught fire. Geoff Petrulis reports.

49 minutes ago

TX Democratic Chair Reacts To DebateTexas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa Reacts To Last Night's Presidential Debate

2 hours ago

TX GOP Chair Reacts To DebateTexas GOP Party Chair Allen West Reacts To Last Night's Presidential Debate

2 hours ago

El Paso Funeral Homes Prepare Refrigerated Units To House Bodies As COVID-19 Cases SoarAs COVID-19 cases in El Paso, Texas continue to surge, funeral homes in the city are preparing for a surge in coronavirus-related deaths. Geoff Petrulis reports.

3 hours ago

Erin Moran's Mid-Day Weather UpdateTemperatures will continue to cool down through Friday as a cold front moves through North Texas.

3 hours ago

Fort Worth Woman Fatally Shot Outside Hillsboro WalmartA confrontation in the parking lot of a Hillsboro Walmart led to the shooting death of a 27-year-old Fort Worth woman. Geoff Petrulis reports.

4 hours ago

Pregnant Texas Woman Found Dead, Wrapped In Tarp Inside FreezerA Texas woman pregnant with her third child was found dead and wrapped in a tarp inside a freezer, authorities said this week. Geoff Petrulis reports.

6 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Responds After Biden Calls For 'Transition' From OilDemocrat Joe Biden's debate remarks that he would "transition" away from the oil industry in favor of renewable energy sources drew quick attention Thursday from President Donald Trump, who saw it as a boon to his chances in key states. Geoff Petrulis reports.

6 hours ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Won't Deter Voters From Going To The PollsDespite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, voters are turning out.

8 hours ago

Sweater Weather Incoming!A line of storms moving through Bowie and Graham is making its way southeast, associated with today's cold front.

8 hours ago

Eeek! Cutting Edge Haunted House Open With A Few COVID ChangesIf haunted houses are your thing, there's one in Fort Worth you should check out.

8 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Responds After Biden Calls For 'Transition' From OilDemocrat Joe Biden's debate remarks that he would "transition" away from the oil industry in favor of renewable energy sources drew quick attention Thursday from President Donald Trump and the Texas Governor.

8 hours ago

Pedestrian Struck, Killed On 35W In South Fort WorthPolice are investigating after a pedestrian was killed at 35W and Sycamore School Road in south Fort Worth

9 hours ago

Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds Ahead Of Cold FrontA rare sight this October: an actual large swath of heavy rain. This is ahead of cold front that arrives later this morning.

9 hours ago

Recap Of The Final Presidential Debate Of 2020President Trump and and former Vice President Joe Biden squared off in a combative but restrained debate Thursday night, giving gave voters their final chance to size the candidates up before heading to the polls.

10 hours ago

Big Cool Down ComingGet ready for temps in the 40s on Friday.

16 hours ago

Trump, Biden Have Tense Exchange Over Immigration And HealthcareThis was the second and final presidential debate.

17 hours ago

Remdesivir 1st FDA-Approved Treatment For COVID-19.Brooke Katz has a major milestone to report in the fight against COVID-19.

17 hours ago

Tarrant County Poll Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Early Voting Site Temporarily Shut Down In HurstThere are 49 other early voting locations in Tarrant County, including three within a few miles of the Brookside Community Center.

17 hours ago

Final Presidential Debate Calmer Than The FirstPresident Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden met in Nashville Thursday night for their second and final debate.

17 hours ago

Special Ed. Students Could Get $1,500 In COVID-19 Relief Funds But Parents Say That Fails To Make Up For Student 'Regression'Texas students with disabilities could receive $1,500 from a new state program to help pay for tutoring, therapy and even computer expenses.

20 hours ago

109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote'While she could have opted for a mail-in ballot due to her age, Earline Hart Andrews said she's voted in "every election possible" and wanted to do it in person.

21 hours ago

Looking Ahead To Final Presidential Debate Of 2020President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off for the final time before Election Day.

21 hours ago

Coronavirus Cases On The Uptick In North TexasHospitalizations are up, too.

21 hours ago