Wednesday Weather UpdatePockets of moderate-heavy rain greet us on this soggy, cold Wednesday afternoon.

52 minutes ago

It's The 1st Halloween Celebration For Tiny Babies In The Parkland Hospital Neonatal ICUWhile trick-or-treating has become a high-risk activity in 2020, the staff at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas is once again making sure the tiniest newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are having some Halloween fun. Katie Johnston reports.

53 minutes ago

Tarrant County Ballot IssuesThere is a rush to fix thousands of unreadable ballots in Tarrant County.

54 minutes ago

After Ballot Error, Tarrant County Officials Tell Residents 'Your Vote Will Still Count'

1 hour ago

Political Expert Talks Texas Moving To Toss-up ColumnSMU Political Professor Matthew Wilson Talks Presidential Election In Texas And Texas Becoming A Toss-Up State With Jack Fink

1 hour ago

CBS 11 News Now: Wednesday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

Family Of Murdered Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen: "We Still Don't Know The Truth"

5 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

7 hours ago

Mansfield Tigers Have Won 2 Straight Leading Into Showdown With DuncanvilleThe temperatures may be cool all across DFW this week, but in Mansfield things are heating up.

14 hours ago

Dallas Man Proud Of His Graphic Halloween DisplaySome neighbors do not like it.

14 hours ago

Another Colder-Than-Normal Day WednesdayRain is still in the forecast, too.

14 hours ago

North Texas Doctors Warning About Rise In Child Suicide AttemptsThe hospital said it treated 37 children who attempted suicide in September.

14 hours ago

Tarrant County Assuring Voters Their Votes Will CountThere was a barcode issue affecting 22,000 mail-in ballots.

15 hours ago

North Texas Restaurants Struggling During Pandemic Have New ChallengeThe cold, wet weather is now impacting business at area restaurants this week.

15 hours ago

Many Texas Nursing Homes Still Don't Have Enough PPEA new report says the problem is getting worse.

18 hours ago

COVID-19 Cases Increasing In Children, Severe Illness And Morbidity Still Extremely RareNearly 800,000 children in the United States have already been infected with COVID-19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

19 hours ago

Dallas Police Preparing For Potential Election-Related Unrest"Let's just be honest, 50% of the population is not going to be happy,” Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata said.

19 hours ago

Tuesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Tuesday, October 27.

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

Some Texas Voting Machines Can't Read Mail-In Ballots, 22K Affected So FarBallot scanning machines are rejecting about one-third of mail-in ballots returned by voters in Tarrant County. The problem has impacted more than 22,000 ballots so far.

20 hours ago

Dallas Executive Alan White Missing For Almost A Week: 'He Had No Reason To Up And Leave'A Dallas executive seen leaving his gym after a workout on Thursday, October 22, hasn't been seen since.

20 hours ago

Tuesday Evening Weather UpdatePeriods of rain. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

20 hours ago

Texas Democrats Hope To Gain Control Of HouseCBS 11 News political reporter Jack Fink takes a look at two close races in Dallas, and what's at stake.

20 hours ago

Raw Video: Motorcyclist Dead After Wreck On I-35EOther vehicles were involved as well. Highway was expected to be shut down for a while.

20 hours ago