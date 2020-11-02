Interview With Democratic Texas US Senate Candidate MJ HegarJack Fink spoke one-on-one with Hegar the day before the general election.

59 minutes ago

North Texas Great-Grandmother Comes 'Back To Life' After Social Security Administration Declared Her DeadThe federal “Death Master File” goes to insurance companies, financial institutions and government offices. These are places which shut down your life immediately.

2 hours ago

What If Mail-In Ballot Hasn't Arrived To Elections Officials Yet?Robbie Owens reports.

3 hours ago

North Texas Election Coordinators Expect To Have Results Of State Races Relatively QuicklyResults should be ready by the early morning hours of Wednesday, Nov. 4 at the latest.

3 hours ago

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, Nov. 2.

3 hours ago

Revolutionary Program In Dallas Provides Healing For Women Who've Endured TraumaMadison Sawyer takes us to Fight Club in this week's The Ones For Texas report.

3 hours ago

Police Searching For Answers After Actor Eddie Hassell Was Killed North TexasFriends share fond memories of Hassell.

3 hours ago

What To Do About Misinformation On Social MediaExperts say we should be extra skeptical about information we find on social media about the election.

3 hours ago

What Can Voters Expect On Election Day In North TexasMore than 57% or registered voters in Texas have already voted, but lines are expected to be long on Election Day.

4 hours ago

Monday Evening Weather UpdateClear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.

4 hours ago

Fort Worth Workers Added To Help Tabulate Thousand Of BallotsThe coronavirus pandemic is complicating Tarrant County's mail-in ballot system.

4 hours ago

Dallas County Reports Record 1,517 New Positive Coronavirus Cases As Outpatient Clinics Begin Reporting ResultsThe county explained a large network of outpatient clinics has just begun comprehensive electronic reporting of their antigen testing results to DCHHS.

4 hours ago

2 East Texas Children Missing After Being Ordered Into Family And Protective Services Custody, May Be In Dallas AreaThe Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate two children. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

With ‘Passions Running High’ Dallas County Political Party Leaders Make Bi-Partisan Statement On ElectionThe chairpeople for Dallas County’s Democratic and Republican parties issued a joint statement Monday, Nov. 2 acknowledging “passions are running high” in the wake of record early voting turnout. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Fort Worth Police Seek 18-Year-Old 'Armed And Dangerous' Robbery SuspectRobbery detectives are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect named Tyrese Davis in connection to several violent crimes. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Fort Worth PD Comment After Claims Officers Gave ‘Escort’ To Pro-Trump Caravan Near Polling StationPolice in Fort Worth are trying to clarify an incident near a polling location on October 30, after video posts on social media claimed officers gave an escort to a pro-Trump caravan attempting to intimidate voters in a predominantly Black area of the city. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks11AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

9 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Monday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Monday morning.

13 hours ago

President rump Defends Supporters Who Swarmed Joe Biden Campaign Bus In TexasPresident rump Defends Supporters Who Swarmed Joe Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

14 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

15 hours ago

Sunday Night Weather ForecastA clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.

22 hours ago

Corsicana Native, Actor Eddie Hassell Shot To Death In Grand PrairieThe television star was killed in the 3000 block of West Bardin just before 2 a.m. Hassell was transported to a hospital where he died. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

23 hours ago

FBI Investigating After Trump Supporters Surround Biden Campaign Bus In TexasThe FBI said Sunday that its San Antonio bureau is investigating an incident after video was taken of a caravan of Trump supporters surrounding and then following a Biden campaign bus on Friday.

1 day ago

Billy Tubbs, Former Oklahoma Basketball Coach, Dies At 85Billy Tubbs, the colorful coach with the high-octane system known as Billy Ball who brought Oklahoma basketball to prominence in the 1980s, died Sunday. He was 85.

1 day ago