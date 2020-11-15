Body Cam Video Released Of Grand Prairie Police Fatally Shooting Carlos HighTwo and a half years after a standoff that resulted in Grand Prairie police shooting and killing a man believed to be mentally ill after he pointed a gun at officers, the police body cam video has been released.

North Texas Non-Profit Offers Free Skydiving Experiences To Cancer Patients, Survivors2 Miles for Smiles aims to give cancer patients and survivors memories that will last a lifetime.

Living Room Sports: CBS Sports College Football Analyst Brian JonesBrian Jones, studio analyst for CBS Sports' College Football Today, joins Living Room Sports this week to talk about his Texas Longhorns, the Aggies and the Dallas Cowboys.

CBS 11 News Now: Sunday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Sunday evening.

Source: Rapper Boosie Shot In Dallas Near Big T PlazaLouisiana rapper Boosie was shot Saturday afternoon in Dallas near Big T Plaza, sources told CBS 11 News.

Jeff Ray's Weather ForecastA cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Sunday but no rain chances.

Residents Staying Cautious After 2 Women Attacked At Dallas' Kiest ParkJoggers at Kiest Park in Dallas are staying extra cautious after two women were attacked earlier this week.

Thousands Line Up For North Texas Food Bank's 'Largest Mobile Food Distribution Ever' SaturdayThousands of families lined up in Dallas on Saturday for a giveaway hosted by the North Texas Food Bank, and the organization called it its largest ever.

Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateAfter a warm and windy Saturday, a cold front will move in to bring cooler temperatures on Sunday.

Dallas County Reports Record Daily High Of 1,543 New COVID-19 Cases SaturdayDallas County on Saturday ended "an explosive growth week in COVID infections" with 1,543 new cases, which is the highest one-day total of new cases since the pandemic began.

Dallas, Tarrant Co. Leaders Want To Take Aggressive Action During COVID-19 SurgeTarrant County Public Health reported 1,402 new coronavirus cases Friday, Nov. 13, which was the highest daily total anywhere in the region that day.

Nice Weekend In North TexasThere is a chance of rain on Saturday.

Hundreds Of Fans And Friends Celebrate Life Of Dallas Rapper Mo3"That’s my favorite rapper, favorite rapper. I’ve been listening to him since I was in middle school," said fan Neffertiti Robinson.

Dallas County Public Health Committee Wants More Restrictions During COVID-19 SurgeJack Fink reports.

'I've Had Nothing But Good Memories': Big Daddy's Roadside BBQ In Lavon, Texas Closing SundayKelly Duncan has been kept busy serving up the barbecue that's made then a neighborhood favorite and savoring the memories and friendships built over the years.

Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, Nov. 13.

ColleyvilleTo Give Residents $35 Gift Cards To Use In Local BusinessesThe City Of Colleyville is planning to send residents a $35 gift card as a way to encourage residents to spend money in that town.

Astronaut Doug Hurley Shares Insight Into Sunday's Historic SpaceX-NASA LaunchTomorrow’s Space X Crew-1 launch will have the eyes of the world and proud Americans watching as history is made.

Fort Worth Restaurant Shuts Down Dining Room Voluntarily During COVID-19 SpikeFrezko Taco Spot is open, but the dining room is closed again.

'I Thought It Was Very Secure': Plano Jeweler Loses 76 Rings Worth $50K In BurglaryCharlie Nguyen said he always removes jewelry from the display cases at night, but his family is in the process of moving and he made the mistake of leaving it out.

8-Year-Old Celeste Boy Crowned King Of All MulletsTexas 8-year-old Jaxson Crossland is all business up front and full-on party in the back.

Candlelight Vigil, Balloon Release Set To 'Celebrate The Love' Of Slain Rapper Mo3A candlelight vigil and balloon release is planned on Friday, Nov. 13 in honor of slain Dallas-based rapper, and father of three Mo3.

Surveillance Video Of Burglary At Queen's JewelryVideo courtesy: Charlie Nguyen

Some Stores To Limit Amount Of Items For Purchase AgainAs the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen in Texas and across the country, a number of grocery store chains are again putting purchasing limits on items like disinfectants and paper goods.

