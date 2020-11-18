Ellis County Constable Gets New Office Space Away From Offensive SignEllis County Judge Todd Little worked to make sure Constable Curtis Polk got an office of his own and out of the basement away from the offensive sign.

5 minutes ago

Some Small Businesses In Texas Fighting Unexpected Legal Battle Tied To 1 Man Thousands Of Miles AwayGinger Allen takes a comprehensive look at ADA lawsuits impacting North Texas businesses.

8 minutes ago

'People Are Looking For Answers': Growing Concerns Over Mental Health As Pandemic Rages On“The breadth of this is like nothing we’ve seen before,” said Suzanne Malone, the Clinical Director at My Health My Resources of Tarrant County.

19 minutes ago

Texas Prepares For COVID-19 VaccineAndrea Lucia takes a look at what's involved.

23 minutes ago

Dallas Zoo Begins Drive-Thru Christmas Lights DisplayCBS 11 photojournalist Mike Kinney takes us inside.

4 hours ago

Crandall Police Department Now Using Viridian Gun Mounted CamerasThe City of Crandall is now the fourth city in Texas to adopt gun mounted cameras.

4 hours ago

Crowley ISD Suspends On-Campus InstructionIt's due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

4 hours ago

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, Nov. 19.

5 hours ago

Major League Cricket To Develop Its First Major Stadium In Grand PrairieMajor League Cricket formally announced plans Wednesday to convert the former Grand Prairie Airhogs stadium into the league’s first major cricket stadium.

5 hours ago

North Texas High School Opens Its Own Grocery Store For Students And Their FamiliesThe store inside Linda Tutt High in Sanger doesn’t accept money, just good deeds.

5 hours ago

Police: Allen Brewery Owner Charged With Murder After Allegedly Staging Client's SuicideAllen business man Keith T. Ashley was charged with murder after allegedly staging his client, James "Jim" Seegan's suicide.

5 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Fuming Over Violent Crime Spike: 'I'm Tired Of It, I'm Sick Of It'Dallas Police Department statistics show between January 1 of this year through Tuesday, Nov. 17, there have been 220 homicides.

5 hours ago

Suspect In Custody After Body Found Inside Burning House In CelinaAuthorities in Collin County have taken a suspect into custody after a body was found inside a burning house Wednesday, officials said.

5 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Warns About Thanksgiving GatheringsWith new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising in North Texas, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson urged people against large gatherings with family and friends on Thanksgiving.

6 hours ago

Help CBS 11 News Support Blood Cancer ResearchEvery three minutes an American is diagnosed with blood cancer, according to nonprofit DKMS.

6 hours ago

Gardening 101: Mulch Is The Forest FloorMulch is the magic that slowly turns our clay soils into a deep bed of rich soil.

6 hours ago

Dallas iSD Teachers Participate In Unconscious Bias TrainingYou may remember last month when we introduced you to a group of black, male educators hired by Dallas ISD in a new effort to diversify the district's teaching population.

6 hours ago

Wednesday Weather UpdateClear skies. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

6 hours ago

Gov. Greg Abbott Directs DPS Resources To Combat Violent Crime Spike In DallasDPS will be deploying multiple resources to support this operation, including Special Agents, State Troopers to support DPS gang and drug investigative operations and a team of Intelligence Analysts.

6 hours ago

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, Husband Test Positive For COVID-19Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and her husband have tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Twitter Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Win Makes Player Texas' Newest Multi-MillionaireBecoming a multi-millionaire off a lottery scratch ticket... it can happen. A recent winner in Texas is proof. Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Community In Mourning After Texas 6-Year-Old Hit, Killed By School BusA 6-year-old girl in Texas was hit and killed by a school bus as she tried to catch it Tuesday morning, leaving a community in mourning. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

Dallas City Leaders Looking To Get Handle On Spikes In COVID-19, CrimeCity leaders in Dallas are currently dealing with spikes in COVID-19 and crime at the same time heading into the holidays.

11 hours ago