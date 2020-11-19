'Annie's Place' in Dallas Aims To Remove Child Care As Barrier To Health CareIt is a sometimes forgotten piece of the health care puzzle: who cares for the kids while parents access care? One Dallas-based non-profit may have found an answer.

3 hours ago

MedStar Seeing Increase In Emergency Calls Regarding COVID-19On Wednesday, MedStar Mobile Health ambulances were dispatched to 111 COVID-19 related calls, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic began.

3 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Thursday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Thursday evening.

3 hours ago

Dallas Theater Center To Put On 'A Virtual Christmas Carol' In Age of COVID-19Dallas Theater Center is adjusting production in the age of COVID-19.

4 hours ago

Father And Son Graduate Police Academy Together In Tarrant County TexasWinston and Christian Edmondson, headed down the same path for the same purpose.

4 hours ago

COVID-19 Eviction Moratorium Loophole Has Some Residents In Legal Gray AreaSome residents staying long-term in hotels may not have protection from eviction during COVID-19 pandemic.

4 hours ago

Jewish Family Service Of Greater Dallas Hands Out More Than 900 TurkeysThursday morning, November 19 hundreds of North Texans headed to Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas to pick up a free Thanksgiving turkey and all the fixings.

4 hours ago

U.S. Navy Blue Angels Soar Over Fort WorthThe U.S. Navy Blue Angels made their annual visit to North Texas today.

4 hours ago

Thursday Evening Weather UpdateClear skies. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

5 hours ago

Now Hiring: Kohl's Looking To Fill Positions For HolidaysThe 2020 shopping season is in full swing despite the COVID-19 pandemic and company officials at Kohl's stores say they need to hire thousands of people across North Texas.

5 hours ago

Holiday Gatherings During COVID-19: What The CDC Says’Tis the season that families and friends would typically be gathering to share food and gifts. But with the COVID-19 pandemic raging, this year is different.

5 hours ago

Judge Halts Federal Execution Of Inmate Orlando Hall Who Kidnapped, Raped And Buried North Texas Teen Lisa Rene AliveA judge has halted the scheduled execution of a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Texas To Receive Millions From Settlement With Apple In iPhone Throttling CaseTexas will receive millions from Apple after a settlement was reached in a case regarding the throttling of customer's iPhones in 2016, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Execution Today For Federal Inmate Orlando Hall Who Kidnapped, Raped And Buried North Texas Teen Lisa Rene AliveHe was found guilty of kidnapping, raping and burying a North Texas teenager alive, now the federal government is preparing to execute inmate Orlando Hall. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Texas Gov. Abbott Gives Update On COVID-19 Treatment DistributionTexas Gov. Abbott Gives Update On COVID-19 Treatment Distribution

7 hours ago

Bond Reduction Denied For Former Wolfe City Officer, Shaun Lucas, Charged With MurderFormer Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas, who is charged with murder, will remain in jail on a $1 million bond after a judge denied a request for a reduction on Thursday.

10 hours ago

Celebrating The Holiday Season Safely With Friends & Loved OnesCelebrating The Holiday Season Safely With Friends & Loved Ones

10 hours ago

Thursday Weather UpdateMostly cloudy early, then sunshine for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

10 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Thursday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Thursday morning.

13 hours ago

The Women Of CBS 11 News This Morning On World Pancreatic Cancer DayThe Women Of CBS 11 News This Morning On World Pancreatic Cancer Day

14 hours ago

Radiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light DisplayRadiance! Offers Socially Distant Drive-Thru Light Display

15 hours ago

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

16 hours ago

Pleasant Thursday On TapSunny with a high in the mid-70s.

23 hours ago