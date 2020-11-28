Bigger Emphasis Placed On Small Business Saturday In Year Of COVID-19This year's Small Business Saturday took on a new meaning as many local North Texas businesses struggle to survive during the pandemic.

16 minutes ago

CBS 11 News Now: Saturday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Saturday evening.

4 hours ago

Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateIt's a rainy Saturday and chilly temperatures will remain in the forecast.

4 hours ago

1 Dead In Crash Involving 18-Wheeler On Highway 183 In IrvingOne person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 183 in Irving Friday afternoon.

1 day ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastRain chances and some chilly temperatures on Saturday, while Sunday looks dry.

1 day ago

Collin County Constable-Elect Mike Vance Dies After 'Short Illness'Just weeks after being elected constable of Collin County Precinct 1, retired Deputy Sheriff Mike Vance has died after battling a "short illness," officials said Friday.

1 day ago

Small North Texas Businesses Hoping To See Support On Saturday After ThanksgivingKnown as Small Business Saturday, those local North Texas businesses are hoping to see some high turnout this weekend.

1 day ago

Drive-Thru Holiday Experience Opens At American Airlines Center Parking Garage"Candy Cane Lane" has opened at the Lexus parking garage next to the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

1 day ago

Experts To Look At Next 2 Weeks To See If Residents Heeded Warnings On Thanksgiving GatheringsExperts say we won’t know right away whether people actually heeded warnings about gatherings and if the holiday caused an increase in coronavirus cases.

1 day ago

Black Friday Shoppers Still Going To Physical Stores Despite PandemicAlthough an emphasis was placed on online shopping this year, North Texas residents are still out shopping on Black Friday.

1 day ago

CBS 11 News Now: Friday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday evening.

1 day ago

Texas Non-Profit Aims To Build 100 Miles Of Ramps To Residents In NeedIt's called the Texas Ramp Project, and it looks to provide residents in need a way to get outside with ease.

1 day ago

Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateExpect some chilly temperatures starting Saturday as highs will be in the 50s.

1 day ago

Child Takes Part In First-Of-Its-Kind Heart Surgery In North TexasA girl who's gone through multiple heart surgeries took part in another surgery by North Texas doctors that could one day help others as well.

1 day ago

Cowboys Honor, Remember Markus Paul Before And After Thanksgiving GameCowboys Honor, Remember Markus Paul Before And After Thanksgiving Game

2 days ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastTemperatures will cool down as we head into the weekend.

2 days ago

North Texas' Vocal Majority Goes Virtual For Holiday ConcertA North Texas musical group has found a way to keep the show going during the pandemic. Vocal Majority has entertained audiences around Christmas time for nearly 40 years.

2 days ago

Black Friday Shopping To Look Different In Year Of COVID-19Lines were scarcely seen throughout North Texas as Black Friday shopping will look different this year.

2 days ago

'What Are You Thankful For?': Residents In North Texas Give Their Thanks Despite Topsy-Turvy YearNorth Texas residents talked about what they are thankful for despite a year full of ups and downs.

2 days ago

Texas Counties Issue Curfews Through Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend To Limit Spread Of COVID-19Officials in the San Antonio area have imposed a partial curfew through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

2 days ago

North Texas Residents Reimagine Thanksgiving Plans Amid PandemicResident in North Texas have had to adjust their Thanksgiving plans this year.

2 days ago

Volunteers In Arlington Deliver Thanksgiving Meals To Families In NeedWith travel plans canceled and no family on their way over, new volunteers found themselves with time Thursday morning to help distribute holiday meals.

2 days ago

North Texas Woman Talks About Opening Home To Foster TeenA North Texas woman talks about how she decided to follow her heart and adopt a child.

2 days ago

Scott Padgett's Weather UpdateAfter some nice weather on Thanksgiving, chilly temperatures are in the forecast for Friday and especially Saturday.

2 days ago