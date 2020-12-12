Jeff Ray's Weather ForecastExcept a cold and rainy end to the weekend.

20 hours ago

Daughter Of Fallen Dallas Firefighter Surprised At College Graduation CelebrationThe daughter of a fallen Dallas firefighter was surprised at a parade-style celebration for her college graduation.

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

CBS 11 News Now: Saturday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Saturday evening.

23 hours ago

Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateSaturday was sunny, while Sunday is expected to be cloudy and rainy through the day.

1 day ago

Arson Investigators Looking Into Fire That Destroyed Collin County ChurchA church in Collin County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, and now arson investigators are looking into the cause.

1 day ago

Country Music Legend Charley Pride Dies Of COVID-19 Complications In DallasCountry music legend Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 of complications from COVID-19 in Dallas, his representative announced Saturday.

1 day ago

Scott Padgett's Weather ForecastA cold front brought cooler temperatures, which will stick around through the weekend.

2 days ago

Residents Urged To Assess COVID-19 Risk Of Various Activities During HolidaysA new tool, funded in part by the National Institutions of Health, can help people make decisions about their plans this year.

2 days ago

Supreme Court Denies Texas Lawsuit Seeking To Overturn 2020 Presidential ElectionSeventeen attorneys general and 126 members of Congress backed the lawsuit, which was brought forth by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, to throw out millions of votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin based on claims of fraud.

2 days ago

CBS 11 News Now: Friday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Friday evening.

2 days ago

Workers Expected To Face Questions About Holiday Travel Plans From EmployersEmployees may face questions about their travel plans, and labor law experts say, for the most part, companies have a lot of leeway about what they can ask about and enforce

2 days ago

Local Health Expert Answers Questions Regarding COVID-19 VaccineA local health expert answered viewers' questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

2 days ago

Supreme Court Rejects Texas Lawsuit Against Election Results In 4 Battleground StatesThe Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit brought forth by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

2 days ago

Residents Using Spider-Man To Deliver Gifts To Local Kids In NeedThe initiative is known as "A Very Spidey Christmas."

2 days ago

Patience Needed For Residents Wondering About Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine At Local PharmaciesAs anticipation about the vaccine builds, many are wondering when they’ll be able to receive it right from their local pharmacy.

2 days ago

Texas Woman’s University Hosts Drive-Thru Graduation At Texas Motor SpeedwayAll 2020 graduates at Texas Woman’s University had the chance to celebrate their accomplishment today in person. But it wasn’t your typical ceremony.

2 days ago

Friday Weather UpdateIt's a soggy start to the weekend.

2 days ago

Dallas Democrats Call For End To Attorney General Ken Paxton's "Ridiculous Legal Pursuit" To Overturn Electionhe Dallas County Democratic Party is calling for an end to Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Katie Johnston reports.

2 days ago

Big Drop In Temperatures On The WayThe rain will subside this evening, and temps will drop for the weekend.

2 days ago

Nights Will Shine Bright As Interlochen Christmas Lights Drive-Thru Kicks OffNights Will Shine Bright As Interlochen Christmas Lights Drive-Thru Kicks Off

2 days ago

Hospitals Could Get 1st Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine This WeekendHospitals Could Get 1st Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine This Weekend

2 days ago

Texas Deputy Seizes 15 Pounds Of Crystal Meth During Traffic StopOn December 7, 2020 the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office seized approximately 15 ½ pounds of crystal methamphetamine after a traffic stop on US 290 near Paige, Texas. Katie Johnston reports.

2 days ago

Supreme Court Update: States, Lawmakers Pick Sides In Texas General Election LawsuitStates Attorneys General and a whole host of lawmakers are lining up on each side of the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia known as the 'defendant states.' Katie Johnston reports.

2 days ago