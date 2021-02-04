Thursday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Thursday, Feb. 4.

Dallas Opens Second Vaccine Site, Looks To Get More Minority Seniors On ListThe city of Dallas opened its second COVID-19 vaccination site at Dallas Methodist Hospital on Thursday. The city is also trying to pick up the pace to get more minority seniors on the vaccine list.

Fewer People May Get $1,400 Stimulus As President Biden Open To Focusing On Those With Lower IncomesWhile fewer people may qualify for a federal stimulus check this time, lower income Americans could see a bigger payment than previous two stimulus checks.

Full Interview: Dallas Police Chief Eddie GarciaNew Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia talks with CBS 11 News' Doug Dunbar about stepping in as head of the department and his goals for his officers.

After 12 Days On Ventilator, Flower Mound Principal Chad Russell Recovers From COVID-19He spent 12 days on a ventilator and six weeks at three different hospitals. Now Flower Mound principal Chad Russell is going home.

Ones For Wellness: How To Not Let Super Bowl Snacking Derail Your DietSuper Bowl LI is less than two weeks away. Whether you’re staying in or having a Super Bowl party blowout, the centerpiece of the festivities is always the food.

Weather On Wheels: IDEA Achieve AcademyStudents at this school in Haltom City learned about weather and some cool science stuff!

Now Hiring: Construction JobsBusiness is booming in construction despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday Weather UpdateMostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

Texas Execution Of Edward Lee Busby Halted Over Disability ClaimsA Texas appeals court has delayed a second execution this year to review claims that an inmate is intellectually disabled and thus ineligible for the death penalty. Katie Johnston reports.

Father And Son Look To Inspire Others To Celebrate Heritage, Self-WorthThrough their book titled "El's Mirror," a Texas father and son look to inspire others to celebrate their heritage and self-worth.

NFL On CBS Analyst Tony Romo Talks Super Bowl LV MatchupNFL on CBS analyst Tony Romo talks with CBS 11 Sports' Bill Jones about Super Bowl LV and the matchup between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

Fresh Grocer: Prickly PearAlmost matching the color of itself, prickly pears taste like a strawberry and raspberry hooked up.

Thursday Weather UpdateMostly sunny and windy. High around 65F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph.

Methodist Dallas Joins Push to Vaccinate, Hospital Set To Get 3,000 Doses To The PublicMethodist Dallas Joins Push to Vaccinate, Hospital Set To Get 3,000 Doses To The Public

Cedar Hill Leaders Take 'Polar Plunge' To Raise Money For Special OlympicsCedar Hill Leaders Take 'Polar Plunge' To Raise Money For Special Olympics

CBS 11 News: Thursday MorningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Thursday morning.

BLK Experience Museum Opens At The Urban Arts CenterBLK Experience Museum Opens At The Urban Arts Center

Super Bowl Recipes: Anne Elise's Buffalo Chicken DipSuper Bowl Recipes: Anne Elise's Buffalo Chicken Dip

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise ParksAM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

Warm And Sunny ThursdayExpect a high in the low 70s.

Cancer Diagnosis, Wife's Passing Hasn't Stopped North Texas Meals On Wheels Volunteer Ron BrowningStaying busy is an understatement for Browning who started volunteering for Meals on Wheels all thanks to a little nudging from his late wife, Deborah, who he was married to for 50 years.

North Dallas High School Baseball Players Join 74-Year-Old Frank Miller For Game Of 'Catch' At Globe Life FieldA sense of community, neighbor looking out for neighbor is what the social Nextdoor app is all about. And for 74-year-old Frank Miller, it has connected him in more ways than one.

